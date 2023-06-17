TEWKSBURY — Ever since opening day of this 2023 spring season, the Tewksbury High School softball team’s intentions have been very clear — to win a state championship.
Now midway through a postseason run, the aspirations of the Redmen have never been more evident. Dominating opponents at Hazel Field repping their "Unfinished Business" attire, the Redmen are more hungry than ever to make a return to the state finals, where they fell just short last June.
Sliding past No. 14 Dartmouth and No. 11 Bedford in their most recent slate of tournament action, coach Brittney Souza and her team are ecstatic to return to the Final Four — but the Redmen aren’t done just yet.
“It feels good to be back, but I can’t say it enough that we still have unfinished business,” said Souza. “You can see it in the kids’ eyes, you can see they have their eye on the prize and they want to come and finish it.”
Last Wednesday, the Redmen defeated Dartmouth by a score of 8-3 in the Div. 2 round of 16.
After falling behind 2-0 in the third inning, the Redmen brushed off their nerves and got to work, where they responded with an 8-1 run the rest of the way.
“We were a little nervous to start the game,” said Souza. “Once we got the two runs to tie it, we could take a breath and play team softball (to) chip away.”
Tewksbury didn’t waste any time chipping away at its first deficit of the state tournament. The Redmen plated two runs of their own in the third, ignited by an Anya Cranston single to lead off the inning. From there, Abby Tower pelted a two-run double and Tewksbury tied the game.
Tewksbury didn’t let up. Alyssa Adams, Cranston, and Sydney Whalen all drove in runs in the fourth inning to jump out to a 5-2 lead. In a full offensive contribution, the Redmen totaled 11 hits from seven different players, including: Sam Ryan (2-for-4), Becca Harris (1-for-4), Tower (3-for-4, 3 RBI), Sam Perkins (1-for-3, RBI), Adams (1-for-3, RBI), Cranston (2-for-3, RBI), and Whalen (2-for-3, RBI).
“Everybody contributed today (and) we want to see that,” said Souza. “It’s awesome to watch different kids (hit) and we talk about that, who’s going to be the game changer today. (We want) to make it be someone different every game.”
While Tewksbury was continuing its aggression at the plate, Ryan locked in on the mound, recording 12 punchouts while allowing just four hits in the complete-game outing.
“She’s just a gamer, I can’t even say enough about the kid,” said Souza of Ryan. “She’s a competitor. All day she was so excited and amped, and her ball was moving well. She was mowing people down and getting the big outs when we needed them.”
On Sunday night, Tewksbury returned to Hazel Field, where they dominated Bedford by a score of 13-0.
Just as she did on Wednesday, Ryan’s fingerprints were all over the Elite 8 win.
Not only did she go 3-for-5 at the plate with a pair of doubles and an RBI, she struck out 13 batters while allowing just one hit.
Whitney Gigante recorded the game’s final six outs, coming in relief for Ryan in the sixth inning.
“She was lights out today,” said Souza of Ryan. “Her stuff was just working (and) she has been just so laser focused and sacrificed so much for our team with missing a lot of the senior stuff and cutting her night short just so she could be well rested and on point and we saw it today.”
After an up-and-down season, Ryan’s game is piecing together at just the right time.
“It feels good,” Ryan said. “I was struggling at the beginning of the season, but now I’m doing a lot better. Everyone else is doing really good too, almost every single person got a hit today so it was a good team effort.”
Similar to Dartmouth, Tewksbury put together another team showing on Sunday night. The team knocked 15 hits from seven different players, and Souza was able to utilize the entirety of her bench throughout the contest.
“We got every kid in that lineup today in the game, which is great to see,” said the coach. “We constantly talk about how it’s a collective team, and the first girl is just as important as the last 17th player. It was a great example of that today.”
Tewksbury didn’t hesitate to open up the game, sending nine batters to the plate while scoring four runs in the first inning. Ryan, Harris, and Tower pelted three consecutive hits to set the tone for the offensive flurry that was to come.
“We wanted to jump on this team early and just leave nothing out for grabs,” said Souza. “That was our gameplan, just score every inning. We scored six out of the seven and we got big hits from everyone.”
The offense was rounded out by: Ryan (3-for-5, RBI), Harris (3-for-5, 3 RBI), Tower (2-for-5, RBI), Perkins (1-for-4, 2 RBI), Adams (1-for-2, RBI), Erin Costello (2-for-2, RBI), Cranston (RBI), and Whalen (1-for-3, RBI).
The Redmen battled No. 7 Somerset Berkley on Wednesday, but the results were not known as of press time.
“Our clean game of softball, if we continue to play that way, nobody beats us,” said Souza with confidence. “We played defensively strong, pitching was strong, and our bats were strong. That’s the all-around team that we have right there together.”
