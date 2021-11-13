The Shawsheen Football team had a tough outing last Friday night in their non-playoff post season game against Lynnfield at Cassidy Field, suffering a 28-0 loss to the Pioneers, dropping their record on the season to 4-3.
The Rams were without several players on both sides of the ball due to a variety of ailments, which certainly didn’t help their cause against a talented Lynnfield squad, who brought just a 2-5 record into the game, but also came in with a program known for a fine winning tradition. That winning tradition was on full display on Friday night against a depleted Rams squad.
“The kids who played, we fought hard,” Shawsheen coach Al Costabile said. “I was very proud of the way we fought to the end. We had a couple of chances in the red zone, but we had some turnovers which hurt us. But overall, I was very happy with our effort.”
Lynnfield scored one touchdown in each quarter on their way to the shutout win, starting with a one yard run by quarterback Nick Razzaboni midway through the first quarter to make the score 7-0 after the first of four extra points on the night by kicker Kevin Connolly.
The Pioneers would get a second quarter touchdown pass from Razzaboni to Kyle Schmitz, followed by a third quarter touchdown on a five yard run by Robert Marley to make the score 21-0. Lynnfield would cap their scoring with a 35-yard pass from Razzaboni to Spencer Riley in the fourth quarter.
“Lynnfield is a really good program,” Costabile said. “I was very impressed by them. They had great numbers and they played very well. Their record does not indicate how good they are. They have been a successful program for a while now.”
While never happy to lose, considering the circumstances, Costabile was able to take plenty of positives out of Friday’s game.
“We were able to move the ball well at times. We played a lot of young kids, and that will pay off down the line for us,” Costabile said. “We had a lot of sophomores get a lot of playing time and they gained a lot of experience.”
The Rams were led on offense by sophomore running back Caleb Caceres, who had 17 carries for 102 yards, while junior receiver Mavrick Bourdeau had a pair of catches for 20 yards to lead the receiving corps.
Despite giving up 28 points, the Rams actually got some great efforts on defense, led by senior linebacker Ryan Dusablon, who had nine tackles, while fellow senior linebacker Aydan Churchill, also of Wilmington, was second on the team with five tackles.
Sophomore defensive end Thomas Cormier had four tackles and an interception, while sophomores Evan Galanis of Tewksbury and Ryan Copson of Wilmington each had three tackles and an interception.
Other key contributors on defense included Caceres with five tackles, while juniors Kevin Ackerly of Wilmington, Cooper Lemieux of Tewksbury and sophomore Austin Malandain had four each.
The Rams will now have a little time off before their next game, as they will not take the field again until the weekend of November 12th and 13th in the semifinals of the State Vocational playoffs. The Rams, the number four seed in the tournament, were originally scheduled to host No. 5 Southeastern Regional Technical High School this Friday night.
That game, however, has been canceled due to Southeastern temporarily suspending their football program after their much publicized inappropriate actions after their most recent game, a 27-0 win over Upper Cape Regional last Friday night.
According to media reports, the program is being suspended for poor sportsmanship. The superintendent of the school in Easton said there were problems at last Friday night’s game against Upper Cape.
According to official reports, Southeastern students and coaches are accused of taunting their opponents and using obscenities against them. The incident led to the dismissal of the Hawks head coach Dominique Williams, as school administration will wait to determine if the Hawks will play their Thanksgiving Day game against West Bridgewater.
The Rams will now automatically advance to the semifinals where they will play the winner of the first round game between No. 1 Northeast and No. 8 Diman. If Diman pulls the upset the Rams would host the semifinal game. If Northeast wins, the Rams would travel to Wakefield to face the Knights for the second time this season after dropping a tough 34-28 decision to their CAC rivals back on October 8.
