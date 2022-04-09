BILLERICA – It doesn’t get much better than it was for the Shawsheen Tech Baseball team last season.
The Rams started the season fast, winning their first ten games, and never looked back, going 13-1 in the regular season to win their first Commonwealth Athletic Conference championship since 2016.
The Rams would ultimately finish 14-2 overall after a dramatic walk off win over Salem in the first round of the state tournament before losing to Masconomet in the quarterfinals.
For Shawsheen coach Brian McCarthy, it was a season he and his players will never forget.
“Last season was a blast. We had a great team with great leadership and great chemistry. I was very proud of that team sticking together like they did,” McCarthy said. “Having missed out on the season before, due to Covid, and then that season being shortened – they could have mailed it in and been on cruise control. But they worked so hard from the very start and it paid off. To bring back a CAC Title was thrilling. It was something they were aiming for all season and it was rewarding to see their hard work pay off.”
The Rams will be looking to build on last year’s historic campaign as they head into this season, but it will not be easy, as they did suffer some key losses of off last year’s team, including their top two pitchers in Chris Disciscio and Ben Powell, along with their batterymate Austin Kearns, who was a three year starter at catcher for the Rams.
“We will miss all of those seniors from last year for sure. Ben and Chris were a great one, two punch. Both were horses on the mound and dominated all year. They will be tough to replace. Kearns was a great leader behind the plate and then we had Connor Maguire hitting in the four-spot all year long too.”
But as much as the Rams will miss all of those players, they will also bring back a strong core of returning players, starting with senior third baseman Owen Duggan and junior shortstop Mavrick Bourdeau, who enters this season fresh off winning the CAC Most Valuable Player for the Rams CAC champion basketball team.
Senior outfielder and returning CAC All-Star Shane Costello of Wilmington and sophomore catcher Brendan Lee will give the Rams two more reliable bats in the lineup.
“We still bring back a good, core group of players. They whole left-side of our infield is back in Duggan and Bourdeau,” McCarthy said. “Brendan Lee saw valuable time behind the dish as well. Then, Shane is still patrolling the outfield for us. We definitely have some holes to fill, but I love that we have some experienced players coming back too.”
Probably the toughest task facing McCarthy and the Rams will be replacing Disciscio and Powell in the rotation. But McCarthy is confident they can do that, thanks in large part to junior Conlen Powell (Ben’s brother), senior Jack Glennon, senior Ryan Santini of Wilmington and junior Aiden MacLeod.
“We are just getting through scrimmage week right now, so we are still putting together the pieces of our team. However, we are starting to see some top arms emerge who will be working for a starting spot in the rotation,” McCarthy said. “They’ve worked hard in the pre-season and looked good in the early scrimmages. I’m excited to see what they can do for us.”
McCarthy is also excited to see what his offense can do this season, especially early on, as they look to get off to a fast start to the season.
“I feel our team’s strengths are offense and returning defenders. We have hit the ball well so far in our early going scrimmages,” McCarthy said. “I knew our returning varsity guys could swing the stick (Costello, Bourdeau, Duggan, and Santini), but now we are starting to see some of the younger guys swing a hot stick as well. Hopefully our bats can stay hot while our young pitching gets their bearings.”
Along with Santini and Costello, both of whom were big parts of Shawsheen’s success last season, the Rams will also bring be counting on several other locals to help lead the team, including junior first baseman Mike Maselli from Wilmington, freshman catcher and utility player Robbie Welch of Tewksbury and sophomore outfielder Evan Galanis, also of Tewksbury.
McCarthy will be looking for both his veteran returning players and his newcomers to be at their best as the Rams try to navigate through a difficult CAC schedule.
“Greater Lowell will be strong this year. They were young and talented last year and bring back most players,” McCarthy said. “Greater Lawrence will also be a tough team to beat, but with Whittier, Essex Tech, and Northeast in the league, no game is an easy game in the CAC. It’s a battle every game. But we’re looking forward to the season.
“We always like to have our sights on a CAC title, but we also know there are a lot of good teams this year and have to take it one game at a time. If we do that, things will work themselves out.”
