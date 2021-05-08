TEWKSBURY – Scott Wilson has no idea how this upcoming season will unfold. But he knows that he has a sneaky team – meaning he has a lot of sneaky talent that's ready to bust out. When that happens is the million dollar question.
“We had a great Fall-2 season,” said the newly named head coach. “(This spring season) we are really young. During the indoor season, we had some really young guys who had never tried some of these events before, trying some new things and they are doing really well with the little things that they have tried. Part of our battle is who is going to excel at some of these events so we can really work with those guys and move some of the other kids to other events which will help us.
“Right now, we're letting the kids try everything. Dom Valway has pole vaulted, done the high jump, thrown the shot put, the discus and he's a basketball guy who just came out and is learning so much and he's going to be a really good hurdler.
“Half the battle with us will be staying healthy. If we get some injuries, it'll be very tough for us as we don't have depth developed just yet. I think our big meet this year is the state relays. I believe that we can put together a team that can win the state relays and that's my hope for this season. It's big, lofty goal, but you've got to have big lofty goals.”
The talent starts with senior Derek Munroe and sophomore Alex Arbogast. Munroe was a perfect 15-for-15 during the Fall-2 season never losing an event, between shot put, hurdles and the log jump. Arbogast is one of the top sprinters in the state and should excel in 100 and 200.
“Alex is in the sprints and he's a stud. He didn't lose a race during the indoor season and we don't expect him to lose many here in this outdoor season,” said Wilson. “Derek can do everything. He didn't lose a single race during the indoor season, 15-for-15, long jump, shot put and the hurdles, but we're going to try him in some new things. He does the javelin and we're also going to have him try some new events. We only did three events during the indoor season, so we're going to mix it up a little bit.”
Seniors Valway and Lovens Lamousnery will be a multi-event athletes, while Neftali Mercedes and Hugo Melo dos Santos have deceptive speed and could be impactful athletes as well.
“Hugo is a strong sprinter and he's going to be an important part of our 4x100 relay team. He's really fast – just really fast,” said Wilson. “We also have some up and comers who are fast like Ryan Cuvier and Elijah Acholonu is really coming on. Trevor Trodden is a kid who is showing some great quickness.
“In the distance events, we have Zach Connolly who is a stud, you have Julian (Quintal) who had a really nice indoor season. Then we're looking to fill in the other gaps,” said Wilson.
The underclassmen have made some noise in previous seasons including Arbogast, Cuvier, Nick Alvarado, Acholonu, as well as twins Drew and Jack Rennell. But out of nowhere is another newcomer, who appears to be breaking down some barriers already.
“We have a freshman, Paxton Green, who is already jumping 18 feet in the long jump,” said Wilson. “It was his first time doing it. We are just three days into practice here and he's a freshman. He has some room to grow obviously, but you don't come in jumping 18 feet as a freshman, so we think he will be really good.
“We're also going to have some really good triple jumpers once they figure it out leading with Ryan Cuvier. Ryan, if he commits to track, will be an all-star. He will be one of the best in the state in the 400, he'll be one of the best in the state in the 400-meter hurdles, he'll be one of the best in the state in the triple jump, so it's just a matter if he wants to commit to track. Basketball is his love, but he's starting to have some fun out here on the track. I don't want to turn him away from his love.”
Junior Alek Cranston has moved over from the tennis team and he is coming off a strong Fall-2 season. Another junior Nick Polimeno has been real solid in the middle distance events and returns after some injuries.
“Nick Polimeno is back with us – he was out in the winter because of some injuries. He can do a little bit of everything. He can really help this team,” said Wilson.
Rounding out the roster includes seniors Justin Flynn and Josh Linnehan, juniors Danny Kusmaul, Conor Moynihan, Ranghei Sophon and Derek Lozius, sophomores Kyle Adams, Robert Branchard, Brady Chapman, Will Eskenas, William Humphrey, Alex Naghibi, Randy and George Zackular, Shea Moynihan, Anthony Naghibi, Brandon Contradi and David Timmons, as well as freshmen Ryan Cura, Jerry Kerkeland, King Shakes, Michael Gaglione, Ben Piccolo, Cooper Robillard and Paul Allen.
“We have some talent, but also the numbers are down,” said Wilson. “It's always tough when the numbers are down. We have 42 and we have added a few these last few days so I think we're up to 45, but it's nice when you have 60 and you can really bounce between events and don't have to worry about everyone is doing three events and you all have to do well in all three events.”
He added that he is so thankful to have the surrounding staff members with girls head coach Fran Cusick, as well as assistants/volunteer coaches Peter Fortunato, Jill Paige, Mike Davis, Fred Doyle, Carina Berglund, Cassie Froio, Shea Hiltz, Ashley Colarusso, Steven Wilson and soon-to-be Mike Moynihan and Colby Wilson.
“We have a tremendous staff here. It's crazy how good it is. Then on top of the people we have, we got a lot of new people who have come back to help us out. Ashley Colarusso and Steven Wilson have come back to coach the pole vaulters – they are two former really good athletes. My son Colby and Mike Moynihan are coming down to help us with the hurdlers after their college seasons end.
“These (TMHS) kids are going to have an opportunity to learn so much. We have Jill Paige, who is a stud coach, too. Fran is the girls' coach but he kind of guiding me. I talk and bug (former coach) Peter Molloy almost every day with questions. He was a stud coach and had done it forever. As long I have Cusick and Molloy to lean on, it makes the job a lot easier because I also have such a great surrounding cast.”
Tewksbury opens the season against Billerica and then will travel to face Dracut/Lawrence on Wednesday.
(0) comments
