Keeping the Town Crier tradition going of reprinting archive stories from the late, Mike Ippolito, we publish this gem on the Turner Family from the 2018 Thanksgiving Football Section.
BILLERICA/WILMINGTON — Thanksgiving, perhaps more than any other holiday is all about family. Families getting together for the first time since maybe last Thanksgiving and reflecting on how thankful they are for everything they have. Here in Massachusetts of course, the holiday is also all about high school football. It is truly a tradition unlike any other, with schools from all over the state squaring off on Thursday morning before heading to Thanksgiving dinner with their families later in the day.
Here in Wilmington, however, the Turner family gets to experience the best of both worlds, sharing not only the Thanksgiving dinner, but also experiencing Thanksgiving Day football together on the Wildcats sideline as they take on Tewksbury in the 85th Annual Thanksgiving Day game between the two schools.
Wildcats head coach Craig Turner, along with his brother, defensive coordinator Sean and his father, special teams coach Charlie, will attempt to lead the Wildcats to the upset victory on Thursday morning. But win or lose, one thing that is certain is that they will continue to be each other's biggest supporters (and critics) long after the last bit of turkey is cleared from the table. After all, it has always been that way in the Turner household, where football has played a very big role in the family for almost their entire lives.
Craig, Sean and Charlie have each experienced the highs and lows of Thanksgiving football, with Craig and Sean having experienced it as both a player and a coach. In the days leading up to this year's clash with Tewksbury, the Turners took a few moments to look back on what the day and the game means to each of them, reflecting on some of their favorite and even not so favorite Thanksgiving memories.
ONE MEMORABLE HOLIDAY FOR CRAIG
Craig has only experienced one Thanksgiving Day game in the Wilmington-Tewksbury rivalry, with the Wildcats suffering a 28-0 loss in last season's matchup in Tewksbury. He has been a part of plenty of turkey day clashes in the past, both as a player at Billerica High, where his teams lost three of four games against Chelmsford, with one very notable victory along the way, as well as leading his Mystic Valley teams to three victories in four tries over Minuteman Regional as head coach from 2013-2016.
It doesn't take long for Craig to come up with his greatest Thanksgiving memory. That came in his sophomore year, when the Indians, under the direction of coach Peter Flynn, knocked off the Lions by a score of 9-7 and not only earned bragging rights in the rivalry for a year, but also earned a trip to the Super Bowl where they would beat Newton North for the title. As just a sophomore, Turner, a defensive tackle, was a pass rush specialist playing mainly on third downs and passing situations.
“I was a small part of the team, but I had a role on the team, so that made it fun," Craig said. "It was a great group of guys, and a lot like our guys now we had not had a good year the year before, so I always kind of lean on that experience of being part of that team as a freshman and how we kind of struggled but how we came back the next year and had a great year.
"They had a field goal attempt to win at the end of the game, and that same field goal kicker had beaten us the prior year (23-20), but it was kind of muddy and rainy that day, and he slipped and missed it, and we went to the Super Bowl.
It is not just the memory of the game, however, it was the entire atmosphere surrounding the game that Turner has etched in his memory.
“It’s one of those things that you never forget, like the visual memories will stick with you forever. At Billerica at the Marshall Middle School, you have to walk up a hill to the field and I just remember seeing the massive amounts of people, five deep on the sideline and people sitting in trees," Craig said. "It was a pretty unbelievable scene. As a sophomore walking up I was like, ’this is insane'. There was a Channel Five news truck on the sidelines. It was just incredible. I wasn’t able to sleep the night before the game, and I remember waking up and Charlie was already at the game tailgating — he was there before I was."
As great as that memory was, Craig also remembers heartbreak on Thanksgiving, and he uses both the positive and negative to help prepare himself and his players for their chance to play in the biggest game of the year.
"I remember as a junior losing to Chelmsford and just sitting on the bus bawling my eyes out because I felt like we let the seniors down, and then losing again senior year," Craig said. "So you remember those tough memories. You also remember what it took to get there and have those opportunities to play and how special it was to play in that game in front of that many people.
"Even now, I cry like a baby on Wednesday night and then I will cry like a baby on Thursday before the game too, just because this game brings up so different emotions and memories and heartbreak, along with so many great memories."
BRIGHTER HOLIDAY MORNINGS FOR SEAN
Sean's experience in high school was much different than Craig's, while playing for Shawsheen Tech in their rivalry against Greater Lowell. With Shawsheen's recent dominance in the rivalry, winning 17 straight before Greater Lowell bowed out of it this season, not a lot of people remember that in the early days of the matchup it was a hotly contested battle, with Greater Lowell actually winning four of five games at one point. But that all began to change in 2001, which was Sean's sophomore year with the Rams.
The game he remembers most fondly however came in 2003, in a 12-6 victory for the Rams in a game played on horrible field conditions at Greater Lowell.
"I remember, it was my senior year and it had snowed the night before," Sean said. "I remember showing up a little extra early making sure we had the right cleats to wear. I remember in particular the linemen going out and trying to break up the ice for our running backs so they would have a little extra traction.
My freshman year was the last time we had lost to Greater Lowell, and then we had the start of the winning streak so I take a lot of pride in that, helping to start of the winning streak that lasted for so many years. As a captain to be a part of that was very special for me.”
Sean's Thanksgiving memories carry over to this day and he has shared with the current Wildcats players what a special game this is.
"I have been telling the kids all week that this is something they will always remember," Sean said. "As a senior you have all of your family there and your friends and the community turns out to see the game. Mine was 14 or 15 years ago, and I still remember it as if it was yesterday, so it is a very special day."
NOTHING COMPARES TO BEING A DAD
Charlie, a 1980 graduate of Shawsheen Tech never got to experience playing on Thanksgiving Day, as the Rams did not play on Thanksgiving back in those days. He was part of several big wins for Shawsheen, however, helping the Rams to their first CAC championship and a Super Bowl berth as junior in 1978, playing under the direction of head coach Bill Ritchie and his line coach Eddie Gillis.
Charlie would go on to coach at Shawsheen under the direction of Eddie Gillis, and later coached Pop Warner in Billerica for 24 years before finally stepping down in 2014, building up many great memories in both places, but nothing could compare with watching his own sons compete on Thanksgiving.
“It is very emotional watching your boys play on Thanksgiving," Charlie said. "It’s a special day. I never got to experience it as a player, but as a coach and as a dad to see them go through it, it was nice.”
THE COACHING FAMILY TREE
These days, of course, the Turners are together on the sidelines for the Thanksgiving Day game. It has been that way for several years actually, with both Charlie and Sean being part of Craig's staff at Mystic Valley, and Craig wouldn't have it any other way. While he loves having his family with him, it is not just blood lines that makes Craig want his brother and father on his staff.
“I’ve got an awesome coaching staff and these guys are a big reason why. Whether I need a tough answer or someone to be honest with me, I know I can rely on these guys," Craig said. "I know they won’t be afraid to be honest with me where it might be a little harder for some other guys on the staff.”
And don't think for a moment that Sean and Charlie receive some type of special family pass that keeps them immune from criticism. If anything, in fact, it is just the opposite.
“I will be the first to say that I am much harder on these guys than I am on the rest of the staff, but I know ultimately they want the same things I want," Craig said. "They want to win and they want it to be a fun, enjoyable experience for the kids. If that wasn’t how they felt, I wouldn’t have them on my staff.”
Sean joined Charlie's Pop Warner coaching staff at the age of 15, and later went on to be the head coach of the Pop Warner 'A' team taking over for Charlie, before joining Craig's staff at Mystic Valley. A very knowledgeable coach in his own right, Sean defers to Craig in matters of Wilmington High football, even though he acknowledges that tempers can flare at some points during the game. Whatever may happen during the game, however, is quickly put aside once the game is over.
“Right after the game it is forgotten. During the game he is the boss, and Craig will hold me accountable," Sean said. "If I make a mistake or I do something wrong he will let me know that it’s on me, which is fine, because of the role that I am in. If I said it was easy, I would be lying, but it is good. Like he said, we all want the same thing, an enjoyable experience for these kids and to put them in the best possible position to win.”
And while Craig relies on Sean for his honesty, Sean says there are very few times when he actually has to question his brother during the course of a game.
“Craig is very knowledgeable about this game, a lot more knowledgeable than most people I have met, so if I see something that I don’t think is right, I will give him my opinion, but at the end of the day, like I said, he is the boss, and I know that he is almost always going to make the right decision," Sean said.
For Charlie, coaching has been a lifelong passion, but coaching with his sons has taken that passion to a new level.
“I am unbelievably proud, number one. Number two, X’s and O’s, Craig is probably one of the best around, and he works hard. He watches film after film and he is always studying. Number three, I think I am more proud of the way he has adjusted to the way you have to coach these days," Charlie said. "When I coached my last head coaching job ten years ago, I don’t think you can coach that style anymore. His number one goal is for the kids to have fun, and he does a great job with that."
Charlie's pride in both of his sons was evident when discussing what his boys have accomplished.
“Honestly, the bottom line is, and I have never told these guys this, and not to get emotional, but if I died tomorrow, I would die a happy man," Charlie said. "Because what father gets to say that he coached not with one son, but with both sons. It’s priceless. It means the world to me.”
CERTAINLY MOM IS NOT FORGOTTEN
With all of the men in the house, along with the boys younger sister Kelsey, who was an athlete in her own right, (and is now the freshman volleyball coach at WHS), it took a strong woman to guide them and Craig and Sean certainly had that in their mother Gail.
“She’s got a spot right next to the big man when she is all done. She is a saint," Craig said. "Me and Sean, like any brothers, were at each other’s throats for much of our youth, and she put up with all of that. She is our biggest fan. She has been at every game since we have been coaching, her and my grandmother. When Sean was coaching elsewhere, she would come to my games on Friday or Saturday and then Sean’s on Sundays, or however it worked out. She has spent a lot of time at football fields. I sometimes ask her for advice, because she has seen enough football to now the game. She is very supportive of us.”
“I couldn’t agree more with Craig,” Sean said. "Even going back to our playing days, I don’t ever recall her missing a high school football game I played in. Back when I started coaching Pop Warner she was there every game. Even going back to the Mystic Valley days, I can recall games on a Friday night in Dorchester and she would be there, front row cheering us on.
“There are games, like some of the games this year in the pouring rain when we would have to call her and beg her not to go, telling her not to waste her time sitting in a downpour just to watch us in a football game. She is our biggest fan, no doubt."
BATTLING THROUGH ADVERSITY
This season, of course, has not gone exactly as any of the Turners would have liked, with a slew of injuries leading to a 3-7 record heading into Thursday's clash with Tewksbury. The poor record, however, is not a reflection of the effort that the Wildcats players have put in to the season, and each of the coaches is grateful for having such a great group of young men to lead.
“It’s been tough, but you can’t let them give up because there is no other sport that even comes close to teaching life lessons like football," Charlie said. "You might have success one year, and then the next year things don’t go your way. That doesn’t mean you throw your hands up and give up, because that is what helps build the character of these young men. And that is what these guys, Craig and Sean and the other coaches are doing is building it up. We all want to win, but when push comes to shove they are 14, 15, and 16-year-old young men, and we are trying to teach them life lessons to be successful when they become men, to be a husband a father, and that is what these guys do. That is what they are best at.”
Sean lamented the injuries the Wildcats have had to deal with, but appreciated the hard work his team has put in to try to overcome adversity.
“I have never seen so many injuries," Sean said. "But, no matter what the outcome on Friday night, the kids show up on Monday ready to work. They are ready to put the work in every day. As long as the effort and attitude is there, that is all you can ask for. I mean, nobody likes going through a losing season. We are all here to win, but these kids have helped it a lot, with the way they show up every day to work.”
As the head coach, Craig has been equally impressed by his players and their commitment throughout the season and heading into Thursday's game.
“I think it might be a little harder for the rest of my staff, because most of these guys came on with me at Mystic and we had one tough year, and then it was North finals, North finals, North finals, so we had nothing but success,” he said. “One of my coaches who was with me for four years at Mystic and then here last year, told me this is the toughest year he has ever been through. I had been with Mystic for years before when we had some teams that struggled for wins, so I have been through it, so I think I was a little bit more comfortable dealing with this situation, because if I could get through what I got through there, then I could get through this. That doesn’t make it any easier though, when you are struggling to have the success that you want.
“It has definitely been a tough year, but we have a great group of kids who make it fun to go to practice. I have been teams that were good where I haven’t had as much fun as with these kids They work hard and they are fun to be around, so that has made it enjoyable."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.