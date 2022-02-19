BILLERICA – With their biggest game of the season coming up on Wednesday night, the Shawsheen Tech Boys Hockey team did everything in their power to make sure that it would, indeed be their biggest game of the season,
With a rematch against Essex Tech, who handed the Rams their only Commonwealth Athletic Conference loss of the season, scheduled for Wednesday night at the Essex Sports Center, the Rams knew they had to take care of business against another pair of league opponents this past week in order to make the Essex game meaningful and keep their league title hopes alive.
The Rams were able to just that, winning one of the games in dramatic fashion, and another by blowout, to improve to 13-3 on the season, including 6-1 in the CAC. The Rams started their week last Wednesday night with a hard fought 3-2 win over Northeast at Everett Rink and followed that up with a 10-0 victory over Minuteman at the Hallenborg Pavilion on Thursday night.
In their first matchup of the season against Minuteman, the Rams had rolled to a 7-1 victory over the Knights, but this time around it was a much different story, as Shawsheen needed a pair of third period goals from sophomore forward Chase Darcey, including the game winner with just over five minutes left in the game.
Shawsheen coach Chuck Baker felt that the difference in the two games was a combination of things. First of all, Northeast was a much better team than the first time the teams had squared off. Secondly, the Rams certainly could have played better.
“Northeast played us very tough and they have made huge strides of improvement. We were down a few key players as well,” Baker said. “On top of that, we did not show up ready to play and they took it to us. It was a great learning experience for the team for sure.”
Along with Darcey, sophomore forward Kyle Gray of Wilmington, also scored for the Rams, while they each also added an assist, along with senior defenseman Tom Sampson and senior forward Zack Patterson.
Junior goalie Aiden MacLeod made 26 saves between the pipes to pick up the win for the Rams.
“Aidan played very well,” Baker said. “He had some great saves and a couple big ones off rebounds.”
In the 10-0 win over Minuteman, the Rams got 16 saves from sophomore goalie Mike Cedrone, who picked up his first career shutout.
All of which has led up to Wednesday night’s showdown with Essex Tech, but results weren’t known as of presstime. Earlier this season, back on January 17, the Rams suffered a 5-2 loss at the hands of the Hawks at the Hallenborg, giving them their only league loss of the season. While the Rams will bring their 6-1 league mark into the matchup, the Hawks are a perfect 6-0.
With a win, the Rams will pull into a tie for the top spot in the league with only one CAC game left on the schedule.
“I hope we play better this time,” Baker said. “They embarrassed us the first time so hopefully we come to play for at least a share of the league.”
