TEWKSBURY – Nearly two weeks ago, behind the guidelines set by the DESE (Department of Elementary and Secondary Education) and Governor Charlie Baker, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association announced its plan for the athletic year.
In last week's Town Crier, we had a story about the four-part plan: a fall season minus football, cheerleading and unified basketball, which would run from Sept. 16th-November 20th with no state tournaments; A winter season from November 30-February 21st; A "Floating Season" which would run from February 22-April 25th which would consist of football, cheerleading and unified basketball, while also giving schools flexibility move sports from the fall or winter; Then a spring season which would run from April 26-July 3rd.
It has not been determined as of yet if the winter, floating season and spring season would have any type of playoff/tournament format.
With that announcement came the new guidelines for the fall sports. Soccer and Field Hockey have been hit with major modifications, while cross-country, volleyball, golf and swimming have moderate changes (see additional stories).
While all of that has been a bit confusing, add to the fact that the entire Northeastern Conference elected to move all of its fall season sports to the 'floating season'. This has caused quite the uproar in the Northeast Conference communities, which included a protest of several hundred student-athletes late last week. Since then there's been talk of possibly moving it back to the fall season but no decision has been made as of presstime.
Tewksbury Memorial High School Athletic Director Ron Drouin was asked last Wednesday – days before the protest – if the Merrimack Valley Conference would be doing anything drastic like the Northeast Conference did.
"The Northeast Conference moved all of their fall sports to the 'floating season'," he said. "Currently they have five high schools in 'Red', cities/towns including Lynn (English and Classical), Winthrop, Saugus and Salem. It would be extremely difficult to play with half of your conference (if those five schools could not compete). We are currently dealing with this issue in the MVC as Lawrence is in the 'Red'. We created our initial schedule without Lawrence in it. The situations of all cities/towns is fluid. If a city/town goes 'Red', it is immediately removed from play, and if a city/town comes out of 'Red' they can be added to the schedule. Let's keep our fingers crossed that (Tewksbury doesn't) go to 'Red'."
Besides ironing that out, if Lawrence is in or out, or if other towns end up going into the 'Red', Drouin said there's so much more that needs to be worked out before September 16th, the first day fall sports teams can meet together.
"We need to create opportunities that keep all involved safe," he said. "The schedule and facilities need to be 'tightened up,' but we are getting there. We are using the DESE/Governors Guidelines in all our decision making.
“I have been in contact with Tewksbury Cable (Television) to work to broadcast our events live. Guidelines are not great for spectators so local cable access will go a long way this fall."
With so many moving parts – including the demolition of Doucette Field and the beginning stages of the new fields being built – Drouin added that with all of the anxiety, frustration and daily changes that the entire country has had to deal with since March, from his end things have been a bit easier because of his supporting cast.
"I appreciate the support from the new high school Principal Jon Bernard, the Administrative Team at Central Office, the School Committee and our Town Manager Richard Montouri. They have been GREAT! The construction of the new school and new athletic complex is moving along swiftly, some foundations have been laid and it is on time as of right now. I ask for some patience (from everyone).
“We are working hard to create the best opportunity for every athlete to get the most out of a tough situation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.