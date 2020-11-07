TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury High girls’ volleyball team keeps improving with every match, and it hopes to have its first victory of the season by the time this story hits the newsstands.
The Redmen rallied from a one-set deficit, Saturday afternoon at Dracut High, to win the next two games and earn a match point in the fourth. They didn’t win the point, and the Middies picked up their play from there to earn a 3-2 victory.
“We’re still young and need to get more experience at being confident in certain situations when you’re battling a team, instead of being timid,” said Tewksbury coach Allie Luppi. “That will hopefully come as we grow.”
The most one-sided game of the five was the opener, where the Redmen were not at all in sync through many of the points, and Dracut fed off the mistakes and went on a little run to close it out, 25-17.
“Again we struggled with coming out strong, we seem to always fall a little flat in the first set,” said Luppi. “I think it has a lot to do with nerves. We’re nervous and we want to play really well. We almost want it too much, then it hinders our performance.”
Tewksbury got its act together in the second set, moving out to a 6-2 lead to set the tone. The Redmen were getting well-placed shots from outside hitters Kaitlin Cueva and Madison Cueva, strong play in the back from libero Carinna Barron and Amanda Moreira, steady sets from Kiley Kennedy, and productive work up front from middle blocks McKayla Conley and Madelyn Montejo.
The Middies caught up with the Tewksbury in that second game, but they never went in front. The Redmen eventually expanded their lead to 14-9, and then a 6-1 run soon after got the lead up to eight, 20-12. Dracut closed to within three, 23-20, before Tewksbury closed it out, 25-20.
It was the Middles who got off to the good start in the third game, moving out to leads of 8-2 and 10-4, before the Redmen began chipping away. Dracut was still in front, though, until Tewksbury caught the Middies at 22-22. The Redmen won it on their second game point, 26-24.
“I think the girls got louder, a little more confident, and they were realizing they can fix these mistakes they were making,” said Luppi. “I’m just hoping they realize that sooner and not take a whole set for that to settle in. The more games we play, the better it will get.”
Tewksbury got off to the better start in the fourth game, but Dracut managed to catch up at 15-15. It was 21-23 when the Redmen went on a 3-0 run to create the match point. The Middies came back to take the last three points and the game, 26-24.
Dracut saved its best game for the finale, and they held a modest lead for most of the way before winning the match, 15-11.
“We just need to — like I’ve been saying, ‘better the ball,’” said Luppi, referring to one of the team’s mottos. “You don’t have to have the perfect pass or the perfect sets every time, but we always have to make the ball better than we found it. That’s all stuff we are still learning.”
Tewksbury had its second match with Haverhill earlier in the week, and again the undefeated Hillies won in straight sets.
“It was our Senior Night so I was hoping we would be more energized and excited for it,” said Luppi. “But once again, we just fall flat. I attribute it to nerves and lack of game experience. More of the same. We have to start making changes if we want a different outcome.”
The Redmen were at Tony Romano Court when they played their second match with Dracut, on Wednesday. Their next set of games are with Central Catholic, which will host Tewksbury on Saturday at noon.
