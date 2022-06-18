TEWKSBURY – It's been said a million times this year and every year, but really the proof is in the pudding. When it comes to high school sports, the best public league in the state is the Merrimack Valley Conference. In softball alone, this year's tournament features three teams, Tewksbury, Methuen and Billerica, who have made deep runs and are among the Final-4 teams in Divisions 1 and 2.
Last Wednesday afternoon, the No. 2 seed Tewksbury Redmen had to knock out one of its fellow MVC teams, a strong hitting Dracut team by a score of 8-5.
The Redmen saw just how talented the Middies are with the bats right away, trailing 4-0 in this game before scoring two runs each in the third through sixth innings which was the difference in the come from behind victory played at Hazel Field.
"(Dracut's) a good hitting team and we gave them a couple of runs (early) with a couple of walks and a couple of hits, and we knew that they were going to be a good hitting team," said Redmen coach Brittney Souza. "Our game plan was to chip away and we did, scoring two runs in each of our last four at-bats.
“The nerves also had to settle in a little bit. I told them that nobody wants to play the Redmen when we're behind. Nobody. They proved that today. We said that in one of the huddles, to put it on your teammate, take a walk if you have to and they truly did that. It was walk, walk and big hit and we needed that today."
After neither team scored in the first inning, the bottom of the Middies' order got things going in the top of the second. With one out and the bases empty, No. 6 hitter Jordyn Collman started the rally with a single. That followed with a RBI triple, a fielder's choice with the runner thrown out at home, a walk and a two-run double.
Tewksbury left a runner at second in the home half and saw Dracut add another run in the top of the third to go up 4-0.
"They didn't panic. We've been in this situation before and that's a credit to our conference. We had to play from behind a lot this season. We just tried to keep them calm in the circle and we just said to chip away, chip away," said Souza.
And they did.
In the bottom of the third, Tewksbury took advantage of some wild pitching with four walks, a batter getting hit by a pitch and a fielder's choice groundout.
In the fourth, again two walks hurt the Middies as both Alyssa Adams and Maddy Stovesand came around to score on a two-run double by Becca Harris, whose blats landed at the bottom of the left field fence.
"After (Harris) struck out in her first at-bat, I think we wanted to get some redemption there. She locked it in, swung at a good pitch and almost hit it out," said Souza.
In the fifth, Whitney Gigante got hit by a pitch and later on in the inning both Adams and Aislin Davis had RBI singles.
The scoring closed out when Gigante blasted a two-run home run, deep over the right field fence.
"(Gigante has) been clutch for us this year and has had some really big hits for us. I was pumped that she got this one over the fence. She has a beautiful swing," said Souza.
Tewksbury finished the game with four hits, but took advantage of eight walks and three more batters getting hit by a pitch. Gigante, Adams and Stovesand each scored two runs, while Harris and Gigante had two RBI each.
Defensively, Tewksbury had a number of stellar plays including center fielder Adams making a terrific sliding catch in the top of the seventh, while she also threw out a runner who circled the second base bag too far.
Sam Ryan was the winning pitcher as she gave up five earned runs on 11 hits while walking two and striking out five.
