BILLERICA – For several days after the conclusion of their regular season on May 27, the Shawsheen Tech Softball team was in a state of limbo as to whether or not they would qualify for the MIAA Division 3 State Tournament. But, when pairings were finally announced last Wednesday, the Rams found out they had indeed qualified for the tournament, earning the number 32 seed in what turned out to be a 41-team tournament field.
As it turns out, it was well worth wait for the Rams, who last Friday night hosted No. 33 Bristol Plymouth in a preliminary round matchup and came away with a thrilling 7-6 walk-off win to advance them to the first round where they took on No. 1 seed St. Mary’s on Sunday.
Trailing 6-5 with one out and nobody on base in the bottom of the seventh, the, the Rams got straight singles from senior captain Kayla Mirisola, of Tewksbury, sophomore Reagan Bowden and senior captain Sandra Watne of Wilmington to load the bases. Junior Mia Bisso of Tewksbury launched a sacrifice fly to center field to tie the game at 6-6, and one batter later freshman Gianna Caruso ripped a single to center field to score Bowden and advance the Rams into the first round of the tournament.
The win was the first tournament win for Shawsheen since a 2017 win over Greater Lawrence and it improved their overall record to 10-10 as they prepared to take on St. Mary’s. Friday’s win was huge in many ways for the Rams, not the least of which was seeing a freshman like Caruso step up with the biggest hit of the season.
“It was awesome to see Gianna come up, as just a freshman and get the big hit when she needed to,” Ialuna said. “I went up to her before the at bat and I just told her ‘You are going to win the game for us right now. I just want you to hit the ball hard somewhere’, and that’s what she did. It was a great way to win the game.”
In the early going, it didn’t look like the Rams would be in any position to make a late rally, as they trailed 3-0 before they even came to bat in the bottom of the first after some shaky defense had allowed the Craftsmen to take the lead in the top of the first. They also trailed 6-1 in the middle of the fifth inning, but ultimately they did what they needed to do to get the victory.
“They settled down well. I really couldn’t have asked for anything more,” Ialuna said. “Sandra (Watne) settled down on the mound and the defense made the plays. It was good we could shake all those jitters out after the first inning.”
Trailing by that 6-1 deficit heading to the bottom of the fifth, Caruso reached on an error by the Bristol-Plymouth third baseman and advanced to third on a double by freshman Alivia Imbimbo before coming around to score on a single by senior Paityn Rose. Imbimbo would then score on a passed ball to bring the Rams to within 6-3.
Rose would later score as part of a double steal to bring Shawsheen within 6-4, before Bowden capped the rally with an RBI double which scored Mirisola, who had reached base on walk, to make the score 6-5. The four run rally was obviously a big key to the Rams ultimately pulling out the dramatic win, but almost equally as important to the comeback was the Rams maintaining a positive approach to the game despite facing such a large deficit.
“The kids didn’t panic. I told them we just need base runners. We just needed to do it one base at a time, and we will get the hits and start to chip away,” Ialuna said. “And we did that. We got the key hits when we needed to, and we had some people come up in big spots for us today.
“We have been streaky. It seems like all we need is one or two people to get the hits and then one starts to fall after the other. It’s nice for us when that happens and this was a huge win for us.”
Another reason for the Rams being able to come back in this one was the pitching of Watne, who pitched a complete game, striking out six, while allowing six hits, with only three of the runs against her being earned. The shaky defense early on improved as the game went on and Watne responded by shutting down the Craftsmen over the last half of the game.
“You could see the frustration for her in the first couple of innings, but she calmed down, she settled down and she made the pitches,” Ialuna said. “She kept them off balance. They were hitting her in the beginning, but once she settled down, they really didn’t hit her very hard at all for the rest of the game.”
Any tournament win is big of course, and this one was especially so for the Rams. Not only for the dramatic way they got the win, but just playing in a tournament game at all was huge for many of the players on this still relatively young Rams team.
“It means a lot. I told the girls, we have not won a tournament game since 2017 and we haven’t even been to the tournament since 2018,” Ialuna said. So, this was great for them to get the tournament experience and even better for them to get the win.”
Of course, as their reward for their preliminary round win, the Rams earned themselves a date with top seeded St. Mary’s on Sunday at Breed Field in Lynn. St. Mary’s brought a 16-4 overall record into Sunday’s contest. Ironically, the last time the Rams won a tournament game back in 2017 against Greater Lawrence, waiting for them in the next round was a powerhouse St. Mary’s squad who defeated them 11-0.
Ialuna knew that his team would undoubtedly face their stiffest test of the season on Sunday, but he was confident that St. Mary’s would see his team’s best effort.
“We will just try to play our game and try to not hurt ourselves in the field. We swing the t pretty well, so we will see what happens,” Ialuna said. “They did lose four games this season, so it I not as if they are unbeatable. We know how good they are, but we will play our game, and try out best and just see what happens.”
FIRST ROUND LOSS TO ST. MARY’S
The Rams season did unfortunately come to an end on Sunday when they lost by a score of 12-0 in the first round of the tournament to No. 1 St. Mary’s in a game that was much closer than the final score would indicate, as the Rams trailed only 2-0 after four inning and 5-0 after six before St. Mary’s blew the game open with a seven run sixth inning.
The Spartans jumped out early scoring two runs in the first on two hits and one Rams error. But that is where the score stayed for the next three innings as senior pitcher Sandra Watne of Wilmington held the powerful Spartans lineup in check. Watne would allow 13 hits in the loss, but only six of the Spartans 12 runs were earned. St. Mary’s had the bases loaded with one out in the third, but a popup to Mia Bisso, and a groundout to Watne killed that rally. In the fourth, St. Mary’s again stranded a runner on third base after a great catch by senior captain Ella Malvone of Wilmington. Freshman Alivia Imbimbo also made key defensive plays all day long for the Rams.
The Rams couldn’t get much going offensively in this one, mustering only three hits on the day, but they did have their chances, with base runners in the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings, but could not get the hit to drive the run across. Their biggest threat was in the fourth when they loaded the bases with two outs, but came up empty.
“It is a shame that people will look at the tournament bracket and see a 12-0 loss for us. That was no indication of how this game really went down,” Ialuna said. “My team battled all the way through. We made some huge plays in the first few innings under pressure situations. I am so proud of the effort we showed today. Sandra had a lot of spin on her pitches that prevented them from hitting the ball solid, and we played great defense behind her. St. Mary’s just got the hits when they needed them today.”
With the loss, the Rams finished their season at 10-11 overall.
