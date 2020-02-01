BILLERICA/TEWKSBURY — Some families are known for having certain talents. There are cooking families, where everyone it seems, is a great cook. There are education families, where everyone it seems, is a great teacher. Without going too far, you get the point. Every family has their specialty.
For the Neault family of Tewksbury, that specialty is goaltending. More specifically, it is goaltending for Shawsheen Tech, where senior Kam Neault has been a two-year starter for the Shawsheen Boys Hockey team, while sophomore Sydney Neault is also in her second year as a starter for the Shawsheen Girls Hockey team.
Goaltending is nothing new to either of the Neault’s, as Kam has been between the pipes since he was four years old, while Sydney has been in net since she was seven years old. And it is nothing new to the family, as both are following in the footsteps of their father Scott Neault, who had played the position himself.
For the younger Neaults, picking a position didn’t require much thought when they decided to play hockey.
“Our father was a goalie. He played for Billerica High School, and played some junior hockey as well,” Kam said. “When I was younger, I used to go to his Dek hockey games and saw him play, so I always wanted to be a goalie.”
For Sydney, the transition into the net was even easier, with two role models already between the pipes when she began playing at the age of seven.
“I actually started playing hockey because a friend of mine was playing,” Sydney said. “But seeing that my brother was playing goalie and my dad was a goalie, I thought that was pretty cool, so I thought I would try it for a year or so, and once I tried it, I just didn’t stop playing.”
Both of the Neaults have gained plenty of experience over the years, with Kam starting with the Learn to Skate program with Tewksbury Youth Hockey and then moving on to play for select teams like Top Gun, and the New England Bulldogs, where he played for several years under the direction of his father as his coach.
“With the Bulldogs I was playing with kids and against kids from all over, so it helped me to get better,” Kam said. “My dad has been my coach since I started playing, and that has always helped. I have learned a lot from him.”
Sydney began playing with the RedCats, before moving on to play for the Bulldogs herself and then for Chelmsford Youth Hockey, prior to starting high school at Shawsheen Tech. Wherever she has played, she has always been able to rely on getting some great advice from both Kam and Scott.
“They always give me pointers. Like for example, my worst thing as a goalie I that I am always too far back into my net, and they try to remind me of that,” Sydney said. “It is something I am trying to work on, and get better at and they help me with that.”
Scott certainly seem to be a good person to take advice from, as would Kam, given the success he has had in his two years with the Rams. After transferring to Shawsheen from Tewksbury High for his sophomore year and seeing some playing time with the varsity as a sophomore, he took over as the Rams number one goalie last year as a junior. Last season he helped lead the Rams to the CAC championship, while being named a CAC All-Star and a Lowell Sun Honorable Mention All-Star.
This season has been a bit more of a struggle than last year for Neault and the Rams, as they are currently 7-5 on the season. They are also 6-1 in the CAC, however, as they look to capture another league title.
“The season has been going pretty good so far. We got some wins, but also some losses. Right now we are trying to figure things out and get into a nice groove as a team,” Kam said. “It’s been a little bit of a challenge so far. We have a lot of seniors, so we were hoping to have a lot of chemistry, but we have had some kids injured and that makes things kind of tough. But we are working it out, and I think we will keep getting better.”
Shawsheen Boys Hockey coach Chuck Baker knows that if the Rams are going to make another run at the league title and perhaps also at postseason success in the MIAA Tournament, Kam will be one of the big reasons why. There may have been some unknowns heading into this season for the Rams, but one place Baker knew his team was in good hands was in net with Kam returning for another year as starter.
“It is always great going into a season knowing that you have guys with varsity experience, especially when it is between the pipes,” Baker said. “For a goaltender it is huge just getting the experience at the varsity speed level.
While Sydney certainly enjoys and benefits from the guidance of Kam and Scott, Kam will be the first to remind you that his younger sister can handle things pretty well on her own.
“The girls game is a lot different than the boys game, but I try to help her out as much as I can,” Kam said. “She does very well for herself anyway, but if I can do anything to help her, like point out angles or anything, I will do that. But she is already very good by herself.”
Shawsheen Girls Hockey coach Bob Roach would certainly concur. While Sydney may not have quite the experience of her older brother, she provides more experience than Roach has been accustomed to seeing with the girls program.
“Sydney has been great for us. It is great to have a goalie who has played previously before coming to high school. She the first goalie we have had with experience in my 12 years as a coach,” Roach said. “It is a tough position to play at the high school level if you have ever played before, so her experience has been huge for us.”
As good as Sydney has been, it has still been an uphill battle for her and a rebuilding Shawsheen program, who endured a winless season last year and are 2-7 this season. But the team is trending in the right direction, improving with every game this season, playing much more competitive games and even starting to enjoy the taste of victory from time to time.
Sydney acknowledges that enduring loss after loss like the team did last year can be difficult, but she says her teammates have made the experience enjoyable, as has Roach.
“It’s tough sometimes, but you just realize that you are playing the best you can, that you can’t really do anything about it as long as you are trying your best,” Sydney said. “And my teammates make it a lot of fun whether we win or lose, especially our captains, Emily Sartori and Susan Doubek.
“Coach Roach is great at keeping up motivated. He is always telling us that it doesn’t matter what the score is, as long as we are playing our best.”
Roach acknowledges that that is true, but also says that Sydney sometimes tends to blame herself more than she should.
“It’s tough, because she’s the type of person that takes the game home with her. I try to tell her that every goal is not her fault,” Roach said. “The other team has to go around five other people to get to her. But she is a perfectionist and wants to do very well.”
Kam is no different, as he is always doing his best to make the team better, whether it be by stopping the puck, or by trying to lead the team in whatever way he can.
“I don’t have a letter on my jersey saying I am the captain, but I feel like most kids respect me because they know I always have their back and I try to do whatever I can to help keep the team together,” Kam said. “I know last year we had a lot of underclassmen goalies, so I tried to take them under my wing, and try to make me feel like part of the team.”
Baker says that Kam has been much more than just a good goaltender for his team.
“Kam is a very vocal goaltender which is awesome. He is constantly talking to his teammates while out there,” Baker said. “Also, his energy and competitive nature to win and have success are other strengths and those are not only huge for him now as a player but will push him with whatever track he takes in life after he graduates from Shawsheen.”
Having two hockey players, let alone two goalies in the family, requires quite the commitment from not only the players themselves, but also the parents, and in that regard, Sydney and Kam know they have both been blessed.
While Scott may have been the on ice mentor for the Neault children, their mom Kathleen has played an equally important role in their success.
“I appreciate our parents so much for everything they have done for us,” Sydney said. “It was actually my mother who pushed me and Kam into playing hockey so I am very grateful for that. My dad didn’t really want to push us into hockey, but one we got on skates, neither one of us wanted to stop and they have supported us all the way.”
“Our parents have a very supportive of both of us,” Kam added. “My dad understands how hard it is to be a goalie my mom is mostly just nervous for us, but they both support us completely and they always have. It was definitely a challenge for them to get us everywhere we needed to be when we were younger and both playing in different places, but they have always done it, and have always been there for us.”
And Kam is hoping that his parents, along with all other fans of Shawsheen Tech, will be cheering the boys on through a long post season.
“Right now, we are just trying to work hard in practice, and do a lot of team building skills and get everyone going so we can have a nice run to the playoffs,” Kam said.
For Sydney and the girls team, the goal is a little bit different, as the post season seems very unlikely this season. But better days seem almost certainly to be ahead.
“We want to keep improving as the season goes on and become even more of a family than we already are. We are always hanging out with each other and helping each other, in and out of hockey, and we want to continue to that,” Sydney said. “I can definitely see us improving over the next couple of years.
“We have some new girls on the team this year that are really good, and we have some eighth graders who are very good. I am looking forward to the next couple of years.”
