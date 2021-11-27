MEDFORD – Thanksgiving Day has been a series of stops and starts in recent years for the Shawsheen Tech Football team. After their 25-year Thanksgiving rivalry with Greater Lowell came end after the 2017 season, the Rams began what they hoped would be a longstanding rivalry with Austin Prep in 2018, only to see that come to an end after one year.
Then, in 2019, the Rams took on Arlington Catholic in the first of what they again hope will become a great tradition, only to see their Thanksgiving game, just like everyone else’s, canceled last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But this year, they are ready to resume the great Massachusetts tradition of Thanksgiving football, when they once again take on Arlington Catholic on Thursday morning, with kickoff at Hormel Stadium set for 10:15 am.
Shawsheen coach Al Costabile, who is as big a fan of Thanksgiving football as there is in Massachusetts, is eager for his team to get the opportunity to take the field for this special day.
“We are very excited about it,” Costabile said. “There is a void from last year. It just didn’t seem the same without a Thanksgiving Day game. I am traditionalist, and my coaches love the game as well,” Costabile said. “Thanksgiving is a special, special day in the life of a high school football player. You cannot recreate it in any way. It is unique, and you can never come up with anything to take the place of it. It is almost hard to put into words the feeling of playing that day.”
In addition to wanting to pick up a win on Thanksgiving to close out their season on a positive note, the 5-5 Rams will also be looking to finish their season with a winning record. Not that much extra motivation is needed on turkey day, but in case they needed a little, the Rams certainly have it in their quest for a winning season.
“Absolutely, that is a real source of motivation to come off that field a winning team, with a winning season, as opposed to a losing season,” Costabile said. “That is a huge motivation. That in itself will get the engine started.”
Standing in their way of that Thanksgiving Day win and that winning season, however, will be a talented Arlington Catholic squad that is much better than their 2-7 record would indicate. Two seasons ago, the Rams were in a similar situation, as they entered Thanksgiving with a 9-2 record, where they took on a 2-9 Arlington Catholic squad. The Rams ultimately prevailed by a score of 14-8, but not before AC gave them all they could handle.
AC struggled to a 1-6 record in the rugged Catholic Conference, but against common opponents of the Rams they have had some success, defeating Lowell Catholic in their season opener by a score of 30-18, before narrowly losing to Greater Lawrence last week by a score of 13-0.
Shawsheen meanwhile, routed Lowell Catholic 44-6, but also had a close game with Greater Lawrence, winning 13-0.
“They are a talented team and that is a tough league they come from. They play a lot of good teams in that league, so we know they are better than their record,” Costabile said. “We have historically had very close games with them. There was the Thanksgiving Day game a couple of years ago, and then the year before that we beat them on a field goal with less than a minute to go in the game. It is always anybody’s game going into the fourth quarter.”
Leading the way for Arlington Catholic offensively will be junior running back Brendan Bartolami of Billerica and junior quarterback Isaiah Osgood, each of whom have had some big games this season, including Bartolami having a three touchdown game in a 39-36 win over Bishop Stang.
“We have to tackle well with him. They have a real good running threat any time he is in the game. He is a very athletic kid. He has good speed, and he can take it to the house from anywhere,” Costabile said. “They like to spread it out and their quarterback is a very good athlete. He is dual threat. He can throw it as well as run it, and those two make their team go. If we are going to compete with them, we have to contain those two guys, or we are in for a long day.”
A couple of years ago when Greater Lowell, and then Austin Prep, each backed out of their Thanksgiving Day rivalry with Shawsheen, the Rams were left in a state of limbo. But fortunately for them, Arlington Catholic was also looking for a Thanksgiving Day opponent. Costabile could not have been happier to begin a new tradition with AC, especially after already established a great rivalry with the Cougars, having faced them for a number of years in early season matchups.
“It is a great rivalry. I think in my first 22 years here, we faced them 18 times and they were always great games,” Costabile said. “And geographically they are closer to us than any team in our league other than Minuteman. Some of the kids know each other, because they have kids from around the Merrimack Valley. We were disappointed to lose Greater Lowell as a Thanksgiving opponent, but to pick up AC was a good thing.”
The best thing of course, is that after a year’s absence, the Rams and other teams around Massachusetts will be playing on Thanksgiving morning. And that in itself, says Costabile, is cause for celebration.
“Nobody likes to play at 10:00 in the morning, but on Thanksgiving nobody minds. When it is a 10:30 start in September or October, everybody is angry about it, but on Thanksgiving it is a different thing,” Costabile said. “When I get here that morning, which is usually around 6:30, there are kids pulling in ten minutes after me. The music is blaring within ten minutes. Everybody is excited about it.
“And when it is your last game like it is for us, the finality of kind of hits you. It’s an emotional day as well, because a lot of times it is the last time these kids will ever play football.”
