BILLERICA – Jessica Driscoll is just one a handful of players who have gone through the Tewksbury/Methuen girls hockey program for all six years – counting middle school. And on Saturday, she joined some elite company, becoming just the fourth player in the history of the joint program to reach 100 career points.
Driscoll entered the contest against Billerica/Chelmsford needing two points, and she left the Hallenborg Arena with four points, the puck that she shot before teammate Riley Sheehan put it in for the milestone point, and more importantly, she left the rink as part of a huge 4-1 team victory.
“Last year during the COVID season, they (Billerica/Chelmsford) beat us every time and we never scored a goal on them,” said Driscoll. “I think (today) was more about we've got to do this, we've got to come back'. We just knew that we couldn't lose to them again. We lost to them all three times last year and then we lost to them 3-1 earlier this year, so we knew that we could come back and do this. I think we were just fired up. We lit a fire under our butts and went out and did it.”
Just 3:48 into the game, the Red Rangers got on the scoreboard when Driscoll inched closer to three digits. She was able to pick up a loose puck at the B/C blue line, skate to the right dot, cut across and before sending a hard low shot through the legs of their goalie.
“I was just coming down and I noticed that no one else was really open so I figured that I might as well try to put (a shot) on the net,” she described. “I saw that the five-hole was open, so I kind of just went for it.”
Later in the period, B/C tied the game up and it stayed that way until the third period. That's when the Red Rangers decided it was time to crash the net, burying three goals, the first two off rebounds.
The game winning tally came just 66 seconds after killing off a penalty. Driscoll came into the offensive zone and her shot went off the goalie's stick. She was able to retrieve the loose pick and as she came off the right dot, she put a shot on net, which was saved by the goalie’s left foot. There was linemate Sheehan, who first had to fight off a defender, while trying to maintain position and control of her stick, from a tough angle, put the loose puck upstairs. Quickly all five players celebrated behind the Billerica net for the goal, and Driscoll's 100th point.
“It's a big accomplishment for sure. I'm really excited to do it, but I have to say thanks to all of my linemates and teammates over the past six years as I couldn't have done it without all of them,” said Driscoll, quickly giving a lot of the credit to Sheehan, “I love playing with Riley. I've been playing with her since she was a freshman. We have definitely grown a lot together so it's really nice to play with her.”
The two friends weren't done yet.
Just over four minutes later, Driscoll's initial shot was saved and Sheehan again pounced on the rebound to make it 3-1. Then 2:01 after that, Driscoll stole the puck at center ice, came in on a breakaway and absolutely buried a hard wrist shot through the five-hole to finish off her four-point night.
Over the course of this season, Driscoll has struggled a bit burying her breakaway chances, but with a wrist shot like that, it's tough to think she would struggle should those opportunities arise in future games.
“I definitely have a better wrist shot than trying to make moves around the goalie, so I definitely figured that one out,” she said.
The four-point night now gives her 67 goals, 35 assists and 102 career points, trailing Kelly Golini (250 points), Amanda Conway (243) and Carolyn Curley (144) as the fourth top point-getter in program history. Driscoll's 67 goals also ranks her third all-time, behind Conway and Golini.
Driscoll picked up one point as a seventh grader and went on to finish with 12, 35 and then 18 last year during the abbreviated season. She has eight points in her last two games, giving her 28 this season, while she has at least four games left.
“We're so happy for Jess (to achieve this milestone). She's such a great player, but such a great leader, teammate and person,” said head coach Sarah Doucette. “There really wasn't a doubt in my mind that she would be able to accomplish it, but it's nice that it happen.”
In addition to elevating her scoring abilities over the years, Driscoll has also improved her skating – especially her first few strides and overall speed.
“She's been working on her skating for over a year now and it was something we had said at the time that she needed to improve on and get a bit faster,” said Doucette. “She loves the game, always wants to get better, (always wants to) help her team any way that she can and she is always looking to improve on her own game.
“I know I've said this before, but she is very coachable. I think she's the best player in the league and one of the top players in the state. She's always looking for feedback, she's always working on things or doing extra in practice, so she always wants to get better.”
Driscoll said that twice a week over an eight week span during the summer, she attended skating clinics at Dynamic Skating to help her speed. That obviously has helped her on the ice, as a goal scorer and also having the chance to play the game she loves so much for four more years. Several weeks ago she announced that she will be attending Rivier University in Nashua, New Hampshire to play hockey and major in nursing.
“I toured a few schools and no school really stuck out to me like Rivier did. It was just the one school that I felt like I was at home. I think it's kind of cool because my brother (Ryan) went to Central (Catholic) and they are the Raiders and Rivier are the Raiders, so I'm taking after him once again,” she said with a big smile on her face.
