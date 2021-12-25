BOSTON – The Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys Indoor Track-and-Field team opened its season on Tuesday afternoon at the Reggie Lewis Center. The scoring format placed Tewksbury against four other Merrimack Valley Conference Division 2 teams, with all of the athletes competing at once, and the Redmen finished 2-2, beating Lawrence (55-32) and Dracut (39-34), but fell to Billerica (68-31) and Chelmsford (59-35).
“I am so proud of all the athletes that competed. We had some very good individual performances,” said first-year head coach Lauren Polimeno.
While the scoring was based off performances from within your own division, the athletes competed against all of the athletes in the entire division, large and small. Thus that made junior Alex Arbogast's first place finish in the 55-meter dash (6.62) and senior Nick Polimeno's first place finish in the 300 (37.38) much greater. Arbogast was also third in the long jump at 18-02.75 and Polimeno was 10th at 17-04.
Five other athletes finished in the top-10 of their respective individual events including Kyle Adams finishing fourth in the shot put at 37-10.50, while Kodie LeGrand was ninth at 37-10.50. Alek Cranston ran a personal best time of 1:34.67 in the 600 to finish seventh.
“That was very impressive considering he got boxed in at the beginning of the race,” said Coach Polimeno.
Nick Alvarado was eighth in the two-mile at 10:42.85 and Will Eskenas was 10th in the 1,000 at 2:57.36. Alvarado's time was a personal best by 20 seconds.
Also putting forth strong efforts in the other running events included the sprinters who competed in the 55-meter dash including Robert Branchaud (41st, 7.55), Alex Naghibi (46th, 7.72), Shea Moynihan (52nd, 7.84), Nathan Laboy (53rd, 8.11) and Brady McDermott (55th, 8.36).
In the 300, it was William Humphrey (13th at 40.37), Kyle Adams (43rd at 43.00), Jake Pelletier (44th at 43.19), Travis Cohen (45th at 43.37) and Colby Mengatta (56th at 51.26).
Then in the 600, Drew Rennell was 20th at 1:41.05, followed by Evan Festa (35th at 1:48.76), Njila Lantum (38th at 1:50.65) and Devin Ricci (42nd at 2:10.63).
Anthony Naghibi was also 26th in the shot put throwing 32-10.
Rounding out the day were two relay teams. The 4x200 team of Alex Naghibi, Branchaud, Moynihan and Arbogast were 10th at 1:46.60 and the 4x400 team of Humphrey, Eskenas, Cranston and Alvarado were ninth at 3:58.57.
“I am very proud of all the athletes that ran the relays. We had to make a few last minute switches due to circumstances outside our control. They handled it very well. I am looking forward to the rest of the season. Some extremely promising performances,” said Coach Polimeno.
