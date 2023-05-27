The Shawsheen Tech baseball team is a league champion again.
On Friday, the Rams took care of business against visiting Whittier Tech, earning a 10-0 victory that clinched Shawsheen’s third consecutive Commonwealth Athletic Conference crown.
The victory improved the Rams to 14-3 overall and 10-2 in the CAC.
The battery of senior pitcher Aiden MacLeod and sophomore catcher Robbie Welch was spectacular against Whittier as the Vikings totaled just three hits. MacLeod had four strikeouts in the victory.
Offensively, Lukas Poirier helped spark Shawsheen with three hits and three runs scored.
Brody Amenkowicz and Mavrick Bourdeau had two hits apiece with Amenkowicz driving in two runs and scoring twice while Bourdeau also had an RBI.
Mike Maselli added a hit, two RBIs and scored two runs.
In its previous game, Shawsheen shut out Northeast Regional by a 7-0 score.
Conlen Powell threw a one-hit, complete-game shutout on the mound for the Rams. Powell struck out nine and worked well with sophomore catcher Nate Galanis.
Poirier once again paced the offense with three hits and was a home run shy of hitting for the cycle. He scored three runs for Shawsheen.
Maselli and Bourdeau both had RBIs for the Rams.
It was the sixth shutout victory of the season for Shawsheen and the Rams have outscored opponents in the last three wins by a combined total of 21-2.
Teams have scored more than three runs only three times this season against the Rams, twice in Shawsheen victories.
The Rams finish the regular season this week with games against Arlington Catholic on Tuesday, Blue Hills Regional of Canton on Wednesday and Wilmington on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Billerica.
TRACK & FIELD
The Shawsheen Tech track and field squads had a busy few days last week, competing in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference championship meet last Tuesday before attending the state vocational meet hosting by Blue Hills Regional in Canton.
At the CAC meet, the Rams boys finished third overall and the girls ended up fifth.
The boys had multiple scorers in several events and finished the day with 74 points, behind only Greater Lawrence’s 188 points and Greater Lowell’s 130 points. Shawsheen beat Northeast Regional. Whittier Tech and Essex Tech.
The Rams had two CAC champs on the day.
Sophomore Sid Tildsley of Billerica won the javelin with a distance of 143 feet, 1 inch, almost six feet better than Kyle Straccia of Essex, who was second with a distance of 137-2.
Michael Ware also scored in the event for Shawsheen, finishing fourth with a throw of 132-3. Trent Wedge also made the finals for the javelin and ended up in seventh place.
Shawsheen also took first in the 4x800 relay with a combination of Logan Pyles, Jonathan Hureau, Patrick Tassone and Gordon Noble.
Noah Brooks had a solid day for Shawsheen, taking second in two races.
In the two mile, Brooks led a 2-3 finish for the Rams. He was the runner-up in 11:07.04, just a few steps ahead of William Biscan, who was third in 11:11.3.
In the 800-meter run, Brooks and Greater Lowell’s Brendan Quealy had a great race to the finish line. Quealy won in 2:05.93 and Brooks was second in 2:05.94. Noble just missed scoring, taking seventh in 2:20.44.
In the mile, Noble was sixth in 5:14.41.
Tildsley also had second-place points for the Rams in the long jump with a distance of 20 feet, 9.5 inches, just behind Greater Lawrence’s Steven Rosario, who won with a leap of 21-2.
The other second-place finisher representing Shawsheen was junior Zachary Rogers in the shot put with a distance of 43 feet, 5.5 inches. Joshua Caruso also reached the shot put finals and finished seventh.
Rogers also took fourth in the 200-meter dash in 23.59 seconds.
Zachary MacLauchlan scored in the 100-meter dash, finishing fifth in 11.63 seconds, and added sixth-place points in the 200 in 23.85.
In the 110-meter hurdles, Matthew Ramsey was fourth in 17.22 seconds and Gianni Zompa was fifth in 17.58. Ramsey almost made the finals of the triple jump, taking eighth with a distance of 35 feet, 8 inches.
The discus saw Mason O’Rourke score fourth-place points for the Rams with a distance of 108 feet, 8 inches.
Cameron Camelio didn’t score in the 400-meter run, but missed sixth place by less than a second, taking eighth in 57.31 seconds.
The Shawsheen girls had two champions on the day and many outstanding performances.
The Rams won the 4x100 relay with a foursome of Arianna Farrell, Megan Steeves, Kendra Minghella and Alexis LeBlanc.
Shawsheen also had an individual champion as Farrell was first in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.72 seconds, a step ahead of Greater Lawrence’s Jaheidy Ortiz.
Steeves also nearly won a CAC crown, taking second in the long jump with a distance of 15 feet, 6,75 inches, just behind Jillian Collin of Whittier, who won with a leap of 15-7.
LeBlanc entered the finals of the 100-meter dash as the top seed after winning the preliminaries with a time of 13.09 seconds, but was third in the championship race in 13.05.
In the two mile, Shawsheen also had second-place points when Brielle Pigott was the runner-up in 13:56.05, holding off Erianna Valverde of Greater Lawrence by just 0.12 of a second.
Makayla Nolan, as usual, was all over the track.
Nolan was second in the shot put with a distance of 29 feet, 5.75 inches, moving up a spot after finishing third in the preliminary round.
She was also second in the discus with a throw of 88 feet, 4 inches.
Nolan was one of three Rams to score in the event as Gabriella Walazek was third with a distance of 82-11 and Lindsey Frontain was fourth, throwing 81-8.
Nolan was also seventh in the triple jump and ninth in the high jump.
Kara Clayton scored in the 400-meter hurdles for the Rams, taking fourth in 1:20.7.
Amelia Matzke was fourth in the 800-meter run in 2:50.06.
Sarah Simonds also earned a point in the 400-meter dash, taking sixth in 1:12.69.
Walazek nearly scored in the javelin, finishing eighth and missing a spot in the finals just only four inches.
Both teams ended up fifth at the state vocational meet.
In all, Shawsheen won three state titles.
Alexis LeBlanc won the 100-meter dash in 13.21 seconds.
Also for the girls, Makayla Nolan won the discus with a distance of 89 feet, 7 inches. She led a group of three Rams that finished in the top 10 in the event as Lindsey Frontain was fifth, throwing 81-6, and Gabriella Walazek was eighth, with a distance of 78-9.
Nolan and Frontain also threw the shot put with Nolan finishing fourth (31 feet, 4.5 inches) and Frontain taking eighth. Nolan added a fifth-place finish in the high jump to an outstanding day.
For the boys, Sid Tildsley added to an amazing sophomore year of athletics with a state championship in the javelin with a distance of 143 feet, 1 inch. Teammate Michael Ware was second, throwing 129-3.
Trent Wedge also threw in the event and finished 14th.
The Rams were second in the 4x100 relay with a group of Rogers, McLaughlin, MacLauchlan and Rainone.
Tildsley also long jumped and came in ninth with a distance of 19 feet, 3.5 inches.
Noah Brooks had a big day for Shawsheen.
He was third in the two mile in 10:57.99 and second in the 800-meter run in 2:04.74.
The Ram boys had three finishers in the top seven for the shot put.
Zach Rogers was third, throwing 40 feet, 1.25 inches, Adam Doucot was sixth and Joshua Caruso was seventh.
Rogers and Wedge both ran the 200 at the voke meet, finishing ninth and 19th, respectively.
Zompa and Tildsley were sixth and seventh in the 400 hurdles. Zompa was also seventh in the 110 hurdles and Ramsey was eighth.
In the 100-meter dash, MacLauchlan was 11th and Rainone took 17th.
The boys ended up fourth in the 4x800 relay with the combination of Pyles, Hureau, Tassone and Noble. The Rams were seventh in the 4x400 relay with a foursome of Alphonse, Melanson, Camelio and Brooks.
In the discus, Tom Robenek was ninth with a distance of 105 feet and Mason O'Rourke finished 13th.
In the triple jump, two Rams competed as Matthew Ramsey was 11th and Aiden MacLeod ended up 20th.
In the mile, Ethan Melanson was 11th and Noble was 15th.
For the girls, Arianna Farrell nearly won a state crown, taking second in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.46 seconds, just a step behind Greater Lawrence's Jaheidy Ortiz.
LeBlanc and Steeves competed in the long jump with LeBlanc taking third with a distance of 15 feet, 10 inches and Steeves placing ninth.
Shawsheen's girls also took third in the 4x100 relay.
In the 800-meter run, Amelia Matzke was eighth in 2:52.93.
In the 400-meter hurdles, two Rams competed. Kara Clayton was 13th and Micayla King was 20th.
Steeves was 16th and Shea Kelley was 21st in the 200-meter dash and Ayla Biscan was eighth in the two mile in 14:53.12.
Shawsheen was 11th in the 4x400 relay.
TENNIS
The Shawsheen Tech tennis team put the finishing touches on a Commonwealth Athletic Conference championship on Monday with a 5-2 victory over Fellowship Academy.
The win finished the Rams at 11-1 on the year with its only loss to Mystic Valley. Shawsheen won the league title over Mystic because of games won/games lost ratio in the two matches with Mystic.
Shawsheen avenged its 4-3 loss to Mystic earlier in the season with a 4-3 victory in the rematch last week.
Shawsheen's seniors graduate with a four-year team record of 49-2 with back-to-back league titles.
The Rams improved to 10-1 last week with a 4-3 win over a surprising Nashoba Tech team. Earlier in the season, Shawsheen beat Nashoba by a 7-0 score, but the Vikings were much more competitive in the second match.
Shawsheen used several new singles players during the win and Nashoba would win three of the four singles contests.
The Rams easily swept all three doubles courts, however, to secure the team triumph.
Bobby Dodge and Trevor Engel won 10-0 at No. 1 doubles, Will LaMonica and Nate Barnes cruised to a 10-1 victory at second doubles and Ethan Hines and Teddy Buczynski were quick 10-0 victors at No. 3 doubles.
Shawsheen’s other win came at first singles where Sarah Johansen grinded out a 10-4 victory.
The rest of the singles lineup for the Rams included Gabby DiSalvo at two, Olivia Bongiovanni at three and Cam Smith at the fourth spot. DiSalvo nearly won her match, falling by a 10-6 score.
Last week, the Rams blanked Greater Lowell by a 7-0 score.
Singles victories went to Hines, Dodge, Engel and Sarah Johansen.
In doubles, LaMonica and Barnes cruised at the top spot, DiSalvo and Jasmine Johansen were 10-8 winners at second doubles and Faith Martin and Jake Metcalfe won 10-0 at No. 3 doubles.
Against Fellowship, the Rams clinched the victory by sweeping all four singles matches. WInning for Shawsheen was Hines, Dodge, Engle and Sarah Johansen.
Martin and Jasmine Johansen were the other win for the Rams at third doubles.
SOFTBALL
Say this about the Shawsheen Tech softball team.
The Rams aren’t about to quit.
With a 5-9 record heading into its final three games of the season, Shawsheen is unlikely to earn a spot in the state tournament this spring, but the Rams still nearly defeated the Academy of Notre Dame on Saturday before a dropping a gut-wrenching 8-7 decision.
Shawsheen led 7-5 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning before the home team scored three times for a walk-off win.
The Rams dipped to 5-10 with the loss with a trip to Haverhill next Wednesday and the final game of the regular season next Thursday afternoon at home against Notre Dame at 4 p.m.
At one time, Shawsheen had a 5-4 record, but the Rams have dropped the last six games to put their playoff hopes in jeopardy.
Against Notre Dame, Shawsheen led throughout the contest. The Rams led 1-0 early, took a 5-2 advantage after the top of the fourth and then added single runs in the top of the sixth and seventh to keep the lead at two.
Notre Dame’s seventh started with an error, a walk, a single and another walk to load the bases with nobody out and the Ram lead down to one, 7-6.
After an infield pop up, Notre Dame won the game with a two-run double.
Shawsheen’s offense was solid all day, racking up 14 hits.
Frankie Reardon continued a huge second half of the season with a 3-for-4 performance that included three RBIs. Alivia Imbimbo added two hits and an RBI while Kayla Mason, Stephanie MacKeen and Raegan Bowden all added two hits apiece. Bowden scored three times while Imbimbo and Brooke Carlquist chipped in with RBIs.
Gianna Caruso, Anna Warford and Carlquist also had hits.
In the first inning, singles by Bowden and Reardon set up a double steal that saw Bowden score for a 1-0 Ram lead.
Reardon led off the third with a double and eventually scored on an error on a grounder by senior Mia Bisso.
In the fourth, Shawsheen scored three times.
Mason hit a one-out single, Imbimbo walked and Bowden walked, setting up Reardon’s three-run double to left-center to make it 5-2.
Up 5-4 in the sixth, Shawsheen added a run when Bowden hit a one-out double and scored on a two-out base hit by Carlquist.
In the seventh, Warford was hit by a pitch and then scored when Imbimbo ripped a triple to right.
Bisso pitched all seven innings for the Rams, striking out seven.
On Thursday, Shawsheen lost to Whittier by a 7-4 score, quite an improvement from a 6-0 loss to Whittier earlier in the year.
Again, the Rams enjoyed leads throughout the day before Whittier scored five times in the bottom of the fifth to take a 7-3 lead.
Shawsheen had another terrific day at the plate with 15 hits in all.
Caruso was 3 for 4 to lead the way while Imbimbo, Reardon, Carlquist, Mason and MacKeen all contributed two hits.
Reardon’s home run in the first inning gave the Rams the early lead. In the second, Bisso walked and Haylee Johnston was hit by a pitch before MacKeen’s run-scoring single made it 2-0.
In the fifth, with the score tied at two, the Rams took the lead for the final time when Caruso and Carlquist hit singles to start the inning before Mason’s two-out RBI single.
Shawsheen’s fourth run came in the sixth as Imbimbo led off with a double and scored on a one-out single by Reardon.
Bisso pitched all six innings, striking out eight without allowing an earned run as the Rams committed seven errors in the field. Bisso allowed only two Whittier hits and walked just three.
Last Tuesday, Shawsheen came out on the wrong end of a mercy-rule shortened 18-2 loss to Lowell Catholic.
Warford had two hits and an RBI for Shawsheen and Reardon drove in the other run for the Rams.
GIRLS LACROSSE
The Shawsheen Tech girls lacrosse team is on its way to the state tournament.
With one game left in the regular season, a Wednesday afternoon visit to Melrose, the Rams have am 8-5 overall record and a 6-2 mark in Commonwealth Athletic Conference action.
On Monday, the girls lost to Lynnfield in a non-league game by a 17-7 score.
Mia Vacha and Pieris Fowler split the duties in goal and combined for 18 saves while senior Kiley McFadden sparked the offense with three goals. Other Shawsheen scorers included Alexis Fox, Riley Rourke, Kerry Brown and Izzy Ferguson.
Last Thursday, Shawsheen beat Nashoba Tech in a high-scoring contest, 15-11.
Seven different Rams had goals led by Brown, who had five.
Fox added three goals, Rourke and Alyssa Costantiello each had two and McFadden, Jude Slomann and Natalia Portillo-Pita had the others.
Last Monday, the Rams beat Dracut on Senior Night for Shawsheen, 12-8.
Brown, McFadden, Kelsey Giordano and Makalya Melanson were recognized before the game by Shawsheen.
Brown and Fiona Rexford paced the offense with five and four goals apiece. Rourke chipped in with two goals and McFadden had the other in the victory.
Fowler made 12 saves in goal.
The Rams also defeated Nashoba on May 12 by a 15-10 final.
Brown led eight different scorers for the Rams with six goals, Slomann and Rourke had two each and other goals came from Fox, Portillo-Pita, McFadden, Costantiello and Rexford.
Shawsheen had two other wins in its recent streak, an 18-7 victory over Whittier Tech and a 15-12 triumph against Greater Lowell.
Brown and McFadden had five goals each in the Whittier win.
Adrianna Kepple also had a goal for Shawsheen in the victory. Arianna Fasculo saw time in net for the Rams in the victory.
Brown totaled seven goals in the exciting win against Greater Lowell.
Morgan Glover also scored in the victory.
BOYS LACROSSE
The Shawsheen Tech boys lacrosse team carried a 12-4 overall record into its final week of the regular season.
In its last two wins, Shawsheen beat Nashoba Tech by a 22-2 score and then topped Malden Catholic, 13-4.
Brayton Carbone’s five goals led the way against MC, Zack Timmons and Chase Darcey each had two and individual tallies were scored by Derek Maguire, Kyle Gray, Trey Elliott and Jack Martins.
Quinn Guinane was the winning goalie for the Rams.
Against Nashoba, Teagan Ledoux’s three goals and three by Darcey led a balanced attack.
Adding two goals each were Jacoby Patterson, Darion Considine, Carbone, Gray and Timmons.
Caleb Caceres, Evan Curtis, Braydon Johnson, Elliott and Kyle Knell also scored.
The Rams finished the regular season this week with games against Bedford, Wilmington and Nashoba Tech.
