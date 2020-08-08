The cancellation of the college spring sports season due to the COVID-19 pandemic brought an early end to the careers of many college athletes nationwide, including many of our local college athletes. Unfortunately, it appears that also may be the case for many our fall athletes as well, as several college leagues and conferences have announced the cancellation of their fall seasons which were set to get underway in the coming weeks.
Among those conferences who announced postponement of the fall season this past week was the Northeast Conference, which includes Bryant University and Merrimack College, both of which feature local college athletes.
At Bryant, Wilmington’s Robby Ducharme was preparing for his senior season as a member of the Bulldogs Football team where he was a quarterback. Meanwhile at Merrimack, several locals saw their seasons/and or careers cut short, including Wilmington’s Tyler Roberts, a junior who was the starting tight end for the Warriors Football team last season, along with cross country standouts Ben and Joseph Forest of Tewksbury. Ben was preparing for his senior season, while Joseph was getting ready for his junior season. Alyssa Bernazzani of Wilmington, who had a fine season as a freshman last season with the Warriors Women’s Soccer team will miss out on her sophomore season.
The NEC came to their decision last Wednesday, July 29, releasing the following statement:
Somerset, N.J. — In response to the unprecedented challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and with the health, safety and well-being of our campus and athletic communities being paramount, the Northeast Conference (NEC) Council of Presidents voted to postpone all fall sports athletics competition and championships. This postponement applies to NEC sponsored sports and impacts men's and women's cross country, field hockey, football, men's and women's soccer and women's volleyball, as well as all other NEC sports scheduled to engage in competition this fall. The Council agreed to reconvene again by October 1 to evaluate the public health crisis and competitive options moving forward.
Guided by the NEC's commitment to preserve and sustain the student-athlete experience as a core endeavor of the institutional educational mission, the Council of Presidents exhausted every option to develop policies and protocols that would support a safe return to play progression this fall prior to making this decision. Ultimately, the persistence of the virus and the potential for exposure among student-athletes, coaches, administrators, support staff, fans and local communities, coupled with the need to safely reopen NEC campuses this fall, made it impossible to execute a return to competition at this time without undue risk.
To enhance the experience for all student-athletes this fall, opportunities for practice, skill instruction, team and individual meetings, strength and conditioning and athletic training will be made available at each institution's discretion in adherence with conference protocols and NCAA rules, along with campus, local and state health and safety guidelines.
"While this decision was exceedingly difficult and will be incredibly heartbreaking for our NEC student-athletes, coaches and administrators, the NEC Council of Presidents focused on the importance of the health and safety and well-being of our entire campus communities," said NEC Commissioner Noreen Morris. "This pandemic has challenged us all in ways we could never have imagined, and I applaud our student-athletes and coaches for handling this difficult time with grace and courage. We are committed to providing all of our student-athletes with meaningful practice and training activities this fall and look forward to reconvening our Presidents by October 1 to discuss future competitive opportunities."
HOCKEY EAST ANNOUNCES PLAN TO PLAY 2020-21 SEASON
While most of the news surrounding college sports recently has not been good, at least some of our local athletes received some good news this past week, when Hockey East announced plans to play the 2020-21 hockey season.
The decision came as welcome news to a pair of local players, Wilmington’s Collin Murphy of Northeastern and Tewksbury’s Connor Sodergren of UMass Lowell.
Murphy, a defenseman, who is entering his senior season at Northeastern, will be an assistant captain for the Huskies this upcoming season, after being with the team for the past three seasons and helping them win three straight Beanpot championships, as well as one Hockey East championship.
Sodergren meanwhile, is also entering his senior season, having become one of the River Hawks best offensive players, finishing tied for second on the team in goals last season as a junior with eight, while also adding eight assists. As a sophomore he had five goals and 16 assists for 21 total points, which ranked him fourth on the team.
On Wednesday, July 29, Hockey East released the following statement:
WAKEFIELD, Mass. —The Hockey East Association announced today its intent to play the 2020-21 college hockey season while prioritizing competition between league members and the completion of a regular-season schedule. Details regarding the new schedules, including a new start date and specifics of regular-season competition, will be released at a later date.
Hockey East and its member institutions have been facing uncertain and unprecedented times and anticipate further challenges as the 2020-21 season approaches. Ensuring the health, safety, and physical and mental well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, on-ice officials, league staff, and school administrators has been and will continue to be the league's top priority. Ultimately, Hockey East is committed to providing the best experience possible for its student-athletes.
By emphasizing competition between Hockey East member institutions, the league allows itself to make significant and often difficult decisions in real time that will protect the health and safety of all parties involved in the administration of the conference schedule. Further, Hockey East's geography allows the league to conduct conference competition, including the men's and women's championships, while mitigating non-essential travel and allowing maximum flexibility to adjust its schedule based on ever-changing developments and best medical practices surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Specifically, the league plans to construct multiple balanced schedule models for both the men's and women's leagues for the 2020-21 season. These models will include added safety measures and allow for maximum scheduling flexibility.
Hockey East member institutions will continue to rely upon the most up-to-date medical information available to establish best protocols for a return to on-campus workouts and resocialization of athletes. These protocols will remain in full compliance with federal, state, and local guidelines while the conference office formalizes a league-wide return to play plan. This plan will also account for all guidelines set forth in the NCAA Resocialization of College Sport publication.
