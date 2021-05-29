WORCESTER/TEWKSBURY – Back in December of 2013, Hayley Sutherland was named to the Town Crier's Female Athlete of the Year. At that time, she had two of her athletic seasons left, but had already pocketed the Merrimack Valley Division 2 Player of the Year award in field hockey. In addition to that, she was named a two-time all-conference and three-time all-star in the same sport, not to mention being a league all-star in both ice hockey and lacrosse and helping two of those three teams reach the Division 2 North sectional semi-finals.
Between the way she played each sport and the way she talked about athletics, her teams, coaches and teammates, you could tell that she was barely scratching the surface of a successful life in sports.
After four tremendous years as a field hockey player at Worcester State College, she spent the last three years getting her toes wet in the coaching ranks as an assistant at Fitchburg State. Now this past Thursday, she was named the new head coach at her alma mater, Worcester State.
“It's amazing to be back coaching at my alma mater,” said the soon to be 25-year-old. “To go back to the program where it all started is pretty awesome. I am really excited to continue to grow the culture there. It's something that we have been working on for years and years, so it's really cool for me as a player, to come back and be part of that culture as a coach and experience that. I'm just really honored to be even considered for the position.”
Sutherland will replace Alexa Carlson, who stepped down to focus on her family and becoming a nurse. In four seasons under Carlson, the Lancers went 60-22 for a winning percentage of .732, winning three MASCAC Regular Season Championships and two Little East Regular Season Championships.
Sutherland knows that she has some big shoes to fill but is ready for that challenge.
“I'm really about coaching the whole player and not just the sport. I want to make sure that the players achieve what they want to achieve in the classroom, in their home life, in their relationships and I'm coaching the whole player. I'm trying to make people more than just players,” she said. “(Strategy wise) I'm always going to lean more on defense because that's where my heart-and-soul lies, but we're just going to go with it and outwork everybody. That's what I like to do – I'm kind of a blue collar type of coach where it's all about outworking the other team.”
Sutherland added that as long as she can remember she has wanted to coach. Originally her coaching career was supposed to start back at TMHS. After Pat Ryser retired, Jordan Russell was named the head coach and Sutherland was named the assistant/JV coach. But then before she even met the team, that all changed.
“I was originally going to be an assistant for Jordan (Russell) at Tewksbury, but then an old coach of mine, Kim Cocenza, got the position at Fitchburg State and she asked me to come on with her, so I made the switch to college and I was right out of college, which was pretty cool. I was there for about three years,” said Sutherland.
Being a year out of playing at the collegiate level and then coaching girls who were one, two or three years younger, is something that Sutherland said she had to adjust to.
“There's always nerves that come with it for sure because I'm not much older than (the current players) but I conquered a lot of that during my three years at Fitchburg,” she said. “When I was right out of college, some of those girls already knew me, they had played against me, so I kind of conquered all of those little nerves and learned how to deal with that for three years. Being only one or two years older of the girls that I was coaching is a strange experience, but a cool one for sure.
“I always kind of had the field hockey (part) down. Kim was my head coach back during my sophomore year in college and when I coached under her, I learned mostly is how to coach people. It's something that you don't learn to do until you do it. It's all about how to manage people, get them to do what's best for them and try to point them in the right direction and I did a lot of learning about that (stuff). Every person is different and there's different strategies for every athlete – where did they grow up, what are they like, what's their motivation? I did a lot of learning of that stuff with Kim.”
As a player, Sutherland captained the Lancers in her senior season in 2017, and was named the LEC Player of the Year and a two-time LEC First Team All-Conference selection. In her senior year, she became the first ever Worcester State field hockey student-athlete to receive All-America honors, she was named a Synapse Sports Third Team All-American.
“Hayley was a terrific and well-decorated student-athlete for us a short time ago and she has been under the tutelage of Fitchburg State head coach Kim Cosenza for the past three years getting some valuable experience,” said Worcester State Director of Athletics Michael Mudd in a press release. “It was important that the person that takes over the field hockey program at Worcester State was familiar with the great culture that the team possesses. Hayley had a big influence on that team’s development into a regional power and I have no doubt she will continue the team on its upward trajectory.”
Sutherland is anxious to get going and says she likes the talent that is coming back.
“We have about twenty girls coming into pre-season, and that number is a little low but it's kind of expected based on the kind of recruiting season that we really didn't have because of COVID-19,” she said. “You weren't able to go to games that much and it was really hard to build relationships when you couldn't go see the player play.
“Of the people that we do have coming back, I believe it's four returning seniors, four incoming freshman, one transfer, so we have some pretty good young talent and we have a lot of players who have definitely played in a college game before which is really awesome to have some sophomores and juniors get that experience before COVID came. That experience alone is pretty irreplaceable. I'm looking forward to it. These girls have been great. They have the same type of mentality that I do – they are hardworkers and I can't wait to see what we can do with them.”
This will be her first head coach's position and if you ask Hayley, this is only the beginning of that career.
“I always had a pretty good idea that I wanted to become a coach. My dad was a coach when I was growing up and I just have always had that love for sports. I didn't think I would be into college sports as early in my career, but it's pretty cool just being able to go right into it, especially with my alma mata. You really don't get experiences or opportunities like this everyday, so it's awesome that I get to do it only three or four years out of college.
“I'm hoping to get a full-time coaching job within the next five years. That would be ideal whether Worcester opens up a full-time position or I leave Worcester and go somewhere else. The ideal goal is to be a full-time coach in college athletics. That would be the dream job.”
She said that once she got the first taste of coaching at the collegiate level, there was no turning back.
“After my first year of coaching at Fitchburg, I just fell in love with it. I always knew that I would want to teach and play, and whatnot, but after that first year at Fitchburg, I was just hooked. I ready to do that for the rest of my life.”
