Earlier this winter season, the Town Crier featured Tewksbury Memorial High School boys hockey coach Derek Doherty, who won his 250th game, while we also reprinted stories on Hall of Famers Bob McCabe (Tewksbury) and Bill Gordon (Shawsheen).
In all three cases, the numbers and accomplishments of those three were astonishing.
Then we reprinted the 1983-'84 WHS Boys Hockey team's season. Over the next few weeks we plan on re-running the 07-'08 and the two state championship seasons in 2012 and '13, as well as the two Tewksbury state championship seasons 1995 and 2011), and hopefully the one for Shawsheen Tech (1984).
And that got us thinking ...
Wilmington, Tewksbury and Shawsheen Tech all have an enriched tradition of boys hockey with an enormous amount of wins, league and state titles. The talent that has come through the programs over the last 50-60 years is truly incredible. There's a handful of guys who went on to play professionally, and others who went on to play at elite collegiate programs, whether it be Providence, UMass-Lowell, West Point, Merrimack and St. Lawrence University. Also, there's some former outstanding stars who after their playing days were over, got into the coaching ranks at a high level with Bob Ware at UMass-Lowell and Ed Walsh, who is currently the goalie coach at Northeastern University.
If you want to expand the thought and think outside of the box, how about some of the surrounding towns and the talent that programs like Billerica, Burlington and Chelmsford? Those communities have put out a wealth of talent with some players who had tremendous NHL, collegiate or high school careers. The list includes from Billerica, Tom Fitzgerald, Paul and Bob Miller, Tom Glavine and Paul Ames; from Burlington, Jay Pandolfo and Scott and Mark Fusco; and from Chelmsford, John Morris, Keith Aucoin, Phil Bourque and Jack Eichel.
In that group are Stanley Cup winners, Hobey Baker Award winners, or like Glavine, a 200-plus high school scorer who was drafted by the LA Kings but chose baseball instead and won 300-plus games and is in the Hall of Fame.
"Yeah, it's crazy and there's a lot of good hockey in the area,” said longtime WHS coach Steve Scanlon. “Teams have been very successful. In the 70’s there when the Bruins were winning their Stanley Cups and everything, I think hockey took off around here and kind of never left. The Merrimack Valley has always been such a pretty big hot bed for hockey. Then we produced a lot of good quality kids, even pros out of this area. You think about the Millers out of Billerica, good players just all over the place. There's lot of college kids and some pro stuff.”
THE NUMBERS
From the three programs, Wilmington, Tewksbury and Shawsheen, the numbers like we mentioned are staggering. We found records of four coaches in Wilmington with Ken Palm (1969 and 1978), Al Fessenden (1970-77), Bill Cullen ('78-91) and Steve Scanlon ('92 to present).
In two seasons, Palm finished 25-6-5 and had one league title.
In eight seasons, Fessenden finished 78-53-13, with three league titles.
In 13 seasons, we believe Cullen had an overall record of 125-101-26, with two league titles, while he took one team to the Eastern Mass Championship game and another team to the Eastern Mass semi-final game.
In 30 seasons, Scanlon has a record of 359-221-70 with 11 league championship titles, two state championship titles, three North Sectional championship titles and one state finalist trophy.
In Wilmington, since 1969, those four coaches have combined to coach 1,082 games and have an overall record of 587-381-114, including 17 league championship titles, 2 state titles, 3 North Sectional championships, while losing once in the state finals, the Eastern Mass finals, the Eastern Mass semi-finals and the North Sectional finals.
In Tewksbury, we found records on four coaches, Joe Robillard, McCabe, Ware and Doherty. There were some successful teams under John Corbett and Don Ciampa, but their overall records could not be found.
Robillard coached for four years from 1980-'81 to 1983-'84 and compiled a record of 49-21-8, with one league title.
McCabe had three different stints as head coach of the Redmen and he finished with an overall record of 151-38-7 with eight league titles, one state championship title, an Elite-8 tournament appearance, one North Sectional title and several Eastern Mass semi-final appearances. Over a span of 93 games, at one point of his coaching career, McCabe was 81-6-6.
Bob Ware took over after McCabe and his record may be off a few games, but we believe during his four years, he was 62-23 with two league titles, while playing in Division 1.
Doherty just finished his 20th season as coach and now has a record of 254-131-40, which includes one state championship, two North Sectional titles and seven league titles, while being defeated once in the state final and twice at in the sectional final.
Between the four of them, they have coached 807 games and have a combined record of 516-213-78 with two state championships, 18 league titles, three sectional championships, while falling once in the state final, twice in the sectional final and going 0-2 in the Super-8 tournament, being the first Division 2 team in the history of the tournament to compete.
Then there's Shawsheen and we have records of the program's three coaches, Don Ayer, Gordon and Chuck Baker. Ayer coached for seven seasons and compiled a record of 107-26-7, which included five league titles and lost once in the sectional semi-finals. Bill Gordon was next and in his 27 years, he won 373 games (don't have his losses or ties), had one state championship title, won two sectional titles, won 15 league titles and also lost once in the state final. Baker has coached the last 15 years and has an overall record of 196-99-26 with 13 league titles, while losing once in the state final and once in the sectional final.
Combined those three coaches have won 676 games with one state championship title, 33 league titles with two teams losing in the state final and another in the sectional final.
So let's do the math. The eleven coaches have combined to win 1,779 games, five state championship titles and 70 league championship titles, while combining for three losses in the state finals, one in the Eastern Mass final, three more in the sectional final, as well as competing in the Super-8 tournament once.
That's a lot of winning.
“Silver Lake. We go there, we fall in and we drink the water by accident and then become good players,” said Doherty with a big laugh. “There's just so many tough kids (in these communities). There's some talent there but everyone plays with a little bit of an edge and it just makes them a little bit better than everyone else, I think anyway.”
TEWKSBURY HISTORY
Several weeks ago, we featured Colin Ahern as part of our 'Where Are They Now' series. Ahern is known as the best forward to ever come out of the TMHS program. He went on to play at Providence College and was drafted twice by the World Hockey Association and ended up playing a year in the ECHL.
Besides him, we believe that since 1968 when the TMHS Hockey program started, the other D1 collegiate players include Russ Mann (St. Lawrence University), Ed Hill and Greg Wilkie (University of Vermont), Kyle Favreau and Paul Botto (UMass-Lowell), Derek Petti (Merrimack) as well as Dave Wilkie and Ahern (Providence). Some of those players had brief careers, however, they still played D1 college. A number of other guys also played at UML but the program was D2 at the time.
To have eight players go from a Division 2 high school program to a D1 collegiate program, especially the likes of Providence, Merrimack and St. Lawrence is really remarkable.
“It's been an unbelievable history (here in Tewksbury),” said Doherty. “I think a big part of that used to be the youth program and I think they are starting to get back at that, trying to do Tewksbury Junior teams. We had a little bit of a gap where kids went to play in different places and some of them still go and do that now, but a lot of them now can just play for the Tewksbury Jr. Redmen with the sixth, seventh and eighth grade teams. Tim Quinn kind of controls that whole thing and he does such a great job.”
SHAWSHEEN HISTORY
In 11 of the first 12 years of existence, the Rams qualified for the state tournament and you can probably count on one hand how many times the teams have missed the playoffs. In 1983-'84, the Rams captured the Division 3 (State) Eastern Mass Championship title (no Central or Western back then) behind the play of three stars, Mike Giuggio, who finished with 80 points that season and was the League MVP, as well as other league all-stars, Chris Jones, Kevin Lambert and Mike Stone.
The following year, the Rams finished 19-4-2 and were defeated in double-overtime in a complete heartbreaker by Westwood back in the (State) Eastern Mass Finals.
Before and after those two magical years, the program had tremendous success with Ron and Bob Greenberg finishing seasons with 70 or 80-something points. Then came 2008 when Baker was enjoying his third season and guided the team back to the state final, losing to Shrewsbury in the state final.
“Even though we lost, I look at this as a win-win situation for the program and the school,” said Baker after that loss. “I can’t thank all of the people who came out to watch us over these games. All of these fans who traveled to see us, and who paid the ticket prices, I can’t thank them enough. Our fan base has gone to a new level. Our kids played for that, and I think this has been just such a great thing for not only our program, but for the school as well.
“I never thought we would be playing here but this group of kids are a very determined group, and they were that way from the get-go. All in all, this has been a great accomplishment — win or lose, it’s just been such a great feeling.”
WILMINGTON HISTORY
Immediately when Wilmington High started to compete in the Merrimack Valley, the Wildcats had built a strong tradition with many winning teams. Fessenden and Palm had some sensational teams in the late 60's and 70's, including league MVP Dana Tighe as the goalie and some other strong players. When asked about the tradition, Scanlon brought up two players, who have an incredible link.
“Both Ted Moran and John Harrison played here at Wilmington and then were captains at West Point and to me that's an amazing thing. From one small town, do you know how rare that would be? I don't think you would find another twosome in the country, who did that,” he said.
At West Point, Harrison played from 1974-'75 to 1977-'78. He ended his career with 77 goals and 96 assists for 173 points, is number one all-time in penalty minutes with 116 and is still tied for fifth all-time in program history with hat tricks in a season of six. Moran, a defenseman, played from 1982-'83 to '85-'86, and compiled 20 goals and 60 assists for 81 points.
When Harrison played, West Point was D2, but switched up to D1 when Moran played and it's believed that he is the only player who has gone from WHS to a D1 collegiate program. Both are enshrined in the WHS Hall of Fame.
“In Division 2 and 3, we have had kids sprinkled all over the place (in different colleges), so doesn't Tewksbury and same with Billerica,” said Scanlon. “Billerica probably has more Division 1 kids than Tewksbury. If you put the towns right here like Billerica, Burlington, Wilmington, the Tech, Tewksbury, as well as Woburn and Reading, I mean you are talking about programs that have deep traditions, way back and I mean way back.”
Scanlon said with each of those programs, he mentioned, certainly there's a lot of variables when it comes to the overall success.
“Youth Hockey got huge in all of the towns and stayed that way. Years ago anyway, we always had the natural environment — kids were skating all of the time. You would have the froze up lakes and (back yard rinks) and everyone just skated and that's all I can remember when we were kids. The weekends would be extremely cold and you would go out and skate all day. You don't really have that anymore.”
Hopefully that can circle back, and the kids continue to hit the ice, no matter the town — Wilmington, Tewksbury, Billerica, Burlington, Chelmsford — and no matter for which school, Wilmington, Tewksbury, Shawsheen Tech or any of the other suburban towns. It would be something to see if this incredible hockey tradition carries on for another 50-60 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.