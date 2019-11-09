LYNNFIELD — Through their first 21 matches this season, the Lynnfield High School girls volleyball team had not lost a set.
Not a set!
The Pioneers were 21-0 record wise and 63-0 in sets played this year, winning every match 3-0.
So naturally, for the second straight year, the Tewksbury Redmen were matched up against the Pioneers in a do-or-die game, called the state tournament.
In an incredible atmosphere, packed gym and loud, the No. 8 seed Redmen took two sets from the Pioneers, had a 2-1 lead, before the defending Division 2 North Champions came from behind to win the final two sets and take the game 3-2.
The Pioneers maybe 22-0, but are now 66-2 in sets.
Lynnfield won the first set 25-22, lost the next two by scores of 26-24 and 25-18, before rallying back to win the final two, 25-20 and 15-10.
“Tewksbury is an absolute special team,” said Lynnfield head coach Brent Ashley. “For them to give us the game that they did — and Alli Wild is just incredible, their setter (Alexa Harrington) did such a fantastic job and their libero was so strong — we knew that they are an incredibly stacked outside hitting team, and tonight was just about adversity. It was about who was louder, stronger and who would go for every single individual point because it wasn’t runs, it was put one and two together and hope that it’s good enough in the end.”
In the first set, there were 11 lead changes and the score was tied ten more times. In the second set, there were 11 lead changes again, and eight other times the lead changed, including Tewksbury rallying back from a 21-15 deficit and outscore Lynnfield 11-3 the rest of the way.
The Redmen pretty much controlled all of set three. Then in the fourth set, Tewksbury had the lead nine different times, the last at 13-12, before Lynnfield rallied to tie it up at 15 before outscoring Tewksbury 10-5 the rest of the way to even the series at 2-2.
Then in the fifth game, Lynnfield had a 2-1 lead and kept it all the way until the game was tied at 10-10, before coming away with five straight points to win the set, the game and advance to the sectional quarterfinals to face Melrose.
“(To take two sets from Lynnfield) does mean a lot,” said Tewksbury head coach Alli Luppi. “Last year we came here and lost 3-0 and I walked out of here not feeling great about it at all because I felt that we were too good of a team to get swept.
“And I feel like going to five sets against them tonight, it was really either team’s game. Both teams gave it their all and we can walk out of this gym with our heads held high. We really put everything out there, we really played well and it’s not a game where we will feel that ‘eh, we could have done better’. Things were clicking for us and we had moments of greatness and just awesome stuff. Overall, I’m super happy with the way we played, but it would have been great if we won.”
Throughout all five games, Tewksbury as nothing short of spectacular, really. The team was exceptional with its serving, passing, hitting, making incredible saves in the back — Emily Butler — and just rallying around each other, getting the most out of everyone who stepped on the floor. They did all of that despite some tough obstacles to overcome.
“There was a moment when it got really loud and I said to the girls, pretend it’s for us and let it get loud and let it fuel you because otherwise it can get intimidating,” said Luppi. “You sometimes see girls crack under that, but I thought our girls did a fantastic job of holding their composure. We really haven’t had any games with crowds like this, which is fun. I told the kids that this will be the most fun that you will have all season so make it happen.”
Through all five games, it seemed like a cat-and-mouse game of trying to get the ball away from Wild and then from Lynnfield’s Melissa Morelli, a fantastic player in her right.
“(Morelli’s) a phenomenal player,” said Luppi. “In the games we won, we were a little more strategic with where we placed the ball and that really comes with our passing. So the games that we were passing well, Alexa Harrington our setter, was able to get some nice sets for our hitters and they could be strategic where to place the ball. When our passing falls apart and we have our setter running around, then the hitters have to put the ball in the court wherever they can.”
Said Ashley about that same subject, “We realized that we had to make sure that Alli Wild was getting the first ball. As long as she was getting the first ball in the transition, she was having a hard time getting her setter to give her back a better serve ball, and as soon as (Wild) wasn’t getting better sets, we were able to play defense out of it so she wasn’t able to get up and reload on us (with a big hit).
“Alli Wild can play college ball, absolutely. Kudos to Tewksbury, they are incredible, just incredible.”
Wild led the team with 28 kills and also had 9 digs. Harrington had 38 assists and 2 aces, while, Butler finished with 17 digs and 2 aces, Barron had 15 digs, Kaitlyn Cueva finished with 11 kills and Lizzie Taggert with 6 kills.
“We are losing eight seniors, so next year will be interesting,” said Luppi. “We have one junior who is a part of the team now so next year we will be a young team. Looking back over the last three years, it’s been a great group of girls, who have put in so much work. You can see that each year we have gotten better and we’re getting closer.
“That’s the goal of keep pushing. Now we have the expectation that we should be a team that qualifies for the state tournament every year, that gets to the second round, and that competes. I want to see that shift and attitude with the program and we’ll know that it all started with these girls.”
