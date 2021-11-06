BILLERICA – There was a lot on the line for the Shawsheen Tech Football team last Friday night when they squared off against CAC rival Essex Tech at Cassidy Field.
With a win, not only would the Rams have likely cliched a spot in the Division 5 Tournament, but they would have also kept their hopes alive for at least a share of the Commonwealth Athletic Conference Large championship.
It was not to be, however, as Shawsheen fell victim a talented Essex squad who took advantage of an off night for the Rams, handing them a hard to swallow 25-13 defeat, which put an end to the Rams post season hopes, while also all but eliminating for contention for the CAC title.
With the loss, Shawsheen dropped to 4-3 overall on the season, and 4-2 in the CAC. Essex meanwhile, improved to 3-5 (2-4) on the season.
Instead of the playoffs, Shawsheen will move on to play in the non-playoff bracket of the post season, starting with a matchup against Lynnfield this Friday night back at Cassidy Field (6:30 pm).
Essex was led by an outstanding performance by junior quarterback Devin LeBron, who threw for 221 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for 76 yards and another score. Shawsheen meanwhile got a great effort from senior running back Dylan Timmons of Wilmington, who rushed for 64 yards and a touchdown and also returned a kickoff for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
It was not enough for Shawsheen, however, as Essex jumped out to an early 13-0 lead and never looked back, as Shawsheen failed to capitalize on a couple of scoring opportunities.
“You can’t fall behind like that in a big game, and expect to win,” Shawsheen coach Al Costabile said. “Before you know it, they have two scores on the board and then it is an uphill battle the rest of the night. And then when you get in that situation, you can’t afford to make any mistakes the rest of the game. You have to play almost flawless.”
That uphill battle for the Rams began almost from the outset, when Essex took the opening kickoff and proceeded to go on a nine play, 65-yard drive, capped off by a one yard run up the middle by LeBron with 7:38 left in the opening quarter.
Including a penalty which pushed the Hawks back five yards at the start of the drive, LeBron accounted for all 70 yards on the drive, passing for 41 and rushing for 29 more, including the touchdown. It was a sign of things to come for the night.
“They were able to move the ball through the air whenever they needed to and whenever they wanted to,” Costabile said. “And the quarterback kept them balanced with his running ability. They did a real good job of mixing up the run and the pass. And (LeBron) is a heck of a player. A heck of a player. He’s a special athlete.”
Shawsheen’s first drive stalled after picking up one first down, and Essex wasted little time in adding to their lead, needing just one play for LeBron to connect with wide receiver PJ Norton for a 69-yard scoring strike. The extra point failed, but the Hawks had a 13-0 lead with 3:36 left in the quarter.
Shawsheen had a response this time, however, going on a nice drive of their own, moving 53 yards on seven plays, and capping the drive on a great cutback run by Timmons for a 23-yard score with 10:13 left in the half. Jared Bishop’s extra point kick brought the Rams to within 13-7.
Once again, however, Essex showed their quick strike ability, needing only three plays before LeBron connected with Jayce Dooley, who was wide open after getting behind the Shawsheen secondary, for a 58-yard scoring pass with 8:21 left in the half to make the score 19-7 after another failed two point conversion.
It looked like Shawsheen was ready to respond once again, as they put together their best drive of the game on the ensuing possession, marching from their 32-yard line all the way to the Hawks five. Freshman quarterback Sidney Tildsley started to find his range on this drive, connecting on a pair of passes to Evan Galanis of Tewksbury as well as two more to Timmons.
But facing a fourth and four from the Hawks five-yard line, the Rams were hit with a false start penalty, forcing them into a 27-yard field goal attempt which fell short and left them in a 19-7 hole at the break.
Timmons nearly got the Rams on the board to start the second half, returning the opening kickoff 60 yards to the Essex 31-yard line. But the Rams could do nothing with their great field position, going three and out.
Following the game, Costabile lamented the two missed scoring opportunities to book end the half.
“Even though we wasted a possession at the end of the first half, we were still feeling pretty good. I mean we were down at their 30-yard line to start the second half,” Costabile said. “A score there puts us right back in the game. But we came up empty. And the drive at the end of the first half really hurt to get nothing. We had to come up with something on that. It’s the old adage, you score at the end of the first half and get the ball at the beginning of the second half. We were in a position to make that happen, and we let it get away.”
Essex would add to their lead in the fourth quarter when they put together a 12-play 63-yard drive capped off by a ten-yard pass from LeBron to Norton to make the score 25-7 with 7:38 left in the game.
Timmons continued his big night on the ensuing kickoff, returning it 70 yards for a touchdown. A failed two point conversion left Shawsheen trailing 25-13 and they would get no closer. Timmons great effort on the night was one of the positives that Costabile as able to take out of a tough night.
“Dylan had a big night, so that was great to see,” Costabile said. “We are going to take everything positive we can out of this and build on it.”
The building will begin on Friday against Lynnfield, of the Cape Ann League. The Pioneers went 5-2 last season, but after losing some talented players to graduation, are just 2-5 so far this season. They are led on offense by quarterback Nick Razaboni as well as a talented trio of running backs, including James Sharkey, Spencer Riley and Charles Capachietti.
Defensively, senior captain Nick Marcinowski leads the way at defensive end, while Riley leads a strong linebacking core at middle linebacker.
