BILLERICA – After a season full of hard work the Shawsheen Tech Volleyball team was finally rewarded this past week by pickup up their first win of the season in a thrilling 3-2 win over Greater Lowell last Thursday afternoon on the road. And while the Rams, who are now 1-9 on the season, dropped their next two matches of the week, a 3-0 loss to a talented Essex Tech team at home last Friday, and a tough 3-2 loss to Greater Lawrence on the road on Tuesday, they seem to have turned a corner and are showing improvement in their play as they head into the final weeks of the season.
Last Tuesday in a 3-1 loss to Greater Lowell at home, the Rams had not played very well at all, but two days later, on the road against the same opponent, they came out and played their best match of the season to earn their first win.
“They played phenomenal. I could not have been happier,” Shawsheen coach Kelsey Rapoza said. “The communicated well with each other the whole time and served really well. We really turned it around in that one.”
The Rams were led by strong efforts from junior Chloe Gaglione of Wilmington, as well as freshman Cade Barron of Tewksbury and juniors Bianca Corso and Kayla Mirisola of Tewksbury, while freshman libero Gabriela DiSalvo came up from the junior varsity team and played very well.
Rapoza was happy with the way her team responded after the tough loss just a couple of days earlier, and was especially pleased with how they responded to playing in front of fans on the road for the first time this season.
“They did a great job turning things around,” Rapoza said. “I think it actually helped us that Greater Lowell had fans there. I think that actually helped boost our morale. They were pumped the entire game and cheering each other on the whole way through.”
After their 3-0 loss to Essex Tech on Friday, the Rams hit the road on Tuesday night and suffered a tough 3-2 loss to Greater Lawrence, playing very well at times, but being hurt by some critical mistakes.
“We played well. We had some of the same things that continue to hurt us like getting down on ourselves and making some mistakes on serves, but overall we played well,” Rapoza said. “Greater Lowell is very comparable to us, and it showed tonight. Both teams played well. We could have done a better job communicating with each other, but we are playing much better.”
Gaglione and Mirisola played very well in Tuesday’s loss, as did Kiley McFadden of Tewksbury, who had a strong game both serving and hitting.
