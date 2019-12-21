Last Wednesday afternoon, the Colorado Rockies announced that they inked former Tewksbury Memorial High School star pitcher Scott Oberg to an extension, which could keep the right-handed relief pitcher with the team for the next four seasons.
Oberg avoided arbitration by signing a three-year contract worth $13 million dollars, with a club option worth an additional $8 million for the 2023 season.
"I'm just really grateful that the Rockies were able to give me this opportunity, and they've stuck with me through thick and thin over the years," Oberg said to MLB.com reporter Thomas Harding. "My family and I are really excited about this. We really like the city of Denver. We love the fans. We love the organization. We're really excited about prospects for the future."
Oberg had his best season to date this past year, unfortunately it was cut short due to having blood clots in his pitching arm for the second time. Before the injury, he was 6-1 with a 2.25 ERA with 58 strikeouts and 23 walks in 56 innings, spanning 49 appearances. He also had five saves as he took over on an interim basis as the team's closer for Wade Davis, who struggled during the 2019 season.
On the same day that the contract extension was announced, Oberg received even better news from St. Louis vascular surgeon Robert Thompson, who told Oberg that he no longer has to take blood thinners. That day that the extension was announced, Oberg was leaving St. Louis knowing that he was 100 percent back healthy.
According to Harding, he said earlier last week, Rockies' General Manager Jeff Bridich said that Oberg, "seems to be in a really good spot physically. The doctors are extremely happy with where he is."
Bridich told Harding that Oberg has come a long way over the first few years he had in the big Leagues.
"Two things about his pitches — one, how to throw his pitches for more quality strikes at the Major League level and, two, the specific pitch combinations that work the best for him at the Major League level," Bridich said to Harding. "He truly believes in himself now. His ability to struggle at the Major League level and go down and work on things like a professional and come back and see success, experience some success, that's given him some belief in himself."
Oberg will compete for the closer's role come Spring Training, along with Davis and possibly Carlos Estevez, who also had a strong season.
