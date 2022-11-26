Recently in the collegiate sports world, Tewksbury student-athletes have been headlining many important games and continuing to dominate the competition. Starting off with football, Saturday featured a matchup of two lifelong friends.
In the first round of the NCAA tournament, Springfield captured a victory over Endicott by a score of 17-14.
Nationally ranked Endicott came into the game after a historic undefeated 10-0 season. Their first perfect regular season in program history, The Gulls landed at number 22 in the D3football.com national rankings and number 23 in the American Football Coaches Association poll for the third consecutive week heading into the NCAA tournament.
For Endicott’s Shane Aylward and Springfield’s Will McKay, the game meant more than what the numbers on the scoreboard read as the clock hit zero.
“The game will be something to remember for the rest of our lives,” Aylward told the Tewksbury Patch. “Will has always been a brother to me. Through thick and thin we have always been there for each other.”
Growing up together on the same street, Aylward and McKay have always been on the same team, developing a bond through sports that will never be broken.
“Growing up across the street from one another we have been on the same team in pick-up football, basketball, Wiffle ball and pretty much everything, so this will be a first,” McKay said to the Tewksbury Patch. “I am definitely excited to face him.”
Through the many battles they had in the backyards of Tewksbury as kids, Aylward points to those experiences as a reason for the position he is in as a player today.
“I have to give (McKay) some credit because without us playing sports in the front yard every single day (as kids), I’m not sure I’d be the competitor I am today,” Alyward said to the Tewksbury Patch.
Fast forward to Saturday’s contest, and Aylward and McKay sure did compete for their respective squads on Saturday. Alyward caught a 53 yard touchdown pass to even the game at seven just minutes into the second half, leading the Gulls in receiving yards with 68. McKay led the Springfield defensive effort with seven tackles and two sacks.
That caliber of performance was something each team has grown used to this football season. Aylward finishes another strong season with the Gulls, where he recorded four touchdowns and 534 yards receiving. His four scores and 48.5 yards per game was a team best, earning him a spot on the All-CCC First Team.
McKay’s season at Springfield was also impressive. His 38 tackles and 2.5 sacks was a deciding contributor all season. He hopes to continue that as Springfield enters into their first second round NCAA appearance since 2006 where they will face Ithaca next Saturday.
Endicott’s Justyn Lester also wrapped up a very successful career with the Gulls. The offensive lineman appeared in all ten games this season, earning himself a spot on the All-CCC First Team with Aylward. His selection this season is along with a selection last season to the All-CCC Second Team.
Freshman Davenche Sydney appeared in four games this season for the Gulls, where he and Danny Fleming hope to make an impact next season.
HOCKEY
On the rink, graduate student Kelly Golini has a team second best 18 points with eight goals and 10 assists for the Hawks thus far.
On November 11th vs Franklin Pierce, Golini got on the board with two tallies in the 5-2 win. Her first goal was a one-timer on the power play.
Golini continued to impress, leading the way in a 4-2 victory vs Saint Michael’s where she recorded four points. She was involved in all four of the Hawk goals, scoring two and assisting the other two. Her first goal came just 15 seconds after a Saint Michael’s score to regain the Saint Anselm lead.
The Hawks were able to defeat Saint Michael’s on the second half of the home and home in Vermont by a score of 4-2, where Golini notched another point on an assist to the final goal of the game, sealing the deal for the Hawks.
The Hawks improved to 9-8-1 on the season and an impressive 9-3-1 in conference play. They are back in action next Saturday where they host Dartmouth College.
At UMass Lowell, Owen Fowler has not recorded a point since his first career goal against Northeastern on October 21st, but the freshman has found himself in the lineup making a difference each night for the River Hawks.
Fowler most recently started some games on the first line for the Riverhawks, continuing his aggressive and physical play.
Fowler had a season high five shots on goal on Saturday’s 4-2 loss at UConn. UML’s 5-3 Hockey East Conference record has them in fifth place, and they are also ranked 14th in the Men’s National Polls.
The River Hawks will next travel to Ireland to take part in the annual Friendship Four on Friday, facing off against Massachusetts and either Dartmouth or Quinnipiac.
The Town Crier will have a full college round-up in the upcoming weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.