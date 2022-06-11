WESTFIELD – Four members of the Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys Outdoor Track-and-Field team participated in the Meet of Champions or formerly known as the All-State Meet, which took place over two days, Thursday and Saturday at Westfield State College.
All four members are juniors, so certainly the future looks bright for the program. Of the participants, Alex Arbogast, fresh off his pair of Division 4 State Championship titles, finished third in the 100-meters and 10th in the 200-meters. Ryan Cuvier finished in a tie for ninth in the high jump, and then Elijah Achonolu was 11th in the triple jump and Kyle Adams was 17th in the discus.
“I am proud of all of these athletes. On the bus ride to the meet, I let them know that making this meet is an accomplishment and that I was proud of them for being there,” said head coach Scott Wilson.
Arbogast came into the meet seeded sixth out of 31 competitors in the 100 with a time of 10.88 seconds, and finished third in both the preliminary heat and the finals with the same time of 10.85 seconds. In the 200, he was seeded 12th at 22.27 and finished 10th at 22.48.
“Alex achieved what I thought he would,” said Wilson. “We were disappointed he got out-leaned by (Jeandre Abel of Wilmington) and missed the finals of the 200. He ran a good race, a decent time, and I think he would have done even better in the final. In the 100, he ran a great first race and then finished third in the finals. I didn't expect him to beat (eventual winner) Jonas (Clarke) so we certainly thought second or third is where he would end up.”
Cuvier was next in line in terms of place finish as he was tied for ninth in the high jump clearing six feet.
“Ryan Cuvier cleared 6-0 and was well over the bar at 6-2 but we just didn't have enough time to get him ready,” said Wilson. “He was injured most of the season, in a boot for ten days prior to the meet and even though he is healed you need to get your timing down and be able to execute the jump to clear those higher heights.”
Achonolu placed 11th in the triple jump with a mark of 42-04.75.
“Elijah has worked hard recently to understand how to Triple Jump and has studied a lot of video to get better. Coach (Jill) Paige did a great job helping him improve a little bit at a time. I was happy that he improved with each jump he took that day and an 11th place finish was a nice accomplishment.”
Finally, Adams finished up his busy season. Usually competing in three throwing events, at this meet it was just one, the discus. He ended up 17th, throwing 126-10.
“Kyle is such a hard worker. He didn't have his best day at discus but he had a really successful season. I think he missed out (qualifying for) the javelin event by an inch, which was disappointing to all of us. You want someone working that hard to get an opportunity to compete and improve. He certainly has been a force in the MVC this year and next year I have no doubt he will make some more noise at the state level.”
Of the four, Arbogast is the lone competitor to advance to this weekend's New England Meet. Aside from him, the season is over and Wilson is already looking forward to next April.
“I am excited about next year as the majority of our points scored and people competing at the state meets were all juniors,” he said. “If people commit, put in the work and show up ready to go, we should be good next year. How good will depend on the kids, health and which athletes participate. I have a lot of work to do to figure out the culture piece and better commitment from the entire team.”
GIRLS
The girls team also sent six athletes to the meet, but none of them placed in the top eight to advance to the New Englands. The top performance on the day was the 4x100 relay team of Amanda Ogden, Jayani Santos, Kimsan and Maisan Nguyen, who finished 12th at 50.75 seconds.
“So of our six competitors, five will be returning next year. Probably the best performance came from our 4x100 team, which bettered their season best to finish 12th overall,” said head coach Fran Cusick. “I think you will see some big things from that team next spring; obviously losing Maisan is tough but the other three are only going to continue to improve.”
Santos was also 15th in the 200 at 26.22, Jaden Kasule was 19th in the pole vault clearing 8-06 and Emma Jensen was 23rd in the 400-meter hurdles at 1:09.84..
“It was a great way to wrap things up for all of our kids, even if they didn't a personal record, getting to compete against the best in the state is always a positive thing,” said Cusick.
