AMHERST — For the past two seasons, the Tewksbury High School softball team has been a well-oiled machine.
With a combined 38-12 record and a pair of state championship appearances, Redmen players and coaches alike have perfected the squad’s various moving parts.
The Redmen have been a force to be reckoned with in all facets of the game — whether it be pitching, defense, offensive firepower, softball IQ, or clutch factor.
With a deep and consistent lineup, the Redmen see contributions from every player on the team. However, there’s only one team member who truly checks every box; Redmen team manager Mackenzie Tower is the nucleus of Tewksbury’s success.
Not only does Tower analyze scouting reports prior to every matchup, she documents just about every single pitch including speed, location, and pitch type to keep track of tendencies that ultimately helps her squad both in the field and at the plate.
Like she has all season, Tower was seated right behind Redmen coach Brittney Souza in last weekend’s Div. 2 state championship 10-9 loss to Burlington, offering words of wisdom that helped fuel the team’s five-run rally against a Div. 1 collegiate pitcher, Cecelia Imbimbo, in the seventh inning to send the game to extra innings.
However, just three years ago, Tower was unsure where her softball career was going to take her. While playing club softball entering her sophomore season, Tower suffered a severe shoulder injury to her rotator cuff in her throwing arm. Tower would later learn this injury would cut her playing career short.
“I didn’t think it was too serious at first so I just kept playing on it,” recalled Tower, now a senior. “One day it got really bad where I couldn’t even hold up my arm. One week before tryouts is when we all found out.”
And just like that, the game Tower grew up loving was ripped away from her.
“It was definitely hard because my whole life was softball and something I really was looking forward to playing the rest of my high school career and maybe into college,” said Tower.
Even though Tower couldn’t play on the high school team that season, she wasn’t ready to give up her passion that easily.
“I wanted to still be a part of the team and still find a way to be helping out as much as I could,” she recalled. “I texted coach Souza, and I asked her if there’s anything she needed help with. Luckily, she said she wanted a team manager and someone to help with the books. I jumped at the opportunity and I’m so grateful.”
It was love at first sight.
Ever since Tower started her duties of team manager, she has been an asset for her coaching staff and team.
When Souza received that text from Tower, she didn’t hesitate to provide her with the opportunity to remain part of the team — but she had no idea what was to come.
“Little did I know, she was going to be absolutely incredible at what she does,” said Souza. “It might sound silly to some people, but she was like my right-hand girl. She came to every game. I have scouting reports of every single team, and I would give them to her and she would translate it into what she needed to relay it back to me.”
Every game for the past three seasons, Tower sat directly behind Souza, where her scouting report paid dividends in various coaching decisions on the fly. With her insight, Souza could properly direct how to pitch to certain players in key situations of the game.
“She sat right behind me on a bucket every single game telling me all the notes like where this kid went (with a hit) and what pitch this kid hit, and we had it down to an absolute science,” said the coach. “If she wasn’t there, we wouldn’t do half as well as we did over the last two years.
“She’s in my ear constantly, I don’t even have to ask for the next batter,” Souza continued. “She (tells me) she hit this pitch on this spot, and it went to this person. Or she’s 2-for-3 and has two base hits, she just says it. She knows exactly what I’m looking for and I don’t know how I’m going to find that next year.”
When Tower was running late one game this season, it sent the coaching staff into a panic.
“One game she was late, and I actually was having a heart attack,” Souza recalled with a laugh. “I made parents call, because I’m like ‘I need her.’ As soon as I didn’t know if she was going to be there, I was like ‘What am I going to do?’ She’s my routine, and she knows what I need.”
While Tower used her softball knowledge to give her team an advantage, she soaked up every last second with her teammates, including her younger sister Abby.
“The thing I will remember the most is just the girls, and having that time I got to spend with my younger sister for my last year,” she said. “That was a big part in why I wanted to do it all over again, to share the field one last time with her.”
Even though Tower wasn’t striking out the side or hitting home runs this spring, she was equally as part of the team as everyone else.
“They’ve all been super welcoming and super fun to be around,” she said. “I was a little scared at first to see if they would think I’m there just to be there and to take credit for everything, but over the past three years I’ve built really strong relationships with these girls and I’m so proud to call them teammates.”
Tower has been with her team every step of the way, from weekend practices to team bonding events, the senior never passed up on a chance to support her teammates.
“She put in the time just like all the other kids did,” said Souza. “We do a lot of team activities and team bonding and she was there for all of them. We’re a family, and we truly believe in that. These girls all became a family. Watching her get so emotional for our team and the girls that are playing, she truly wanted the best for all of those kids whether she was on the field with them or not. She was part of it, and she got to experience those moments with us.”
After capping off her high school career last weekend, Tower wouldn’t change a thing about her time with the Redmen.
“I did my best to turn it into something that I could still be proud of,” she said. “With the help of coach Souza and the other coaches, it was something that I can look back on and say ‘Wow, we did something.’ Making it into the championship game two years in a row is something to be proud of.”
Tower is attending Merrimack College this fall and she plans to be the team manager for the school’s club softball team, with aspirations to coach someday down the road.
“Things don’t always happen as you want them to happen, but there’s always ways that you can still be a part of something that you love,” she added. “Even if it throws you for a curve.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.