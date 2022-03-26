CANTON/TEWKSBURY – Social media – and in this case, 'Twitter' can be an interesting website. It provides sports fan with immediate information, while it can serve as a platform for both negativity and positivity towards people, athletes and teams. There's also times when people can be funny, and times when communities and organizations rather together to help those in need.
In the days leading up to the state championship game between Tewksbury and Canton, both of the town's Chief of Police, Ken Berkowitz of Canton and Ryan Columbus of Tewksbury, had a lot of fun poking at one another.
Berkowitz started the fun banter by asking Columbus if the Tewksbury Police Department needed directions to the TD Garden since Canton had been there so many times. The jokes continued for a bit, until Berkowitz offered a fun wager to Columbus: the Chief of the losing team has to give $100 into Cops for Kids, an organization that helps children who have cancer. Quickly, Columbus agreed, and from there more banter continued, including former Canton High superstar player Kevin Rooney, who is now a professional player for the New York Rangers, getting involved. He said he would donate money, as well as raffle off an autograph jersey by the Rangers players, all going to the Cops for Kids Foundation.
Before Sunday's game began, both Berkowitz and Columbus met together – but this wasn't their first interaction with one another.
“Ryan and I have known each other for a while. We went to Suffolk (University) together and I went to the Police Academy a little bit before him, so we’ve had a relationship and I thought I would needle him a little bit,” said Berkowitz with a big grin. “I wanted to make the week a little fun. Both teams are great and to make it this far is just phenomenal.”
After the agreement was made, Berkowitz kept going with the banter, saying that the losing Chief should shave his head, knowing that he has no hair. Things continued to go back and forth, all in good, fun humor, including Columbus taking a few jabs at Rooney.
“I have known Kenny for a long time. He’s been the Chief (in Canton) for fifteen years or so and he’s been a leader in law enforcement for a long time,” said Columbus. “I’ve been to a lot of leadership training (sessions) with him and knowing him, he’s a complete class act and a good friend. He started (the Twitter banter) and we both love our communities, we love hockey and he opened the door, so we figured we would chime right in.”
Columbus added that there's another part to the wager, which wasn't exchanged on Twitter.
“I will donate to Cops for Kids anyways, no matter win or lose, I’m happy to do that. (If Tewksbury wins) he’ll have to wear some Tewksbury gear for the day and if Canton wins, I’ll have to wear some Canton stuff. In addition to that, Kevin Rooney said that he would wear Tewksbury gear too, but if Canton wins, I would also have to wear New York Rangers gear. I don’t know what would be worse, wearing Canton gear or New York Rangers gear? Actually, it would probably be New York,” said Columbus with a laugh.
A few hours after his interview, Columbus realized that he didn't have to wear the Green Canton colors or the dark blue Rangers jersey. Instead, his longtime pal will wear some Redmen apparel – all in great fun, but more importantly for such a great cause.
“All of the money raised will go to Cops For Kids, which benefits kids with cancer. Several years ago, I ran the Boston Marathon to raise money for it, so it’s a charity that’s near and dear to my heart,” said Berkowitz.
Columbus, who two months ago was part of an event that had Tewksbury Police Officers play a fun hockey game against kids in the community on an outdoor rink, said that doing something like this only helps bring Tewksbury and other communities together.
“We have gone to a few games, obviously I played (hockey here at TMHS) and I just love the kids, love the sport and the athletics here in Tewksbury is phenomenal,” said Columbus. “All of the sports (are that way). As Police Chief, you want to be involved with all of the kids, with sports and something like this is a great way to stay involved.”
If you would like to donate to this cause, you may do so be sending a check to the Canton Police Department, c/o Cops for Kids.
