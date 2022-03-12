DOVER – After a season filled with countless great moments for the Shawsheen Tech Boys Basketball team, the Rams saw their season come to an end last Friday night in somewhat disappointing fashion with a 71-56 loss to Dover Sherborn in the first round of the MIAA Division 3 State Tournament.
Disappointing in terms of results anyway, but not disappointing in effort, as the No. 25 Rams gave the No. 8 Raiders all they had to give, but it simply wasn’t enough against a Raiders roster loaded with talent. Dover Sherborn has a fine basketball tradition, including winning the Division 3 state championship back in 2019. And while most of the players from that team have moved on, many outstanding players have replaced them, and they were simply too much for the Rams to handle.
“It’s tough, because we didn’t get a chance to see them in person, and film really doesn’t do a good job of showing size and length and speed, and they had plenty of that,” Shawsheen coach Joe Gore said. “We played hard, which I was very proud of, but it was just not our night. We knew if we didn’t have one of our better shooting nights, we would have a tough time and unfortunately that was the case.”
The Rams did play the Raiders to a 10-10 stalemate at the end of one quarter, but a second quarter blitz by D-S put Shawsheen in a 34-22 hole at the break, and at the end of three quarters they trailed 51-30 on their way to the 15-point defeat.
Shawsheen got a team high 15 points from junior guard and captain Mavrick Bourdeau, and 14 from senior captain Jeremy Perez of Tewksbury in the final game of his brilliant career, but in reality, the entire team struggled with their offense throughout the game, due mainly to the Raiders great defense.
“We fought very hard, but even with that, our ten points in the first half were very tough to come by, and we knew we needed our defense to play as well as it had all season,” Gore said. “Part of the problem is that with their length and speed, it was very hard to get our offense going.
“When we played Blackstone (in the vocational championship game), they had that length, but not the speed and athleticism that Dover Sherborn had. We just could not get anything going in the paint. We couldn’t take the ball to the hoop.”
Dover Sherborn was led by the three headed scoring attack of Luke Rinaldi (21), Zach Spellman (16), and Brian Olson (10), putting the game away with a pair of big scoring runs, the first being a 12-2 run to start the second quarter to make the score 22-12 with just over four minutes left in the half.
With the Rams trailing by 12 at the half, they still had a chance to get back in the game, but a 15-3 run to start the third quarter by the Raiders made the score 49-25 with three minutes left in the frame and for all intents and purposes put the game away.
While the season ended in disappointment for the Rams, it could not diminish what they accomplished this season, including a 17-7 overall record (11-1 in the CAC), giving them their first outright league title since 2008. They also captured their first State Vocational title since 2008 with a win over Blackstone Valley, as well as a state tournament victory over Madison Park in the preliminary round last week.
“We set high standards for ourselves this season, and give our players all the credit. We set our goals for this group and they went out and achieved them,” Gore said. “We never really had a point in the season where these guys were pointing fingers at each other or anything, and that is a credit to our leadership.”
That leadership was largely a result of the efforts of the Rams five seniors, particularly captains Jeremy Perez, Jeff Kelly, and Austin Quattrocchi, along with Nic Noe, Cam Pontes and Tim Sweeney.
“Those seniors changed our culture and this is the standard we want to set with our program,” Gore said. “They have set a standard for our future and our younger guys will try to live up to that.”
While the seniors will certainly be very hard to replace, the Rams do return what could be a strong nucleus next season, with leading scorer Bourdeau leading the way, along with sophomore guard Ryan Copson and senior center Aiden MaCleod, both of Wilmington. That trio, along with freshman Franck Moron, all saw significant minutes this season and Gore is hoping they will benefit from that experience.
“We are excited to see what we can do next season,” Gore said. “If these players put in the work this off season, in the weight room and in the gym, we have very good chance of achieving similar goals next season. It is a great group of kids and they realize the commitment that we need if we want to be successful.”
