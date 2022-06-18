Woburn, MA (01801)

Today

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 49F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 49F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.