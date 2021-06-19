METHUEN – After starting out 0-6 and then 1-9, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Girls Lacrosse team first split against Dracut before closing out the regular season with a split against Methuen, to finish 3-10.
Tewksbury earned that fantastic back-and-forth, 11-10, victory over Methuen last Wednesday.
“This was a big win for us. Methuen is a strong team, and they are in second place in MVC-2 I believe,” said head coach Erin Murphy. "I had looked at their season so far to compare their games to ours and it was clear this would be a battle.”
Methuen took a short lead to start the game before Tewksbury started to gain possession and started to execute with some timely shots and goals. The Redmen took an 8-5 lead into the halftime break.
“(In the second half), an unfortunate yellow card gave Methuen a chance to come back and tie the score, but we were able to net a few more goals ourselves,” said the coach. “It has not been an often occurrence for us this year to be in a situation where we need to eat up time on the clock, but that is where we found ourselves at the end of this game.
“We have struggled a bit in keeping our offense wide and moving the ball quickly around but this was a great chance for us to work on that. Despite a tough Methuen defense we were able to move the ball around the '12 securing our win.”
In order to come away with a win like this – overcoming several deficits, overcoming adversity, winning on the road and against a team with a much better record – Tewksbury needed all hands on decks.
“On both ends of the field this was a team effort. We had a combined total of 28 shots and goals from six different offensive players. There was a point at the end of the first half where Kati (Polimeno) was helping us win the draw and get the ball into our offensive zone,” said Murphy. “Taking the ball quickly behind (Methuen's net), we were able to feed the ball to incoming players for a quick stick shot on goal. It was the kind of ball movement I knew the girls were capable of and had been looking for all season.”
The offensive production was spread out throughout the entire game.
“Both Polimeno girls (Lexi and Kati) were strong offensively with three goals each. Freshman Katerina Schille also netted two goals for us. Kat has been a valuable sub for us this season. She is athletic, good at ground balls, and not afraid to go to the net,” Murphy said. “I look forward to seeing her progress in the program in the next three years. (Maeve) Cahill, (Erin) McIntyre, and (Jamie) Constantino were also able to give the team a goal each. Kati and Erin both had two assists as well as Lexi and Alexis Raymond with one each.”
The offense had six different scorers and at the back end, another six or so players stepped up defensively.
“My go to defenders for the second half of our season have been Catanzano, (Alianna) Kennan, (Ashley) Demers, (Jessica) Driscoll, and (Susanna) Darrigo,” said Murphy. “Despite Darrigo being mostly an attack player, I have had her start down on defense against tougher teams and I know having her down there as an extra man has been helpful to us.
“Overall the defenders are all very aggressive. They have done a good job intercepting passes around the arc as well as creating a strong barrier to stop an offensive drive.
“Probably one of the most aggressive defenders we have is (goalie) Michelle Kusmaul. She is not afraid to step out of the crease and challenge an attacker. She had a great game with eight saves and many critical clears to our midfield. I’m very proud of the way all the girls played in this game.”
In the rematch, Methuen came away with a 10-6 victory.
“Unfortunately we were not able to keep that momentum going the following day. Methuen came out strong and definitely with something to prove after what was most likely an unexpected loss the day before. Our passes weren’t connecting today as they had the day before and I do believe a break in between to rest would have done us good. But now we are on to the state tournament,” said Murphy.
Lexi led the way with three goals, Kati had three as well as two assists, while McIntyre and Driscoll had one assist each. Kusmal made four saves.
Tewksbury will now compete in the state tournament and pairings were slated to come out Wednesday, but were not known as of presstime.
