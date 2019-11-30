TEWKSBURY – Ever since his son Shane Aylward was little, Brian Aylward has watched the majority of the older players develop as football players through the youth level in town and all the way up to his program at the high school.
One of those players who stood out during those youth days was Owen Gilligan.
Although his path to stardom may have taken a little more time than expected, Aylward has not only watched Gilligan (6-1, 175 pounds) become a force on both ends of the ball as tight end and defensive end, but said that there's no way the Redmen would be 9-2, including three playoff wins, without No. 87.
"I'm proud of Owen," said the coach. "He's a guy, who growing up I watched a lot. I've been watching all of these guys since they were little by going to Shane's games and Owen was a kid who we had high hopes for coming in. It's been a couple of years (in the making) but this year he has exceeded our expectations. He's one of the better players that we have."
Those expectations were met immediately when pre-season started. Back in the hot days of August, Aylward was still trying to figure out his personnel after losing almost the entire starting line-up on both sides of the ball from last year's Super Bowl finalist team.
"In order for us to have the success that we have had this year, we needed Owen to step up really in two positions," said Aylward. "We knew that the Danny Fleming kid was coming up and we knew that we had to find a spot for him to play. Originally we went in thinking that tight end would be the spot for Danny, but Owen just came like gangbusters right out of the gate. He just performed so well at tight end right from the beginning and that's when we knew that we could use Danny at his more natural position at running back."
Last year Gilligan played behind several seniors, but was hoping that his day and his opportunity would come. He worked hard in the off-season and mentally prepared himself knowing that he would be asked to step in and play a crucial role.
Gilligan eventually won the tight end (and defensive end) spot and continued to improve, working with his fellow linemen and under the guidance of longtime offensive line coach Paul Norton.
"As a tight end, I've had to do some blocking, run some routes and catch some balls," said Gilligan. "We all have to block for the running backs, Shane, Kyle (Darrigo), Kalu (Olu) and Danny – so I had to get my blocks down each week. We work on blocking schemes and what we're going to run every week, early in practices usually on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
“We are well-coached from the beginning (of pre-season). They tell us that we need to get it done and we all come together."
Tewksbury started out 1-1 on the season, losing to Methuen in week two before reeling off eight straight wins, including three in the playoffs before falling in the Division 3 state semi-final game on Saturday to Duxbury. Before that, in the second win over Concord-Carlisle, it was Gilligan, who caught the first touchdown of the game.
"When coach called the formation, we lined up after we were in the huddle and (quarterback Ryne Rametta) said 'hut' and I looked in front of me and there was no one there," recalled Gilligan, who is also a member of the TMHS Lacrosse team. "I was wide open. I made a cut off of my route and he threw me the ball and I just went up there and grabbed it. It felt pretty good, especially (the touchdown) coming towards the end of the year, in a playoff game, and in a big moment."
Come this Thursday when Tewksbury hosts Wilmington in the 86th meeting, Gilligan — who has six catches for 83 yards — is hoping that he can execute and enjoy more big moments, knowing that this will be his final football game of his life.
"This is the last game on Doucette Field," he said, while adding that he plans on attending college to become a mechanical engineer, but not strap on the helmet any longer. "Since we have all been little, it's been a dream of ours to play in the Thanksgiving Day game, especially at home. It's a really big game and it means a lot to be playing in it."
Wilmington comes into the game at 4-6, but well rested, while, Tewksbury is 9-2, coming off a tough and emotional loss and have some bumps and bruises across the board. The records, the rest, the injuries, are all thrown out the window on this one special day of the year.
"I really don't know much about (Wilmington) right now," he said. "We will watch some film, but we get ready for each opponent that we're going to face next. We just have to get ready for them because they are going to want to come out and beat us obviously. They have lost to us the last few years, so they are still going to want to come out and beat us on Thanksgiving."
Win or another tough loss, Gilligan knows that in his final football game, he will have a large support group on hand – with six siblings — Lindsey, 30, Sara, 27, Julia, 22, Robbie, 20, Ava, 15 and Luke, 8 — cheering him on.
"It was a (crowded) house growing up, but you get used to it," he said, while noting that Robbie played football and lacrosse early on in high school, while his father Dean played football at Reading High School. "I have siblings all around me, older and younger."
And they have all witnessed their brother have one heck of a senior season.
"Defensively, his play down the home stretch, along with Richie Markwarth, the two of those guys have really given us a chance (to win those earlier playoff games) by setting the edge on both sides, stringing stuff out against teams that have better speed, keeping their leverage to get there," said Aylward. "Both of those guys have played great.
"Offensively, early on in the season, he had a couple of drops (on passes) and since I don't think he has had any. For the most part (as a tight end) you are blocking one of the top athletes that the other team has to offer and he has done a great job for us there all year long."
