METHUEN/TEWKSBURY – We can never get tired about talking about last year's season, but we must move on at some point.
And that's exactly what this year's Tewksbury/Methuen co-op girls hockey team is trying and needs to do as the 2019-'20 season got underway on Wednesday against Lincoln-Sudbury.
Last year, the Red Rangers finished 22-1-1, which included a 4-0 mark in the state tournament with the classic 2-1, double-overtime victory over previously unbeaten and No. 1 seed Austin Prep played before thousands at the TD Garden.
That game ended the careers of four players – Cassidy Gruning (now playing at Suffolk University), Meghan Forbes, Julia Masotta (playing at Norwich University) and the state championship hero Carolyn Curley (University of NE) combined to score 94 goals and add 73 assists. The team collectively scored 121 goals.
While replacing 94 goals – including 50 from Masotta – realistically probably won't happen – the Red Rangers return three-fourths of their defensive core as well as Kaia Hollingsworth, easily the best goalie in the state, who last year had a 1.07 GAA, a .947 save percentage and posted five shut outs.
"We are excited to get back on the ice this season," said head coach Sarah Oteri. "The majority of our players have been to the garden twice and so as a team we know what it takes to compete, win games, and go as far in the tournament as possible.
“We have a strong defensive core back and we hope to keep our opponents to few goals. We graduated a lot of our goal scorers so we look forward to having players step up and drive the net. We will need to find a way to score if we want to win."
Last year's team gave up just 29 goals in 24 games, which is pretty incredible. The returning blueliners include captain Brenna Greene (2-18-20) of Methuen, as well as Tewksbury residents Madi Sjostedt (4-11-15) and Tori Schille (0-3-3). Juniors Madison Robillard and Alexis Raymond, both of Tewksbury, saw time last year, but the latter is being moved from forward to defense. Freshman Hannah Forget of Methuen adds depth.
Having Greene, Sjostedt and Schille all back in front of Hollingsworth, is a great place to start a new run.
"Brenna is a great skater who has the ability to rush the puck and get to the offensive zone,” said Oteri. “We are going to look for her to be tough in the defensive-zone and also help create scoring opportunities for our forwards.
“Madi is extremely strong on 1-on-1s and shutting down the top forwards in the league. She will need to be strong in the corners and in front of the net in order to protect our defensive-zone.
“Tori understands that game very well and is able to anticipate plays. She is very tough along the boards and wins many battles. And Kaia is a top goalie, who plays her best when we need her to perform”
While the team lost three of its top four goal scorers from a year ago, the Red Rangers return three forwards who had at least 12 points last year, including senior Lydia Pendleton of Tewksbury, who finished with 9 goals and 21 assists, captain Ryan Quinn, also of Tewksbury, who had 5 goals and 12 assists, and freshman Jessica Driscoll, also of Tewksbury, who had 6 goals and 6 assists.
“Ryan is extremely consistent and is always working hard in all three zones. We will need her to continue her strong coverage in the defensive zone as well as crashing the net in the offensive zone,” said Oteri. “Jessica is very strong and tough. She has the ability to score many goals for us this season with her accurate, quick shot.
“And Lydia is very aggressive in all three zones. She is strong on the forecheck and backcheck. We will need her to get in front of the net and score goals.”
The other returning forwards include Methuen residents Katelyn DiMambro and Kylie Winsor, as well as Tewksbury resident Abby O'Keefe. The trio combined for one goal and seven assists and certainly will have increased roles this season.
“Abby is an extremely fast skater and has strong puck control. We are looking for her to use her speed to drive the net,” said Oteri.
The other returning player is Tewksbury's Michelle Kusmaul, who returns as the back-up goalie. She appeared in five games last year and posted a .90 save percentage rate.
The newcomers on this year's team includes Methuen resident Claudia Crowe, a senior forward, and Tewksbury freshmen forwards Riley Sheehan and Nikole Gosse.
After the opener with Lincoln-Sudbury on Wednesday, the Red Rangers will remain home for the following seven games with Andover coming to town on Saturday at 7 pm, followed by non-league games with Longmeadow and Franklin on the 28th and 30th.
