TEWKSBURY – Over the course of these last few weeks, you have seen the significant improvement of the Tewksbury Memorial High School Football team. In all aspects of the game, the Redmen have really progressed.
The defense – after Friday's win – has now given up just 35 points with half of those come in garbage time. Senior quarterback Ryne Rametta looks more comfortable in the pocket. The offensive line has been immense, while the addition of fullback Kalu Olu has helped take the running game to a new level, which was once again on display in week four. Senior Kyle Darrigo rushed for 217 yards and scored four touchdowns to help lead Tewksbury to a second straight 41-14 victory, this one coming over North Andover held on a cold evening at Joe Walsh Stadium.
The win pushed Tewksbury to 4-0 this season, and wrapped up its 21st league title in program history (see related story).
While the running game and stats get the glory, truly this has once again been a spread out force on both sides of the ball.
“Tonight, I thought they really executed and the guys upfront, they've been good all year,” said head coach Brian Aylward. “We have a lot of guys who step up in different areas. Our linebackers are very good. We have good players there with Will (McKay) and Stevie (Arsenault), and our defensive backs have gotten better and better each week, and they are all new guys at those spots. (North Andover) exposed us a little bit on our newness out there at the end of the first half, but those guys are all brand spanking new in those positions and for them to get better each week and to rally to whatever the game plan is defensively is a good sign.
“We're going to be overmatched in certain areas we feel every week, but we just try to play as a team and when one end of the defense needs to pick up the other end, they have so far.”
Tewksbury was able to take advantage of some sloppy play early on by the Scarlet Knights. After going three-and-out to start the game, NA went to punt, but it was shanked, really never touching the foot of the kicker and the ball rolled a few yards ahead before being recovered, but Tewksbury took over on downs. From the 10, it took just two plays before Darrigo found the end zone for the first of many times, this one from the six yard line as he went up the gut. Nabil Barkallah connected on all but one PAT on the night.
North Andover followed with a strong drive moving the ball to the T44, but fell short on fourth-and-two. Tewksbury took over and behind two strong runs by Olu, coupled with lead blocks on three plays to Darrigo – a 23-yard run, a 20-yard reception and a 2-yard run for the score, made it 14-0 with 35 seconds left in the first quarter.
“I think Kalu has so much of an upside. He is still kind of feeling his way through. When he knows what he's supposed to do and attacks it, he's a good player who can do some things,” said Aylward. “Kyle's tough, and we also try to do some things to get Kalu more involved so it's not just a one trick pony. You want to try to stay diversified and Ryne is very capable of throwing the ball. He's done a real good job up to this point, but tonight the conditions really weren't that great to come out here and sling the ball around. Today was a running game and who knows what it'll be next week. We just need to be prepared to do whatever we think is going to give us the best chance to win.”
After Darrigo came through with his two TDs in the first quarter, his defensive interception on third-and-13 from the NA 39, gave the Redmen the ball back. He then lined up as a back and went 43 yards getting dragged down at the 2. Two plays later, Olu went in from the four yard line making it 21-0.
North Andover then climbed right back in the game scoring twice in a span of 1:17. The first score came on a 14-yard pass from Schimmoeller to tight end Max Wolfgang, and then on first-and-ten at the T31 after a short punt, Jack Ferullo caught an inside slant, and went the distance going 31 yards for the score and suddenly a laugher went to a game in a matter of seconds.
“North Andover is a good program year in and year out, so we knew heading in that they were fighting for a championship and that's what this game was about. At halftime, we had to calm the kids down and just get ready to come back out here in the third quarter and get back to what we had planned and try to run the ball a little bit,” said Aylward.
And that's all the Redmen did in the second half – well except for one play.
Tewksbury started the third quarter with a 8-play, 81-yard drive – helped out by a late hit call on NA – all running plays by Darrigo, who scored from 11 yards out. On the next drive, it was four plays and 69 yards with Darrigo scoring on a 54-yarder, going up the middle, before a nice cut down the right side.
Will McKay then recovered a fumble on the ensuing kick-off, and he then finished what he started, catching a 13-yard pass from Rametta coming on fourth-and-fourth with 9:23 to go which ended the game's scoring.
Besides the performance by Darrigo, Rametta was 4-for-4 for 43 yards and a TD. McKay had the TD and the fumble recovery, while Michael Sullivan came up with his second interception in as many games.
Tewksbury will conclude its MVC schedule with a home game on Saturday against Lawrence beginning at 1 pm.
On Tuesday night, it was announced that the Redmen will host St. John’s Prep on Saturday, April 17th for a 1:00 pm start to conclude the regular season schedule.
