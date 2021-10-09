BILLERICA – With the cancellation of their scheduled home opener against Triton Regional a couple of weeks ago, the Shawsheen Tech Football team had to wait until this past Friday night against CAC rival Greater Lawrence Tech before they finally got to defend their turf at Cassidy Field.
And defend it they most certainly did, breaking open a scoreless halftime tie with a pair of second half touchdowns to pull out a key 13-0 victory over the Reggies in front of a raucous student body section and improve to 2-1 on the season, (2-0 CAC Large).
The win also puts the Rams into sole possession of first place in the CAC Large in the early season battle for league supremacy as they head into their Homecoming matchup against Northeast this Friday night.
While Friday night's game was their home opener for this season, it was also their first Friday night home game, and first game in front of a full capacity crowd, including students, since November 22, 2019 when they took on Assabet Valley in the vocational playoffs.
Between the cancellation of the Fall 2020 season, and the limited capacity Fall-2 season this past spring, it had been 682 days since the Rams played in front of a full house.
“What a great, great win for us,’ Costabile said. “We were really excited about playing a night game at home, first of all, in front of a great crowd. It was a great crowd, great student body presence here. Great electricity.
"And our defense played phenomenal. You pitch a shutout like that, there is not much more you can say.”
There was actually plenty to say about the Shawsheen defense, who not only shut out the Reggies, but limited them to 134 total yards on the night, and held them without a first down for the entire second half.
There were stars aplenty on the defensive side of the ball for the Rams, led by senior defensive tackle Richard Elliott III, senior defensive end Shane Costello of Wilmington, sophomore defensive end Thomas Cormier and senior linebackers Ryan Dusablon and Aydan Churchill, both of Wilmington, each of whom had multiple tackles for losses, while Elliott, Churchill and Cormier each had a quarterback sack.
Also, Freshman defensive back Sidney Tildsley, in addition to his fine play on offense at quarterback, also came up with a big interception for the Rams, while sophomore defensive back Ryan Copson of Wilmington had a fumble recovery to stop a potential scoring drive.
"There were plays being made everywhere by so many people, of all grade levels," Costabile said. "Freshmen, sophomores, juniors, seniors all making plays out there. Just a great overall defensive effort by everybody."
In the first half, the defense dominated for both teams, with neither team generating much offense. Shawsheen, in fact was held to just one first down in the half with Greater Lawrence picking up four. The biggest scoring threat came from Greater Lawrence late in the half, when after driving inside the Shawsheen 30-yard line, they attempted an option pass to the end zone but. But Tildsley read it perfectly and came up with an interception on the goal line to return the ball to the Rams.
Shawsheen came out in the second half determined to break the scoreless tie, and on the opening possession of the second half, they did just that, going on 12-play, 89-yard drive to score the first points of the game. With Tildsley leading the way, and aided by a big roughing the passer penalty against Greater Lawrence the Rams started picking up big chunks of yards against the Reggies defense.
Sophomore wide receiver Zach Rogers of Wilmington was a big key to the drive, with one catch for nine yards, to go along with three key runs totaling 23 yards, including an eight yard run to give Shawsheen a first and goal at the Reggies one-yard line. Two plays later, sophomore running back Caleb Caceres punched it in for his second touchdown of the season to give the Rams a 7-0 lead after the extra point kick by Jared Bishop of Wilmington with 3:51 left in the third quarter.
Greater Lawrence attempted to come right back on their first possession of the half, but were thwarted by an alert Shawsheen defense, who stopped them short on a fake punt attempt, taking over possession at the Reggies 43-yard line. From there, they needed only four plays before Tildsley hit sophomore receiver Evan Galanis of Tewksbury with a 32-yard touchdown pass, hitting him perfectly in stride inside the five yard line with 37 seconds left in the quarter. The extra point failed, but the Rams were up 13-0.
“We had a great drive to start the second half, and to finish it off with a touchdown was huge,” Costabile said. “And then to come back and get another one right after was huge as well. It was a great third quarter for us.”
From there, the Shawsheen defense stiffened even more if that was possible, allowing the Reggies a grand total of six yards over their last two possessions of the game before the Rams closed out the game with a clock killing possession of their own.
Costabile was thrilled with the effort of his team, as well as the atmosphere they were playing in.
“This is what high school football is all about,” Costabile said. “I couldn’t be prouder of these guys, my staff, and our fans. I am just so fortunate to be the head football coach of this program.”
Northeast Regional Voc Tech will come to town on Friday (7 pm) with a 2-2 record, including wins over Saugus (28-0) and Gr. Lowell (18-12), while falling to North Reading (49-20) and Lowell Catholic (35-28).
After that, Shawsheen goes on the road for the following two weeks with stops at Lowell Catholic and Gr. Lowell, before coming home on the 29th to face Essex Tech.
