TEWKSBURY – Last Tuesday night, the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' basketball team opened the season with an easy 67-19 non-league victory over a young Amesbury team.
In that win, Tewksbury was clicking on all cylinders offensively, led by senior Sam Ryan, who had a team high 20 points.
Three days later in the team's home opener against Billerica, a perennial league contender year-after-year, the offense wasn't there, especially early on. The Indians took advantage of that, leading 14-3 after the first and 28-14 at the break before going on to win, 46-30.
“I had talked to the girls and told them that what we had seen thus far in scrimmages (and against Amesbury in the season opener), I knew that we hadn't seen a MVC type defense yet and that's exactly what we got tonight,” said second-year Redmen coach Joel Mignault. “Billerica played us real tough but I still think that we had some opportunities. We had some missed shots on real good looks and a ton of missed free throws. We are disappointed but maybe this is something that we need early on in the season because we have to realize that we're not going to have any easy nights playing in this league.”
Tewksbury converted one field goal in the entire first quarter, and had two through the first 14 minutes of play before Ryan got red hot, draining three straight from down town to close out the half. When she wasn't draining her shots from the outside, the Redmen players were struggling going to the basket, between a combination of trying to do too much against multiple defenders in the lane, or because of Billerica's stingy defense, and collapsing numbers in the paint.
“When you're not hitting your shots that's going to happen and that's a no-brainer (coaching strategy). A credit to Billerica, they got their hands on a lot of balls, they outrebounded us and they got to many of the loose balls. We had some life in us at times, but we'll bounce back from this,” said Mignault.
Trailing by 14 at the break, Ryan connected on another three-pointer just 1:12 into the third to cut the deficit to 11. Billerica countered with a 7-0 run, but Alyssa Adams nailed her own trey. Shortly after that, Ryan hit one of two free throws and Emily Picher converted a jumper cutting it back down to 13 with 1:45 left in the third.
That was as close as Tewksbury could get, minus a three-pointer by Victoria Catanzano in the final minutes to cut it to 12, and Billerica hung on for the win.
Ryan had 14, followed by Adams with 5, Catanzano and Picher with three each, Dakota Malazia and Riley Veits with two each and Kat Macdonald with one.
Tewksbury finished 4-for-17 from the free throw line, including 1-for-9 in the first half.
The Redmen faced Methuen on Tuesday and were defeated 44-37. Riley Veits led the way with ten and Victoria Catanzano and Sam Ryan had six each.
“Our offense is struggling and we need to continue to build our confidence in practice through battling each other,” said Mignault. “No night in the MVC is easy and we’ll get better and continue to compete everyday and not just game days.”
The Redmen will then have six days off before the annual Tony Romano Christmas Tournament. On Monday, Tewksbury will face Lowell at 6:30 and then will play either Chelmsford or Wellesley on Wednesday, time to be announced.
