The high school basketball season, or any season for that matter, is filled with its share of highs and lows. But rarely are those highs and lows on display in such a short time as they were for the Shawsheen Tech Boys Basketball team this past week.
Much like their hockey counterparts, the Rams played perhaps their best game of the season early in the week, only to follow it up with one of their worst games of the season later in the week. Making it a little harder to swallow for the basketball team was that, unlike their hockey counterparts, they lost that late week game.
With the 1-1 week, the Rams are now 8-4 on the season and 5-1 in the CAC.
Shawsheen started the week with a thrilling 61-60 victory over non-league rival Arlington Catholic, with freshman Franck Moron hitting a game winning shot at the buzzer. But on Friday they suffered a tough 49-46 loss to CAC rival Whittier Tech, as they were unable to recover from a slow start.
The win over AC was a great game all the way through, even before Moron’s last second heroics put an exclamation mark on it. The Rams led 29-21 at the half and 48-38 after three quarters before AC mounted a fourth quarter comeback to take the lead in the closing seconds.
“It was a great game. AC was down a couple of players, which helped us out, but regardless, it was a great game and we played very well.” Shawsheen coach Joe Gore said. “AC is a great team, and for us to be able to compete with them for four quarters was a real testament to our guys.
“It was a great game and we were very fortunate to get the win.”
Trailing 60-59 after an AC basket with 5.5 seconds, the Rams had to go the length of the court in their attempt to win the game. Senior point guard and captain Jeremy Perez of Tewksbury set the play in motion, bringing the ball up court and towards the AC basket, drawing a pair of defenders towards him, before dishing off to Moron on the wing. The freshman then calmly sank the 15-footer just as the buzzer sounded, sending the Mark Donovan Gymnasium into a frenzy.
“Jeremy made a heck of a play,” Gore said. “The play was designed to have our shooters on the wing, and to have Jeremy take it to the basket. It really just came down to Jeremy and how athletic he is and how quick he is. He made a great pass to Franck, who stepped up and made a clutch shot.”
Moron, meanwhile, showed poise beyond his years in burying the game winning shot. It was a continuation of what has been a breakout season for the freshman.
“Franck has come a long way,” Gore said. “He has experienced the highs and lows of being a freshman at the varsity level. He has been going through a learning experience, but ultimately he has fit in very well at the varsity level and we are very happy with how well has done.”
While Perez and Moron were the stars of the final play, they were not alone in leading the Rams to victory. Junior captain Mavrick Bourdeau joined Perez in leading the team with 12 points, while senior Cam Pontes had 11 points and senior captain Liam Kelley added ten.
“It was a total team win,” Gore said. “It was a great pass by our senior captain and a great shot by our freshman, but it was a total team win, and that was the best part of it.”
On Saturday night, the Rams returned to Mark Donovan Gymnasium to host CAC rival Whittier Tech. Earlier in the season the Rams had defeated Whittier 40-30 in Haverhill, but this time it was a different story as Shawsheen came out flat, scoring only four first quarter points. The slow start ultimately doomed them, as despite playing better as the game went on, they could never quite recover on their way to the 49-46 loss, their first league loss of the season.
“Not taking anything away from Whittier, who has gotten a lot better since earlier in the season, but we really beat ourselves,” Gore said. “Give Whittier credit, but we to be better than that. As coaches and players, we need to be better.”
The Rams trailed 9-4 at the end of one quarter, 21-16 at the half and 38-34 after three quarters, but could just never get over the hump to take the lead.
“We just couldn’t get into any rhythm,” Gore said. “Sometimes it is easy to overlook a team you have already beat, but you just can’t do that. 46 is our second lowest point total of the year. We just couldn’t get anything going.”
One player who was able to get going offensively was Bourdeau, who had a game high 23 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter alone.
“Mavrick played great. You have to give him credit. He put the team on his back and almost willed us victory,” Gore said. “He is the ultimate competitor.”
Junior center Aiden Macleod of Wilmington was also outstanding, with 12 points in the game after coming off the bench.
“We had some guys in foul trouble, so Aiden had a chance to play and he made the most of his opportunity,” Gore said. “He is a kid who shows up every day and works as hard as he can. He never complains about playing time. He is a great kid, and we couldn’t be happier for him.”
As a team, the Rams are still in pretty good shape to clinch the CAC Large title despite the loss to Whittier. They are now 5-1 in the league, while Greater Lawrence, whom they defeated earlier in the year is 4-2. Every other team has at last three league losses, giving the Rams the inside track to the league title, especially if they are able to defeat Greater Lawrence again in their rematch next Friday night on the road.
“We are just taking it one game at a time right now,” Gore said. “We can’t look past anybody. We want to keep winning and put ourselves in position to be playing for the league title in a couple of weeks.”
Tuesday Night win vs. Kipp Academy
The Rams bounced back well from their loss to Whittier on Tuesday night with a big 52-39 road win over Kipp Academy, to improve to 9-4 overall and 6-1 in CAC play.
Shawsheen got 21 points, seven rebounds and four steals from Bourdeau, while Jeff Kelly had 12 points and five assists to help lead them to victory.
The Rams will be back in action this weekend with pair of home games, taking on Northeast on Friday night at 6:30, followed by a rematch with Kipp Academy at 2:00 on Saturday, before hosting Greater Lowell next Tuesday night at 7:00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.