BILLERICA – It might sound hard to believe now, but just a couple of weeks ago, the Shawsheen Tech Boys Basketball team appeared to be reeling, and their season seemed to be slipping away. After a fantastic start to the season, the Rams went through a three game losing streak, dropping their record to 7-5 on the season, and seemed to be in danger of dropping below the .500 mark and seeing their chance at the post season slip away.
But that tough stretch now seems like a distant memory, as Rams have turned things around in a big way recently, winning four of their last five games, including going 3-0 this past week to clinch a spot in the post season, with an 11-6 record on the campaign.
All three wins for the Rams this week came over CAC opponents, as they improved to 10-4 in the league. The biggest win of the week for the Rams came last Friday night on the road over Whittier when the Rams held on for a 44-43 victory for what at the time was their tenth win of the season, clinching a tournament berth.
Shawsheen led 25-16 at the half and 34-25 at the end of three quarters before Whittier mounted a furious fourth quarter rally.
“That was a really good team win,” said first year Shawsheen coach Joe Gore. “We played a very good first half, but give Whittier credit they went on a run in the fourth quarter. It was their senior night, and they weren’t going to give up. But we did enough to hold on for the win.”
As Gore pointed out, the win over Whittier was in many ways a microcosm of the Rams season.
“The good thing is we are finding ways to win, however, we need to improve on playing a complete four quarters of basketball,” Gore said. “We haven’t really done that all year, and that is something we need to work on before the post season starts.”
Shawsheen was led on the night by the efforts of junior guard Jeremy Perez of Tewksbury. Perez finished with nine points, ten assists and seven steals, and showed tremendous hustle throughout the contest. Once again, his performance was a microcosm of what he had done all season for the Rams.
“Jeremy is the quarterback of our team and he has just been terrific for us,” Gore said. “Without Jeremy I am not really sure what the make up of our team would look like. This was a great example of what he has been doing all season. His stats haven’t been jaw dropping, but without him, I am not sure we would have a chance to win.”
Senior Santino Garofalo of Tewksbury also had a strong game for the Rams, posting a double-double of ten points and 12 rebounds.
The Rams had a bit of an easier time on Monday night as they rolled to a 56-40 win over Northeast. Shawsheen actually struggled in the early going of this one, leading just 23-18 at the half, but a big second half gave them the comfortable win, improving them to 11-6 on the season.
“We didn’t play our best basketball,” Gore said. “We got off to a slow start, but we came out in the second half and played some good Shawsheen basketball. I liked the way we responded in the second half, but again I would like to see us have that kind of effort for four quarters.”
Senior Jake Tyler led the Rams with 12 points, as did Garofalo, while freshman Mavrick Bourdeau had ten points to round out the well balanced scoring attack.
Shawsheen had begun their week last Wednesday with a 50-47 win over Essex Tech, getting 21 points from Tyler and ten points and 12 rebounds from Garofalo.
There is still work to be done in the state tournament of course, but Gore is very proud of what his team has accomplished to this point, especially after losing several seniors off of last year’s squad.
“It was awesome to see them qualify on Friday night,” Gore said. “We have been able to build a really good chemistry over the past few weeks. We were struggling there for a while, and we went through a rough stretch, but we watch film two or three times a week, and we realized that the mistakes we were making were correctable. It is a credit to these players that they have worked hard to improve, and they have really developed a great bond as we get ready for the post season.”
The Rams will wrap up their regular season with a pair of home games this upcoming week, as they will host CAC rival Greater Lawrence on Friday night, and then wrap up their regular season against non-league rival Chelmsford next Tuesday night.
