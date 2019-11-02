TEWKSBURY — For the second time in three years, the Tewksbury Memorial High School football team will play Lynn English in the MIAA playoffs. Back in 2017, the Redmen topped the Bulldogs 22-18 at the Manning Bowl, which gave Tewksbury the Division 3 North Sectional Championship title, before going on to lose to North Attleboro in the state semi-final game.
This Saturday, the No. 2 seed Redmen (6-1) will host the No. 7 seed Lynn English (5-2) for a quarterfinal match-up beginning at 1:00 pm.
The winner of this game will advance to face the winner of the No. 4/No. 5 seeds Concord-Carlisle and Beverly next weekend, while the losing team will then enter the non-playoff/consolation games.
Since the inception of the playoff format back in 2013, Tewksbury has combined to go 16-5, including 7-2 the last two years reaching the state semi-final game and then the Division 3 Super Bowl last year, losing to Springfield Central.
Lynn English plays out of the competitive Northeast Conference and enters the game with a two-game winning streak, while winning four of their last five games, but those four wins came at the expense of subpar teams, Salem and Gloucester who are winless, and Saugus and Winthrop who have one and two wins, respectively.
The other win came in the season opener, an exciting 33-30 win over a 5-2 Swampscott team, while their two losses came against two excellent teams, Beverly, 21-7, and Revere (7-0), 32-30, just three weeks ago.
"They have a quarterback (Mathias Fowler) who can do a lot of things to hurt you," said Tewksbury head coach Brian Aylward. "This kid has come in and done a very good job. Their team is very athletic. They are pretty big upfront as usual and it seems like they always have a stockpile of some pretty thick kids."
Fowler is the focal point of the team. Last year he was a wide receiver and he logged in 53 receptions for 591 yards and scored seven times. In the team's win over Winthrop this past weekend, he finished 7-for-9 passing with 125 yards, while he had a rushing TD, and also had an interception return for another TD.
Wide receiver Tahj Purter also seems to be a dangerous player. Last year he had 522 receiving yards and this year he has been Fowler's top target. Jesse Ofurie, Sam Ofurie and Traiquan Menter will also be in the mix between rushing and pass catching, while, Uzziah Omosefe is a talented kick returner, which included going to the House from 60 yards out against Winthrop.
"They are a lot like us in terms of they like to run the spread (offense), but they can also run double-wing and have success," said Aylward. "We have to be up and ready to face whatever they are going to do and we're starting that process (on Sunday). We did a film exchange (on Saturday) so we're going to try to see what kinds of things they do and get the kids prepared as well as we possibly can. We want to come up with a game plan that we think will put the kids in position to win."
This past Friday, Tewksbury dominated Dracut 44-0 and minus one play, did that without the services of injured players Shane Aylward and Kalu Olu, who have combined for almost 900 yards of offense and have 12 total touchdowns. Junior Kyle Darrigo and sophomore Danny Fleming stepped up and combined for over 150 rushing yards and scored three times, while Tyler Keough and Nolan Timmons also had big performances.
Aylward knows it'll be another collective effort, if the Redmen want to beat Lynn English and be in the North Section's Final-4 teams.
"We were talking the other night and I don't think it really matters who we play because this section is really deep," he said. "Of all of the years that this playoff format has been going on, this is the one year where it wasn't a hit or miss with the playoff seedings. Before you didn't know where you would end up and would always be, well if this happens or that happens, but this year there's so many quality teams who played other quality teams.
"The hit or miss part of this format is you could put a team on your schedule and you think they are going to be a team that win a lot of their other games and sometimes things don't work out that way. If they don't win their other games, you are stuck with a win over that team but no bonus points and that's a hard thing.
"We have our eyes wide open as we go into this tournament. We have to worry about ourselves and that's been our mantra all of the time. We're going to play hard and we're going to try to win this week, so we can advance to another week in this tournament."
