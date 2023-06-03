TEWKSBURY – When the Westford Academy softball squad arrived at Hazel Field in Tewksbury for a recent Merrimack Valley Conference contest, the Ghosts didn’t know who they were going to see in the pitcher’s circle for the Redmen.
Would it be Sam Ryan, the senior left-hander who is committed to Saint Anselm, or Whitney Gigante, the junior right-hander who has helped form a dominant duo for Tewksbury this season on the mound?
Like the entirety of the MVC has experienced this season, it quite frankly doesn’t matter — regardless of who receives the ball to start the game, the opposition is in for a long day at the plate.
Unlike many high school softball teams throughout Massachusetts, the Redmen have two aces at their disposal, providing them a substantial advantage against the tough MVC competition.
“It’s amazing,” Redmen coach Brittney Souza said of her pitching duo. “We’re so lucky because people pitch 20 games in a season and they get tired. Even though you feel like you’re not as sore, it still breaks you down a little bit.”
For the second straight season, Ryan and Gigante have mostly been alternating starts, developing quite the comradery along the way.
“It’s really nice to have,” said Gigante. “If I’m having a bad game, I know there’s someone that will come in and pick me up and I know my defense will pick me up.
“If one of us is pitching, we’ll give (each other tips) like this is what the umpire is calling or make sure you throw here to try and help her out and let her know where he’s calling,” said Ryan.
The tandem — similar to Boston Bruins goaltenders Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark — have provided the Redmen with a chance to win day in and day out this spring season.
“With both of us being stronger pitchers, it makes me want to work harder and I feel like that makes Sam want to work harder,” said Gigante. “We’re constantly making each other better.”
In a 12-1 routing of Haverhill, Gigante’s four innings combined with Ryan’s three innings of relief clinched the team’s third straight MVC title.
The following day, Ryan threw a complete game where she was one pitch away from a perfect game against Lawrence.
Ryan returned to the mound for Tewksbury against the Ghosts, lasting five innings until Gigante was able to record the final three outs of the game in a win over Westford Academy.
That three-game stretch is just a sample of what the duo of pitchers have been able to formulate all season long.
Following a 3-1 loss to Westfield last season in the Division 2 state championship, the pair is doing everything in its power to ensure their fate isn’t such that of Swayman and Ullmark this season.
“We all have a chip on our shoulder,” said Ryan. “We need to prove ourselves. We want to get back there and prove that we belong there.
“Where we were last year does not dictate where we’re going to be this year,” added Gigante. “We have to reprove that we belong there.”
As Tewksbury rolls into the playoffs, being able to make an adjustment mid-game is an advantage Souza doesn’t take for granted.
“They’re very different,” said Souza. “One is a lefty (and one is a) righty, so I think mid-game change is really great for us to give a team a different look.”
In that Westford win, Souza did just that.
“They started to time Sam a little bit better on the bunting game and then all of a sudden (Gigante) comes in and it’s really hard to do that with different spin on the ball that they saw the first four innings,” she said.
Combine that ability with the opposition not knowing who will be throwing the first pitch, the Redmen are difficult to deal with.
“Nobody knows who we’re throwing until we get there,” said the coach. “Sometimes when we’re practicing the day before a game, we go based off of the pitcher we’re going to see. We work on stuff we know that pitcher is going to do in the cages, where no team knows what they’re going to get. They can’t do that game preparation the day before (and) that gives us a huge advantage.”
TMHS will start the playoffs this week after finishing a 15-5 campaign.
“It’s definitely good having both of us to pitch, but knowing that we have very strong defense behind us really helps,” said Ryan. “We have a lot of trust in our teammates and we know they’re going to get the job done.
“(I need to) stay focused on what I can do, and trust my teammates,” concluded Gigante.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.