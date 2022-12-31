ROXBURY – The Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys Indoor Track-and-Field team opened its season this past Wednesday with a convincing 56-35 victory over Dracut held at the Reggie Lewis Center.
In these meets, all of the teams from the MVC compete at the same time, but team scores are broken down to the team's opponent on that day.
Tewksbury took home nine first place finishes, and as the case the last few years, it starts with senior Alex Arbogast, who had a strong debut of his last indoor season. He won the 55-meter dash at 6.75 seconds – which was also the top mark of the entire league – and then anchored the winning 4x200 relay team along with Elijah Achonolu, Maddux Christian and Kyle Adams with a combined time of 1:41.63.
“Alex won the 55 meter dash and had the best time in the league in 6.75. He also came back to run the anchor leg on the 4x200 and passed several athletes in dramatic fashion, something that’s never easy to do on an indoor track at such high speeds,” said head coach Fran Cusick.
Cusick really liked what he saw from that 4x200 relay team.
“Our boys 4x200 team was Arbogast, freshman Maddox Chretien who is looking like a great addition to the team, senior Will Humphrey who was doubling back from the 300, and senior Kyle Adams. This team took down Dracut in a gutsy performance. Kyle had a tough day in the shot-put which I know he wasn’t happy about, but he didn’t let it impact his relay leg and ran great,” said Cusick.
Senior Will Eskenas also had a terrific day. He was first in both the 1.000 meters (2:48.91) – finishing third in the entire league – and he came back to also win the two-mile at 11:07.79.
“Will finished third in the MVC and first in our matchup with Dracut in the 1K. He ran a near personal record of 2:48 – his personal record is 2:47 from the D4 championship last winter. Beyond the time, it was a super tactical race, not an easy thing to do in an early season 1K. Will looks to be in great shape and I’m excited for what the rest of the season will bring,” said Cusick.
The other individual to place in two events was Edison Sok, who won the 55-meter hurdles at 12.0 seconds and was second in the 600 at 1:44.58.
The other first places came from King Shakes in the high jump (5-0), Kodie Legrand in the shot put (38-02) and Nathan Loboy in the mile (5:15.39).
“Kodie Legrand continues his successful shot putting ways. He finished first against Dracut with a toss of 38-02. Fellow senior Anthony Naghibi was second against Dracut with a heave of 35-04. Good day for the shot putters.”
Besides Naghibi in the shot put, the other second places came from Austin Mannetta in the 1,000 (3:09.40) and Steven Oppedisano in the two-mile (11:16.25).
Rounding out the scoring with thirds included Tristan Leslie in the mile at 5:28.47), William Humphrey in the 300 at 40.35 seconds, Payton Haines in the 600 at 1:49.02) and Njila Lantum in the 1,000 at 3:10.13.
The 4x400 relay team of Lantum, Oppedisano, Shakes and Mannetta didn't win, but put forth a great effort and showed how much potential the four of them have together.
“Our 4x400 team was made up of three distance guys and one sprinter, with Njila Lantum, Steven Oppedisano, who was doubling back just a few minutes after finishing the two-mile, King Shakes, and Austin Mannetta. This rag tag outfit was not able to take down Dracut, but ran a great race,” said Cusick.
Overall, Cusick was thrilled with the performances and of the course the win – his first as the boys indoor track coach.
“It was a good start to the season on the boys side as numerous athletes ran well. Dracut has some good athletes, so this was a nice way to open things,” he said. “Thanks to assistant coaches Jill Paige and Mike Davis as well as Maria Da Silva, Hugo Melo dos Santos and Christina Keefe for all the help thus far this season. We now have a bit of a break before our next MVC league meet on Wednesday, January 4th.”
