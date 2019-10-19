Salem State sophomore midfielder Allison Couillard earned Little East Conference Field Hockey Player of the Week honors for the week ending September 30. In that week, Couillard scored her first three goals of the season, including a pair of overtime game-winners in a 2-0 week for the Vikings. Couillard found the back of the cage two times in a 3-2 win over Westfield State, scoring the game-winner four minutes into the first overtime.
She then added her second overtime goal 1:38 into the second overtime of a 2-1 win against Fitchburg State. Couillard now has six goals and five assists for 17 points this season, and now ranks second in the LEC with two game-winning goals.
FOOTBALL
Stonehill College sophomore defensive back Masyn Lorick had five tackles and a fumble recovery to help lead the Skyhawks to a 3-13 win over AIC back on October 5. Lorick and the Skyhawks are now 4-1 on the season.
St. Anselm junior linebacker Ryan Morris had one tackle for the Hawks in their loss at Tiffin on October 5. Morris has now seen action in two games this season for the Hawks, recording a pair of tackles.
Morris’s teammate, junior defensive end Steve Catanzano, did not see action in the loss to Tiffin, but has played in four of the Hawks five games on the season, recording four tackles.
Curry College senior defensive end Ryan Sughrue has a tackle for the Colonels in their 34-31 win over the University of New England on October 5. Sughrue has now seen action in four of the Colonels first five games, recording seven total tackles and one sack.
Senior offensive lineman T.J. Cantalonis has also played in four of five games for the Colonels, helping what has turned into a prolific offense as of late, scoring 31 and 40 points in their last two games. In the 34-31 win over the University of New England he helped the offense power the way to over 250 yards rushing.
SOCCER
Fitchburg State senior defender Christian Lucchesi has seen action in seven of the Falcons first eleven games this season, helping them to a 5-5-1 overall record. He has helped aid a Falcons defense that has limited opponents to 1.45 goals per game, while also posting three shutouts.
On the women’s side, Emmanuel College junior defender Rachel Prevost has started 11 of 13 games for the Saints on the season. Prevost has shown herself to be a valuable member of the Saints squad over the past two seasons after starting 19 games last season as a junior and leading the team to a school record ten shutouts.
Worcester State freshman forward Haley Mignon had a goal for the Lancers as part of their 3-0 win over Framingham State back on October 5. It was the fourth goal of the season for Mignon, which is good for second most on the team, as are her nine points on the season.
VOLLEYBALL
Fitchburg State junior outside hitter Lauren Riccardi had two kills and three digs in the Falcons 3-0 loss to Colby Sawyer last Thursday. Prior to that, on October 5 against MCLA, she had four kills, four digs and four blocks in a 3-0 loss for the Falcons.
For the season, Riccardi leads the Falcons in kills with 64, and his second on the team in digs with 62.
Colby University senior middle blocker Nicole Petherbridge had a great match for the Mules in their 3-2 win over Connecticut College on October 5. Petherbridge had 12 kills, nine digs and four blocks as part of the victory, Petherbridge was second on the team in kills and digs for the match, and tied for first in blocks.
On the season, she is second on the team in kills with 118, and also second in blocks with 24.
Worcester State sophomore libero Brooke Lamothe had 17 digs for the Lancers during a 3-1 loss to Plymouth State on October 5. Lamothe leads the Lancers with 181 digs on the season.
CROSS-COUNTRY
St. Anselm sophomore Holly O’Leary earned a 141st place finish at the NEICAAA Cross Country Championship Meet at Franklin Park on Saturday, finishing in a time if 21:00.2 over the 5K course. Prior to that, back in September 28, she had earned a 40th place finish in a field of 75 runners at the Bruce Kirsch Cross Country Cup in Hopkinton, NH.
Georgetown University sophomore Rachel Sessa and the Hoyas Cross Country team finished in fifth place in the 6K at the Paul Short Run at Lehigh University on October 5. Sessa conquered the course in a time of 21:02 to earn a 66th place finish. The team tallied a total score of 196 points to edge USTFCCCA Coaches' Poll nationally-ranked (No. 27) and regionally-ranked (No. 2) Princeton (199).
The Hoyas entered the invitational with ten national votes in the USTFCCCA Coaches' Poll and the team is ranked No. 4 in the Mid-Atlantic region.
Her sister, Emily Sessa, a junior at UMass-Lowell, ran a personal best 21:58 at the Paul Short Invitational on October 5 to earn a 197th place finish in a field of over 350 runners.
UMass Amherst freshman Lily Robinson earned a 50th place finish at the NEICAAA Cross Country Championship Meet at Franklin Park on Saturday, finishing the 5K course in a personal best time of 19:06.4.
Jacksonville University junior Lauren Polimeno ran a personal best in the 6K, finishing in a time of 27:00.04 at the UCF Invitational back on September 27 in Orlando, Florida. Polimeno’s PR earned her a 33rd place finish.
Merrimack College senior Ashley Figucia earned a 124th place finish at the NEICAAA Cross Country Championship Meet at Franklin Park on Saturday in the sub varsity race, finishing the 5K course in a time of 22:01.08.
Worcester State junior Shaylee Puleo finished 43rd in a field of 229 runners in a personal best 5K time of 19:58.08 at the James Earley Invitational on Saturday in Westfield. Puleo and the Lancers earned a second place overall finish in a field of 28 teams.
Puleo’s teammate, Worcester State freshman Caitlin Conneely earned a 30th place finish in field of 70 runners in a time of 23:46.3 at the Williams College Purple Valley Invitational on September 28.
Turning to the men, Worcester State sophomore Patrick Carleton earned a 23rd place finish in a field of 206 runners at the James Earley Invitational on Saturday in Westfield, finishing the 8K course in a time of 26:48.1. Carleton and the Lancers earned a fourth place finish among 28 teams at the event.
Merrimack College junior Ben Forest earned a 147st place finish at the NEICAAA Cross Country Championship Meet at Franklin Park on Saturday. Forest conquered the 8K course in a time of 27:59.8.
His brother and teammate, sophomore Joseph Forest earned a 71st place finish in the sub varsity race at the NEICAAA Cross Country Championship Meet at Franklin Park on Saturday, finishing the 8K course in a time of 29:30.6.
Emerson College junior Joseph MacNeil earned a 31st place finish in a field of 85 runners at the Runnin’ Monks Invitational in Standish, Maine, finishing in a time of 30:40.1.
TENNIS
Mass College of Liberal Arts senior captain Briana Higgins along with her playing partner junior Mackenna Jordan were recently voted to the North Atlantic Conference (NEC) doubles All-Conference First Team. Higgins also earned singles Second Team honors.
The duo of Higgins and Jordan had a great doubles season, posting a record of 8-2 (5-1 NAC). Individually Higgins peaked at the perfect time going 4-2 in the conference and ending the regular season on a six match winning streak.
Emerson College junior Cassia Burns won a pair of matches to help lead the Lions to a 9-0 win over Curry College on October 5. Burns started her day with an 8-2 win in doubles play, along with her partner Angleica Ao.
Burns continued her strong play in her singles match, earning a hard fought 7-6, 6-4 victory.
Salem State junior Liana Angelis and her doubles partner Alexandra Floyd battled hard, but suffered a tough 8-6 loss to against UMass Dartmouth back on October 1. Angelis has played in six of the Vikings seven matches this season.
GOLF
UMass Dartmouth sophomore Garrett Lane tied for 21st place to lead the way for the Corsairs golf team who placed seventh at the two-day Southern Maine Invitational that took place on the par 71 layout at the Gorham Country Club on October 6th and 7th. Lane fired two-day total of 161, including UMass Dartmouth’s low round of the day with a 78 on Monday.
ICE HOCKEY
St. Anselm freshman forward Kelly Golini and her Hawks teammates got their season off to strong start on the weekend of October 5th and 6th, sweeping a pair of games at Post University.
Golini had two assists in the Hawks season opening 6-1 win, and followed that up the next day with a goal and an assist as part of a 5-1 victory for St. Anselm.
On the men’s side, UMass Lowell junior forward Connor Sodergren and the River Hawks are off to a 3-1 start to the season after sweeping a weekend series on October 5th and 6th against Alabama-Huntsville, and splitting a pair of games with Minnesota-Duluth this past weekend.
Sodergren returns for his third season with the River Hawks after a sophomore season where he posted a career-high with 21 points (5g, 16a) with a team-best +13 rating and 55 shots on goal, playing in all 37 games for the River Hawks.
