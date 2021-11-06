TEWKSBURY - The Tewksbury High girls' volleyball team closed out the regular season with a 3-0 victory over arch-rival Wilmington, Friday evening, and now the Redmen turn their attention to the MIAA Div. 3 State tournament, where they will come in as the number one seed.
"It's super-exciting," said Tewksbury coach Allie Luppi, on achieving the top seed. "I feel like the girls worked super-hard this season, we had some really close games, and some battles where we had to go to five. We earned that and worked really hard for that, so I'm really proud of what they have accomplished, and I think they are too, and I think they are excited."
As for the season finale against the Wildcats, the game at WHS Gym lacked the intensity that comes when the football teams meet on Thanksgiving Day
"It's just another game," said Luppi. "I feel like, because they (Wildcats) are not in our conference, there is not that same energy. I know it's the same with football, but it's Thanksgiving Day football; that makes it a bigger deal."
As for the performance for the Redmen, on Friday, it was the perfect way to end a highly-successful regular season while getting ready for the tournament.
"The girls stayed disciplined, executed, and did what they needed to do," said Luppi, whose team finished with a final regular season record of 15-4. "It went well, it was a smooth game. There were not any major red flags."
The Redmen finished third in Merrimack Valley Conference Small, behind first place Haverhill and Billerica. Tewksbury, however, did come away with the top seed in the Div. 3 tournament, which could make the Redmen the big winners in the end.
"It gives us a confidence boost, but at the same time not being too cocky at all," said Luppi. "I think it's helpful that we've gone to five sets in some of our games, and we have lost to some really good teams. It reminds us we are a solid team, but we still have to work hard."
Tewksbury is led by senior co-captains Maddie Cueva and Katie Cueva. The twins are solid outside hitters with good all-around games. Junior Carrina Barron is a All-Conference libero who might get some MVP consideration this year, if the league hasn't already held their meetings. Junior Kiley Kennedy is the starting setter, who can also play good defense.
Victoria Rowe and Jennie Lester share the right-side hitting duties, and the group of McKayla Conley, Vanessa Green and Madelyn Montejo rotate at middle blocker. Ava Nordbruch, Ava Fernandes, Chloe Burns and Isabel DeSisto come in off the bench.
"I'm interested to see how this tournament will shake down with this new power ranking system," said Luppi. "The past two (tournaments) we started out with a relatively easy game, and then the second game was at Lynnfield, which was a real dogfight. I'm interested in seeing the progression of it, where it gets appropriately more competitive and more challenging as the rounds go on."
Luppi was having some issues with the motivation of some of her players towards the end of the regular season, but feels the situation more or less cleared itself up. The bottom line for all her players who are not in the starting lineup - always be ready, because you might be called upon when you least expect it.
"I feel like it can change, day to day," said Luppi. "Sometimes someone might need a moment because they're not completely in it, or they may need to sit for a second, collect themselves, and then head back out there. I never hold it against the girls if they have an off game, because it happens. Like I've said before, it allows other players who don't typically play a chance to step up and go."
The Redmen will host their first tournament game on Thursday at Romano Court, against the winner of the preliminary game on Wednesday between the 32nd and 33rd seeds, Apponequet and New Mission, respectively.
As long as Tewksbury stays alive, they will host every tournament game.
If Tewksbury wins that first round match-up, they would face the winner of Greater No. 16 seed New Bedford/No. 17 seed Newburyport. That game could come on Monday.
"I think it's great, I think we are doing well," said Luppi, in the final analysis, pre-tournament. "I think the girls are excited and ready. Hopefully we keep up that competitive energy."
