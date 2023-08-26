TEWKSBURY — Matt Tramonte is no stranger to first-place medals.
Following a dominant four-under 66 in the 2023 Junior Cities at Nabnasset Lake Country Club in Westford last week, Tramonte has collected yet another piece of hardware.
After this summer, it may be time for a new trophy case — nearly 10 Junior PGA tournaments and four first-place finishes later, the Shawsheen Tech senior is hitting his stride at the perfect time.
Tramonte is now a two-time Junior Cities champion after his victory in 2021.
“It was nice to be steady throughout the round and to ease my way into (it),” said Tramonte, a Tewksbury resident. “I knew I didn’t have to go out there and win the tournament, but I couldn’t go out there and lose the tournament. I played easy, (and that helped) me not do anything to hurt me.”
In a round where Tramonte made just one bogey, a simple approach was able to sail him to glory.
“I was consistent with all parts of my game,” he said. “I didn’t do anything special, but I didn’t do anything that was going to hurt me. That’s when I play my best, when I’m just consistent with all parts of my game.”
Tramonte was ultimately able to rebound from the Long Meadow Junior Club Championship, shaving off 11 strokes from his 77 last month.
“That day was definitely tough conditions, but I didn’t really hit it well,” he admitted. “I knew I was good enough to win (last week) and I put it all together.”
While Tramonte knows he possesses the skill to win on any given day, he’s come to appreciate and focus on the mental aspect of the game.
“I have the skill to do it, it’s just more the mental game,” he said. “There’s definitely some good competition in all these tournaments, especially the cities, and going out there and playing your game and not getting too upset on the bad holes (is important).
You’re not going to win the tournament on one hole, you have to be steady throughout the round.”
Tramonte has certainly been laser focused this summer. Over the past month, he has taken home four individual championships in the Boda Memorial Invitational (71), NEPGA Jr. Atkinson Resort event (75), and the Elite Tour event at Windham and Indian Ridge Country Club (77, 68).
“I feel like that’s the best way to get better, to put yourself in positions (to compete),” he said of his summer-tournament grind. “Once you get a couple wins under your belt, you are comfortable in those positions and you can do it again.”
The reigning two-time conference player of the year has lofty goals for himself this season at Shawsheen, where he hopes to win the state tournament.
“You don’t want to go into high school season not having any tournaments under your belt,” said Tramonte. “It definitely does help feeling comfortable and knowing your game is in a decent position.”
The three-year varsity standout has made an impact for the Rams ever since he was a freshman, but has noticed his growth throughout his golf journey.
“I’m more consistent and I don’t make as many mistakes as I did two years ago,” he said. “I’m (hitting the ball) a little longer, and I feel like my putting has definitely got better.”
After this fall, Tramonte hopes to play golf at the collegiate level.
Another reason for an upgraded trophy case.
