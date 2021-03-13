TEWKSBURY — On Monday night, the Tewksbury Memorial High School football team will play its first game in nearly 16 months, going back to the 28-13 win over Wilmington on Thanksgiving morning of 2019.
Since then certainly a lot of things have changed between a handful of talented players who graduated last June, and then this abbreviated season being played in March and April due to the pandemic, which includes no game with Wilmington and no possibilities of post-season games.
Yet despite all of that, things remain the same with the coaching staff working to develop their players and remain competitive in every game possible. They must do that this season under unfortunate circumstances, but no one around here is complaining.
“(The pre-season has) been great and it's been great to be able to get back out here,” said head coach Brian Aylward, who has called the shots since 1997. “It's different but it's different from everybody and we don't see this as an advantage or a disadvantage. I'm happy for the seniors, who have worked hard the last four years to get a chance to play and not just here but across the state.
“It's also a great opportunity to get our younger guys ready for the fast turnaround that they are going to have to go through (with the season starting in September). They have a lot to be excited about. We're going to have a new facility and the plan is for it to be ready by September 1, so that's exciting. So far things have been good. We've had one scrimmage (against Methuen) and these guys have been great about being appreciative of what they have.”
The 2019 team finished 10-2 which included winning the Merrimack Valley Conference Division 2 title, and finishing the regular season with a 6-1 record. From there, the Redmen knocked off Lynn English (31-28), Concord-Carlisle (27-26) and Winchester (29-28) in three thrilling playoff games before losing to a superior Duxbury team (35-6) in the Division 3 state semi-final game.
Many players are gone from that team including Shane Aylward, Tyler Keough, Robbie Kimtis, among many others, leaving this year's team with some overall varsity experience.
“Ryne (Rametta), Will (McKay), Kyle (Darrigo), Kalu (Olu) and (Stephen) Arsenault are varsity (returners) but we also have a lot of guys with varsity experience back,” said Aylward. “I don't like calling them returning players because none of them are new, they were here last year and the year before and it was about waiting for their opportunity and then being ready to play. I don't get all caught up in that. I used to, but I think if you have varsity experience at quarterback it's important. If you have varsity experience carrying the ball it's important. I think varsity experience everywhere is important. Some guys have football experience, even if it's at the JV level but physically they weren't ready to do it so we have a lot of those guys and they are all learning.
“The thing that I really appreciate is they have faith. They have faith in the hard work that we are putting in and they keep doing it, not because there's nothing else to do but because this is going to happen. My biggest fear over the entire school year is what am I going to do if I have to tell them that (the season) is not going to happen? Thank God that it is happening because these guys have answered the bell and have done everything that I have asked of them.”
That bell will officially go off on Monday night, 6 pm with a road game against Dracut. Tewksbury has defeated the Middies eight straight games, the last loss in 2010 (they didn't play in 2015). Last year, Tewksbury dominated Dracut 44-0, in a chippy game. Many of the offensive stars from that game are gone, meaning the scoring and the leadership on and off the field will come from this year’s seniors, in particular the three captains, Rametta, McKay and Darrigo.
Last year Rametta and McKay were named to the MVC D2 All-Conference team and Darrigo was named to the second team.
“We know that we have Kyle, who has been around for the last couple of years at running back,” said Aylward. “Will McKay has been awesome for us as a leader, even all the way back to last spring and winter. He's been really impressive for us. He had a great year for us last year at linebacker and (this year) at tight end, he's done really well so far. You'll see about him — it's really a noticeable difference. He's just a great leader and has good energy all of the time.
“Ryne has a year under his belt. He showed that the other day in the scrimmage and so far he's leading our offense. Those guys have put a lot into it and we have another group of guys who I'm so thrilled for because they have worked so hard to get to the positions that they are in.”
Last year in his first season as the starter, Rametta completed 91-of-165 passes for a,1334 yards with 15 TD passes and nine interceptions. Darrigo finished with 744 rushing yards and 13 TDs, as well as four catches for 81 yards and another score.
Olu was also in the mix running the ball and finished with 462 yards on the ground with three touchdowns. Sean Fahey will be in the mix, while senior Michael Kelly and sophomore Michael Sullivan will be two of the receivers Rametta will be looking to, as well as McKay as a tight end.
With those key returners back, Aylward was asked about the offensive and defensive lines. He is ecstatic that a handful of guys are getting their chances now to really show what they can do.
“Michael Duggan is a senior and a two-way lineman. He's worked so hard. He's been willing to take a move from tight end to offensive line and took ownership of that. He kept getting better and better and stronger and stronger. He's looked real good out here,” said Aylward. “Stephen Arsenault played a lot of linebacker for us last year. He has a lot of varsity experience under his belt. He just flies around out there and we're excited for what he's going to do. Having him and Will at linebacker is a good thing, but linebackers are only as good as the guys up front who are protecting them and allowing them to come downhill and I think we've got that. I think we've got Nick Wilson, who is a junior and he's looked really good upfront.
“We have a transfer, Davenche Sydney, who came in over the winter from Malden, where he played for Malden High last year. He's a good player and a big kid and he's been really good for us so far. He's been awesome and just been a great kid to be around. He's going to energize us a little bit and it's good because he's a good guy and a good student. He's really polite but gets after it on the field. He'll be out there on both sides of the ball.
“We're going to rotate a handful of guys out there on the defensive line. Colin Bozak has looked good at defensive end and Kalu has looked good, also at defensive end. Kalu is bigger and stronger than he's ever been. We're still trying to get that train rolling on offense, but I think being on defense and playing defense has helped him and is going to help him.”
Aylward added that junior Aaron Connelly will see time as an offensive guard/center and defensive end. He said that there's a combination of Connolly/Bozek/Arsenault and Sydney between the two guard spots and center. Sydney may play some center but will see most of the time at tackle with Duggan as the other one. Cole Kimtis will also be in the mix, and he showed great potential as a DL in the scrimmage with Methuen.
Kelly, Rametta, Darrigo, Fahey and Sullivan will most likely make up the defensive backfield.
“We have always said that if we have seven kids who can play, they are going to play and if we have eight kids who can play, they're going to play,” said the coach. “You are constantly recharging batteries (so you need the depth). I think this year we have seven or right guys who are good to go. They showed that the other day in the scrimmage.”
Senior Nabil Barkallah will take over the kicking duties.
OPENER WITH DRACUT
Dracut will be on its third coach in as many years as Jordan Murphy stepped down after one year (4-7) and was replaced by the team's defensive coordinator Josh Porter, who is a former Dracut High football and track athlete.
In the last three meetings, Tewksbury has outscored Dracut 101-13, including back-to-back shut outs of 44-0 and 14-0. Certainly none of that will matter come Monday night.
“We're still so early, so it doesn't matter who we face. It doesn't matter if it's the Patriots or Dracut High. At this point of the game, it's about us being able to line up and recognize things on defense, to be able to communicate and execute on offense so that's where we're at right now,” said Aylward. “They do have a new coach and I know that they have good personnel.
“They were big upfront last year and I'm not sure what the status is at quarterback. They had a kid who was outstanding and he got injured and then they had another kid who stepped in and did a nice job. They are a proud tradition and they're going to be ready to play I'm sure but I'm more worried about getting us lined up and being able to execute what we have worked on. It has to be one week at a time. We really can't look ahead to anything else besides today's practice.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.