TEWKSBURY – Over the last handful of years, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Gymnastics team has made major strides, whether it's been historical team scores or huge wins, or individual league champions, this program has come a long way over the past half-dozen years or so.
Coming off of last year's 3-4 season, the Redmen will feature three extremely talented gymnasts with senior Bella School, junior Amanda Ogden and sophomore Jaden Kasule. Besides the three of them are a handful of very promising younger athletes as the team is made up of one senior, two juniors, three sophomores, two freshmen and then five eighth graders.
“We're a younger team that's rising up,” said head coach Jessica Wilkey. “We have a group of talented young gymnasts. This group of eighth graders will fill the void. Each eighth grader is amazing and will make a strong contribution this season.”
Schille is the lone senior and lone captain on the team. Two years ago she was the MVC Champion on the balance beam.
“Bella will be a solid competitor this season. She is consistent, confident and one of the best leaders I have ever coached,” said Wilkey.
Ogden is also an outstanding athlete, who has been among the best gymnastics in the league over the last four years as she started out as a seventh grader, and also had an outstanding spring track season, and was the cheerleading team's best tumbler.
“Amanda's a veteran who always gets the job done. She is such an amazing talent and is one of the best TMHS has ever had. We are lucky to have her represent our school,” said Wilkey.
The third key returner is Kasule, who has a lot of background in the sport and who also had a solid season during last year's abbreviated season.
“She has been plagued by injury, but she is an amazing gymnast, who will contribute many points to our team total,” said the coach.
The rest of the team consists of junior Alexis Rooney, sophomores Alexis Devlin and Julia Carlson, with freshmen Keira Gaffney and Jocelyn Delorey as well as eighth graders Kayla Saunders, Madison Carroll, Julianna Cappiello, Abigail McCarthy and Jayme Martin.
Tewksbury opened the season last week with two meets, a 102.25-93.55 defeat to Central Catholic and then a whopping 130.3-126.8 win over Methuen.
In the loss, Tewksbury was without Schille and were led by Ogden, who scored a 9.0 on the balance beam, an 8.55 on the floor, an 8.5 on the vault and a 6.8 on the bars as she was the lone Tewksbury gymnast to perform in the All-Around.
Devlin, Kasule, Carroll and Saunders all competed in three events. Devlin finished with scores of 8.0 on the vault, 7.5 on the beam and 6.0 on the bars. Carroll earned a 7.20 on the floor, a 7.0 on the beam and a 6.8 on the bars, and Saunders had an 8.5 on the floor, a 7.0 on the bars and a 6.8 on the beam.
Delorey earned a 7.85 on the vault and McCarthy finished with a 7.6 on the beam to round out the scoring.
In the win, Ogden had a huge day as she was tops in the meet on the floor exercise (9.35), vault (9.35) and bars (9.1), and second on the beam at 8.6. Schille was first overall on the beam at 8.7, second on the floor at 8.85 and she also scored a 7.85 on the vault.
Saunders earned an 8.65 on the floor and then had scores of 8.35 on the vault and 7.7 on the bars. Cappiello also competed in three events, finishing with an 8.4 on the vault, 7.8 on the floor and a 6.7 on the bars as did Carroll with 7.8 scores on the vault and floor, and a 7.25 on the beam.
Rounding out the scoring included Devlin with a 7.9 on the vault and a 6.0 on the bars, Keira Gaffney with a 7.55 on the beam and 6.0 on the bars, Abby McCarthy with a 7.3 on the beam and Julia Carlson with a 7.0 on the floor.
Tewksbury faced Andover Wednesday with results not known of as presstime.
