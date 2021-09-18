METHUEN – There's been a lot of banners going up in the gymnasiums at both Methuen and Tewksbury High School lately.
In each of the past three seasons, the Methuen/Tewksbury co-op/co-ed swim team have captured both the Merrimack Valley Conference Division 2 league title and the D2 Championship meet title.
In 2018, the team finished 7-4, winning both, in 2019, the record was 7-3, winning both and this past March/April during the Fall-2 season, the Red Rangers finished 9-2 again winning both titles. This one though was certainly the most difficult.
"There was no second team here, just us swimming against ourselves. There was no cheering, no fans and it was odd and just very, very different," said head coach Jason Smith, now in his 19th season at the helm. "The kids did the best that they could. They made signs because they couldn't cheer. As coaches we tried our best to put kids against team members who would help push them because normally you would be up against someone from the other team who is going to push you. We tried the best that we could with that as the results were certainly positive.
“It was strange because we would swim one day, our opponent would swim two days later and then you would have to wait a day or two to get the results to see who won and it was just very odd."
Now just five months later, and losing a handful of talented swimmers (none from Tewksbury, but the team added four new local athletes), Smith said the team looks strong in the early goings of the pre-season.
"We look good so far and I am pleased with the progress. They are coming off the pandemic year and swimming in that odd Fall-2 season, so they have responded really well. The kids last year during that spring season were really excited to get back in the water because they had missed out on so much so they were just happy to have a season of some sort. They really responded to limited practice time at that point, but considering the circumstances we did very well.
“We are hoping to pick up right where we left off. We have a few new additions to the team.”
Besides the aftermath of COVID, Smith said partly due to that, the coaching staff decided to change things up a bit in terms of shortening practices. The program also had to make several cuts, pushing several swimmers to the alternate level where they still manage to practice, but mostly with the divers because of the social distancing.
“We have streamlined practice a little bit this year. We are cutting back the time and really consolidated our practice schedule a bit during the pre-season and I think it's worked to our advantage to this point,” he said. “We did it because we needed to trim stuff, so we trimmed a little bit of the dry land stuff, the meeting stuff and some of that used to be paper stuff and now it's all online, so now we're going 2.5 hours on the long days so we've cut the point. Get here, get your work in and you're done.”
There's five swimmers from Tewksbury on the roster, including senior Ada Nicodemus, sophomore returner Lana Dang, and three freshmen Amanda Lightburn, Matthew Jo and Elou Ahi.
“Matthew and Amanda both have a little bit of a club swimming background. I believe both of them have swam at the YMCA,” said Smith. “Matthew has a pretty good background in the breaststroke so we're interested to see what he can do in that event. I did actually get to see Amanda swim over the summer because she swam against my sons. The two of them are doing really well and I'm anxious to see how they respond in meet situations and really everyone is anxious about that. You really don't know until you get to that point. Matthew's sister, Nicole Jo swam for us years ago so I was familiar with the family. I know Amanda has done some freestyle over the summer so we're still trying to figure out where she's going to be and what events she will do.
“Lana and Ada both work extremely hard. They both are really good breaststrokers and that was something that Lana did a lot for us last season. She also did a lot of butterfly. I'm looking forward to be able to plug those two in and not worry about those events because I know those girls can easily handle those responsibilities.
“And Elou will be an alternate as we help her get ready for varsity status next year. She had a really good showing in the tryouts in the freestyle sprint events. She obviously needs some stroke work which we will get to, but she was excited to join us as an alternate so she can get some experience because she had never really done any competitive swimming before and sometimes that can be overwhelming to kids who have never seen this atmosphere before.
“She's excited, she's eager to learn, she asks a lot of questions so she is very coachable and is willing to do whatever we ask her to do. She's been nothing but positive so far.”
The co-captain on this year's team both come from Methuen and that's senior Anna Bolduc, a diver, and senior Jenny Nguyen, who will compete in freestyle events.
Other seniors from Methuen include: Katie Lefebvre (freestyle/butterfly), Cory Boisselle (freestyle), Caleb Canavan (diving), Lex Flores (diving), Julia Galuska (backstroke/IM), Jonnie Charest, (freestyle), Lily Forsyth (freestyle/breaststroke), Jackie Gaigals (backstroke/IM), Rachael Knipe (freestyle/backstroke), Kristen LeBlanc (butterfly/IM), Brady Lyons, (freestyle), Jan Polanco (diving).
The juniors include: Callie DeLano (freestyle/breast stroke), Marissa Connolly (freestyle), Philip Nguyen (butterfly/breaststroke) and Caitlyn Nims (freestyle).
For sophomores, there's Carter DeLano (freestyle/breaststroke), Johnathan Phan (butterfly/IM), Rebecca MacLeod (freestyle/butterfly), Sadie Mazzeo-Ghirarda (diving) and finally the newcoming freshmen group includes: Danielle Lawrence, (freestyle), Leilany Flores (diving) and Juan Polanco (diving).
