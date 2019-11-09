WRENTHAM – Both the Boys and Girls Cross Country teams from Shawsheen Tech wrapped up their seasons this past week, competing in the Massachusetts State Vocational Cross Country Championships held at the Wrentham Development Center last Wednesday afternoon.
On a beautiful day for running, both Rams squads performed very well against some of the best runners in the state, with the boys earning a fifth place finish among 14 teams in the Large School Division, while the girls were one place better, earning a fourth place finish in a field of nine Large School teams.
The boys scored 172 points to earn their fifth place finish, while Blackstone Valley won the event with 53 points, followed by Greater Lawrence in second with 86 points. Assabet Valley senior Camden Spring won the event in a time if 17:09 over the . mile course, while Jack Venturi of Whittier was second in a time of 17:55.
The Rams were led by a strong effort by junior captain Alex Smith, who earned a 22nd place finish in a field of 93 runners with a time of 18:56. He was followed closely by junior Paul Tower of Tewksbury in 25th with a time of 19:03 and junior Matt Hemenway in 32nd in a time of 19:17.
Other Shawsheen runners included junior captain Dan Lee of Tewksbury (44th, 19:52), freshman John Allard (49th, 20:05) sophomore Joe D’Ampolo of Tewksbury (54th, 20:30) and junior Cam Rich (55th, 20:34).
The girls totaled 104 points in earning their fourth place finish. Blackstone also took home first place on the girls side, with 45 points, while Greater Lawrence was second with 73 points.
Shawsheen was led by another outstanding performance by junior Rachael Halas, who finished fifth overall in a time of 22:58.
Greater Lowell Tech sophomore Tealei Chandonnet took first place overall in a time 20:54, followed by Madison Gannon of Blackstone in a time if 21:51, Logan Johnson of Bay Path in third in a time of 22:17 and Kimberly Lajoie of Diman Regional in fourth in a time of 22:46.
Along with Halas, other Shawsheen runners included junior Kelley DeLosh (24th, 25:25), freshman Hannah Lyle (31st, 25:51), senior Jess Stevens of Wilmington (34th 26:00), junior Jamie Odams of Tewksbury (35th, 26:11), junior Emily Pinto of Wilmington (43rd, 26:58) and senior Annie Myers (53rd, 28:08).
The junior varsity teams also competed at the meet, with sophomore Kaylee Gaffney of Tewksbury leading the way for the girls side with an eighth place finish in a time of 28:00. Gaffney was followed by sophomore Emily Dagenais (10th, 28:30), sophomore Emily Belski of Tewksbury (13th, 29:28), junior Stephany Krusper of Tewksbury (14th, 29:33) sophomore Ashley McIntyre (16th, 29:57), junior Sarah Chafee (19th, 30:50), senior Olivia Pangraze (23rd, 32:47) and sophomore Caleigh Shanahan of Tewksbury (27th, 34:35).
For the boys, sophomore Max Crocker led the way for the JV’s with a 20th place finish in a time of 21:45. He was followed by freshman Benjamin Hollenbeck (25th, 21:38), junior Damien Hadden of Tewksbury 26th, 21:59), sophomore John Zembeck (28th, 22:01), sophomore Mike Amato (37th, 22:30), sophomore Victor Lam (42nd, 22:51), senior Michael Bankowski of Tewksbury (45th 23:01) sophomore Adam Ippolito of Tewksbury (46th, 23:03), sophomore Ryan Johnson of Wilmington (61st, 23:39) and freshman Joseph Conte (75th, 25:25).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.