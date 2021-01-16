LOWELL/TEWKSBURY – Over the years, there's been many Tewksbury residents who have gone off to different high schools and have excelled in different sports.
In hockey, certainly that has happened pretty frequently, including several residents who were part of the 2017 Lowell Catholic Division 2 state championship team. One of those members was Matt Pescatore, a defenseman. Now four years later, his younger brother Alex is one of six Tewksbury residents on the current Crusaders' team, who comprise a roster that in a normal "non COVID-19 season" may not be a state championship caliber, but certainly have eyes on turning the program back around after suffering a tough one-win season a year ago.
Alex Pescatore along with Danny Kierce and Jake McDonough have been playing hockey together since they first could skate and all the way through the Tewksbury Youth Hockey Association. The three of them have formed a great friendship on and off the ice.
A year behind them is Adam Ellegood and a year behind him is Danny's younger brother James, and the two of them have also gone up through the ranks of TYSA. The sixth player is sophomore Keegan Boyd, who is a returning player, but just moved to town in September after growing up in Dracut and playing in the Methuen Youth Hockey program.
Tom Curran is the head coach of Lowell Catholic. He started up the program from scratch in 2008 and led the team to its first and only state championship nine years later. A year after that title, he stepped down, and Adam Crear took over. He guided the team to a ten-win season before last year's one-win season. Curran was brought back to the team and thus far the Crusaders are 1-1-1 on the season, losing to Arlington Catholic (4-1), before beating St. Joe's Prep (9-0) and then ending in a thrilling 1-1 tie with Shawsheen Tech last Thursday.
According to Curran, all six players have played significant minutes so far – some more than others – with Pescatore as the first line center, Ellegood as the second line center, James Kierce is a converted defenseman who is currently a forward on the fourth line, and Boyden, Danny Kierce and McDonough are back on the blue line.
After going through that ugly one-win season, Pescatore said that he and his Tewksbury friends wanted to make sure that wouldn't be repeated heading into this season.
“Last year was a really hard season. I worked out over the summer with (Danny) Kierce and McDonough for about four months,” he said. “We got together maybe four times a week, just shooting pucks and did everything we could do to get better for the next season. Now we'll just see how this season plays out.”
Curran said that Pescatore, a third-year member on the team, is someone “who has great speed and should be one of our top players and scorers this year." Being the first line center, Pescatore is hoping that he can be a leader and more of a go-to player for the team this season.
"I'm hoping to have a huge effect on the team this year," he said, while also noting that he plays lacrosse and golf at Lowell Catholic. "I'm hoping to score more, assist more, and block more shots. Anything I can do to help the team more than I did last year. I'm hoping to stay on first line, obviously and hoping that the team finishes about .500 for the season. I hope we can beat some of the tougher teams like Bishop Fenwick and I think we're facing Arlington Catholic again."
If you ask Danny Kierce, Pescatore is well-rounded player who just continues to get better.
"He's very fast on the ice. He's a very hard worker. He's real good in the corners and is just really good all over the ice. He's acceleration and his ability to see the ice (are two of his strengths). He's just such a nice player, who has really good hands. He has a nice accurate shot and he's just a really good all-around player."
Lining up as the second line center is Ellegood. He was part of the team last year but didn't play much because of an injury.
“I was hurt for most of the season so I didn't play as much. In tryouts I tripped and pulled my hip flexor a little bit. I didn't break anything but later on we had a scrimmage against Bishop Guertin and I took one stride and my left hip popped a little bit and I took a piece of bone off of my femur. I was out for about two months and played in three games or so,” he explained.
Ellegood was able to come back and play but said he wasn't the same player.
"I was scared a bit at first just because I didn't want to get hurt again, but when I came back I was just out of shape so I really couldn't catch my breath during games. I wasn't in as good shape as I was before so I couldn't stay on the ice as long as I was used too. It was fun to be back but it was tough. I definitely worked hard over the summer to make sure I was in shape this year."
Being completely healthy paid dividends in the team's first game as Ellegood scored the team's only goal against the very talented AC Cougars, and it also happened to be his first varsity goal (he had one assist last year).
“We were on the power play and one of our defensemen went low so I covered for him (back at the blue line),” Ellegood described. “He gave the puck to me and I really didn't have a pass to make, so I took a shot and it went top left hand corner. I was pretty happy and it felt pretty good. I got the puck afterwards and all of my teammates congratulated me."
Curran said that Ellegood has "great hands. We are expecting him to be a top scorer/playmaker over the next three years." Ellegood was asked if he could describe his play/style on the ice.
"I like to think that I am pretty fast. I like playing center because I can get the puck and see up the ice. I'm more of an offensive guy and I can play in the defensive end, but I'm pretty fast when I have the puck so I feel more confident in the offensive end,” he said.
Ellegood and James Kierce grew up playing on almost every youth hockey team together. Certainly LC has a solid second line center with lots of potential, says the younger Kierce.
“Adam has a very good hockey sense. He's very smooth on the ice and is a very fast skater. He makes very good passes,” said James.
Back on the blue line, three of the team's top four defensemen reign from Tewksbury including partners Jake McDonough and Keegan Boyd.
“Jake played quite a bit as a sophomore,” said Curran. “He has great puck skills and vision. He also can play forward (if needed). And Keegan is seeing his first varsity action. He has good puck moving skills and should be a solid player for us for the next three years.”
Boyden was on the LC team last year but said that he didn't play much. When Curran arrived, Boyden said he couldn't take anything for granted and busted his tail to make the team again.
“I knew I wasn't going to just come in and make the team and I had to put the work in. Last year, didn't play much and played JV a lot. Then towards the end of the season I got some time in the last few games. I felt like I did pretty well,” he said.
This year he's been put with McDonough and it seems to be working out pretty well through three games.
“We've only played together this short time this season but so far it's been good. He's a solid defensive partner to have,” said Boyden.
Said McDonough, “I love Keegs. He's a really hard worker.”
Boyden said that he is still adjusting to the pace and the overall play of varsity hockey but seems to have settled down nicely to this point.
“I'm a little shorter than Jake and I still try to be physical and use my body the best that I can,” he said. “I feel like I get a decent amount of compliments about my hands so I think I'm pretty decent with puck. For the most part, the adjustment to high school hockey, I just try to play defensively and let the offensive opportunities come when they present themselves and I can take advantage (of those situations).”
Another aspect that Boyden is hoping to take advantage of is his size, or lack of height.
“I'm about 5-feet-5 inches,” he said. “(Being smaller) has its pros and cons. I think I'm definitely underestimated because of my size and I think that gives me an advantage. They see this short kid and they don't think I'm going to do anything.”
McDonough, who also plays golf and baseball, also notched his first varsity goal in the win over St. Joe's.
“Jake is a lockdown defenseman. He has a very good offensive side to him, but he also holds and locks it down on defense,” said teammate and friend Danny Kierce.
This is also the third year on varsity for McDonough. His playing time has steadily increased and in the abbreviated season, he'll be seeing a lot of the ice.
“Freshman year was good,” recalled McDonough. “We had Connor Doherty and Alex Graves that year. I didn't play much at all. Last year I played a bit more. It was a hard – a lot of people started giving up but we always tried to stay positive and it was hard. I am definitely excited for this season. I think we're going to be pretty good this year.”
McDonough was asked about his style of play, and described himself as someone who is more of a stay-home defenseman.
“I like to look to make passes so I would think I'm more of a puck moving defenseman. I'm not really offensive (minded) but I like to find my open teammates on the breakout and in the offensive zone.”
While the previous four Tewksbury residents are either offensive minded scorers or stay at home defensemen, the brothers Danny and James Kierce bring a different approach to the game. They are the more physical players.
“My Dad (Brian) really taught my brother and I to play physical,” said Danny. “He always has said that hockey is not a soft sport, and it's all about bumping and grinding. There's really no place for weak play. James and I both like to be physical. James is not the biggest kid but he's really strong and he will throw some bodies around, and I also like to play physical.”
Curran echoed those comments about the brothers saying that “Danny played quite a bit as a sophomore. He's physical and has good puck moving skills. He will have a top four defenseman role for us over the next two years. James can play both defense and forward and is just one of three freshmen to make the team. He's a really tough kid and a good skater. He will see time at both positions this season.”
James was asked about his physicality on the ice and gave a pretty good response.
“Getting beat up by Danny when I was younger definitely helped out a lot,” he said with a laugh before being asked about getting payback. “Sometimes (I did) but then I would just run away afterwards.
“Maybe two years ago I started to get more physical. I was never a big kid. I'm average size now but before I was always on the smaller side and maybe I was intimidated a bit, but as I got older, I started working out and my mentality changed a lot. I'm not afraid of going into the corners with anyone anymore.”
The two brothers are extremely close and now being teammates for this year and next, just makes their relationship that much stronger.
“We're really close and I consider James as one of my best friends,” said Danny. “Obviously being in the same house, we're always together. We get into our arguments like everyone else does, but at the end of the day, he's one of my best friends. I think he enjoys spending time with me as well. It's been a lot of fun. It's great to have someone like him around to talk to, to come home and talk to about anything.”
Danny stands in around 6-0, 165 pounds, but according to younger brother, he plays like he's Zdeno Chara.
“Danny looks very solid back there. He always looks good back there. He's just an animal,” said James.
All six of them said that this year's team is already far better than last year because of Curran and his coaching style and because of the entire roster.
“This year's team definitely has more depth than last year and so far we are doing pretty good. I'm excited to play with these guys for a couple of more years. We can definitely get a lot more points (in the standings) and hopefully finish out strong,” said James.
