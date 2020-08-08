DENVER, CO – It would be hard to think of a major league baseball player who has worked harder and overcome more obstacles than the Colorado Rockies Scott Oberg to get where he is in his career, namely being one of the top relief pitchers in the National League.
And that is not local hyperbole for the Tewksbury native and 2008 Tewksbury High graduate, after a 2019 season that saw Oberg, 30, go 6-1 with a 2.25 ERA and five saves in 49 games for the Rockies, establishing himself as the team's best relief pitcher last year, while also enjoying a strong 2018 campaign. In his career, dating back to 2015, he is 18-8 with a 3.85 ERA and seven saves in 259 games.
He has put together this impressive career while battling multiple injuries throughout his college career at the University of Connecticut as well as through several minor league stops in the Rockies organization. Through all the injuries and setbacks, Oberg has persevered to make a fine career for himself.
But now despite all of that hard work, Oberg’s career may be in jeopardy, as on Sunday, blood clots were discovered in Oberg’s right (throwing) arm, ending his 2020 season and creating not just a season ending, but also career threatening setback for the Tewksbury native. Oberg has battled blood clots in his pitching arm previously, first in 2016 and again last August when his great season was ended prematurely, but he seemed to be on the road to recovery and appeared poised to take over the closer’s role for the Rockies, sooner rather than later.
“For lack of a better word, it’s a bummer,” Rockies manager Bud Black told Nick Groke of the Athletic on Sunday. “It’s gonna be a while, if at all, for Scott this season.”
Just last week it looked like Oberg might be ready to rejoin the Rockies after starting the season on the injured list. While the Rockies announced on Wednesday, July 22, that he would start the season on the 10-day injured list, the move was retroactive to Tuesday the 21st, meaning that the hope was that Oberg could come back as quickly as last Friday in the team's home opener against the San Diego Padres.
"It's a little bit of a blow for the first week of the season, but he'll be back," said Black at the time, to reporter Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post.
Even Oberg sounded optimistic at the time, telling Saunders “It’s definitely disappointing not to be able to start on the opening day roster. But this is something where we want to make sure the back is strong and stable enough to compete and help this club get back to playing October baseball.”
But on Sunday all of that changed. According to Nick Groke’s article in the Athletic, on Saturday, during a simulated game at Coors Field, Oberg was shut down soon after he started with what the club called a possible hand injury. As he walked off the field, Oberg had his hand and arm and the middle finger on his pitching hand examined. Those, though, are potential signs of ischemia, when blood doesn’t flow properly to parts of the body.
After his season was cut short last year in August, Oberg had two surgeries to remove blood clots in his arm, the second time he has had to go through that in three years. Back in 2016 when the clots were first found, he also had two surgeries, the first to remove a clot from his arm, and then a follow up surgery after he suffered an infection. He was put on blood-thinning medication to prevent any more problems.
In the first surgery last August, he had another clot removed, and then in a second surgery, according to Groke, the doctors cut into the scar tissue left from 2016 and doctors transferred cow tissue into his arm to expand the artery and allow blood to flow more freely. Oberg hoped it would prevent any more clots. He started taking baby aspirin to replace blood-thinners.
It appeared for a while that the combination of surgery and medication was working for Oberg, but that was not the case, and an incredibly promising career has been put on hold, at least temporarily. It is a career the Rockies management clearly believes in, as this past winter they signed Obert to a three-year, $13 million contract extension, with the hopes that he would eventually take over the closer’s role for Wade Davis, and with Davis struggling in the early going this season, the door was open for Oberg to do just that.
“Scott Oberg is the right type of guy,” Black said in December to the Athletic.
Now of course, Black, Oberg and the rest of the Rockies organization must await word on what is next for the talented righty.
“Scott’s been a stalwart for us the last couple years,” Black told the Athletic. “I know he was ready to take another step. But it doesn’t look like it’s going to happen.”
For those who have followed Oberg’s career closely, it has been incredible to witness what he has accomplished despite his injuries throughout his college and pro career, following what was an amazing career at TMHS.
He played in the Tewksbury Youth Baseball League, pitched for the all-star teams and then moved on to TMHS where in his four years, he finished with a 14-3 record and a 1.11 ERA. During that time, he was selected as the Merrimack Valley Conference MVP twice, as well as being selected as the Lowell Sun Player of the Year, a Boston Globe and Boston Herald All-Scholastic two times each as well.
After graduating from TMHS, Oberg received a full athletic scholarship to UConn where he also enjoyed tremendous success, all the while overcoming several injuries. In 2010 he was diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis and needed a cane to lift him out of bed each morning before the proper medication landed him back on his feet. Later, he had ‘Tommy John’ surgery forcing him to miss the entire 2011 season.
But when he was on the mound at UConn, or anywhere else for that matter, he continued to dominate. In his career at UConn, Oberg was 14-2 with a 1.59 ERA with ten saves. In 113 innings, he gave up just 87 hits and 20 earned runs, while walking 24 and striking out 77. In addition to pitching for UConn, during two off-seasons, he pitched for the Lowell All-Americans, and also helped the Bourne Braves capture the title.
He then began a steady climb through the Rockies minor league system, once again battling injuries and demotions along the way, eventually earning his first major league save
in May of 2015 against the Philadelphia Phillies. There were still some more obstacles to overcome, as Oberg was demoted to the Rockies AAA club at one point, but once again he was not to be denied and worked his way back to The Show, where he appeared destined to stay for good this time.
With any luck, Oberg will once again overcome the odds and return to the Rockies pitching staff at some point in the future. One thing is for sure, Oberg will do everything in his power to get there, just as he has throughout his career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.