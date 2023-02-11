CANTON – It appears as if the Redmen are hitting their stride.
After several weeks of up-and-down hockey, the reigning Division 2 state boys hockey champions of Tewksbury, enjoyed a tremendous week with a hard earned 2-0 win over Lincoln-Sudbury, the No. 17 ranked team in Division 2.
Then the Redmen easily played its best game of the season on Sunday, beating Weymouth, the No. 30 ranked team in Division 1, 6-3, in the second round of the Ed Burns Tournament held at the Ice House.
The two wins lifts the Redmen to a 12-1-1 overall record, and the team is now ranked No. 3 in Division 2. That win over Weymouth, a team that had knocked off Walpole, the No. 4 team in Division 2, in the first round of the tournament, puts the Redmen in the finals of the Binn bracket of the Burns tournament against Winchester, the No. 24 ranked Division 1 team. The two teams also will play another non-league game on Saturday, February 18th.
Tewksbury head coach Derek Doherty was thrilled with the team's performance against Weymouth for several reasons. He said it was the team's most complete game, which included coming from behind several times, while they killed off big penalties, and ultimately because they scored six goals.
“The kids are playing really good right now. It was a pretty good (win). They scored first, we came right back and scored. They scored and we scored right away again,” said Doherty. “In the second period we opened it up pretty good (with two goals). Then we got called for a penalty to make it a 5-on-3 and they scored a power play goal. After that, it was all over. We jumped all over them. We outshot them 15-2 in the third period. We went with three lines and a lot of teams are going two lines and sprinkling a third and that's tough to do against us.
“Weymouth was good and they were probably the best team that we have played so far this season. Not to take anything away from Lincoln-Sudbury, but I think that team is a little bit better.”
Weymouth took a 1-0 lead at the 6:31 mark of the first as AJ Prioli tipped in a shot. But 31 seconds later, Jeremy Insogna scored with assists going to Matt Cooke and Tyler Barnes.
Then 70 seconds later, Weymouth went up 2-1, only to see Tewksbury bounce back at the 12:29 mark with Insogna getting his second with assists going to Cooke and defenseman Cullen Mangan.
The score stayed 2-2 after the first, but Tewksbury came storming out to start the second. Barnes took advantage of a crazy bounce and netted a goal just 12 seconds into the period. He dumped the puck into the corner and took a strange bounce off the goalie's pads and Barnes was there to drive it home.
“On the play there, I crossed the red line,” Barnes said to the Boston Herald's Brendan Connelly. “I was just going to go dump and chase. It just went off the boards and went right in. That was probably one of the most shocking moments of my hockey career right there. I’ve never seen that happen before, ever.”
Twenty seconds later, Barnes scored his second of the same shift. Insogna assisted on both goals and Cooper Robillard and Nick DiCiccio had single helpers.
Leading 4-2 and now in control of the game, Tewksbury was called for back-to-back penalties, and Weymouth had the two-man advantage for 1:21. In that frame, they were able to score a goal, with Ryan Ferguson finding the back of the net to cut it to a 4-3 game.
The score remained 4-3 until the fifth minute of the third period when Cooke put home a rebound off an initial shot taken by Insogna, while, Robillard also picked up his second assist on the day.
Leading 5-3, the Redmen put the game away with 43 seconds left on a gorgeous 3-on-0 break with Barnes-Cooke and Insogna putting on a passing clinic, and the latter finished it with a tap in at the right side of the net, giving him a hat trick.
“That goal was just ridiculous – it was really something else,” said Doherty. “We're putting the puck in the net (lately). Our first line is really playing well. Insogna is starting to really put the puck in the net and when you have Barnes and Cooke as co-hosts, it's pretty good.”
That trio of Insogna-Barnes-Cooke combined for six goals and eight assists for 14 points – add the two defensemen Robillard and DiCiccio and the five combined for six goals and eleven assists in one game.
“Recently, it’s been a struggle for us to score,” Insogna said to Connelly. “We’re getting the shots, we’re getting the chances, just couldn’t finish. Today, we really opened the floodgates early, and kept that going throughout the game.”
On the season, the five of them have combined for 28 goals and 39 assists, with DiCiccio leading with 5-14-19, followed by Cooke with 9-8-17, Insogna at 8-7-15, Barnes at 6-7-13 and Robillard with 0-3-3.
“The other difference with us is (Nick) DiCiccio not rushing the puck all of the time. He's been really good about picking his spots the last few games. When he goes, he's really good, but he's not doing it as much and he's not tiring himself out,” said Doherty. “Defensively, he's the best around. All of it is just working right now.”
In the win over L-S, Tyler Bourgea scored in the second period with assists to DiCiccio and Andrew Whynot, before Insogna sealed it in the final minute with helpers going to Barnes and Cooke.
Goalie Ben O'Keefe earned his sixth shut out of the season with 20 saves. After the win over Weymouth, he now sports a 1.04 goals against average and a .941 save percentage – two mindblowing stats.
Beating LS, after they handed the Redmen their only loss of the season back in early January, was the start of a great week for Tewksbury.
“It was bittersweet and the kids played well in that game too. I didn't think we played a tremendous game, but I thought we played better as the game went on. It was kind of a slow start but as the game went on, we got better,” said Doherty.
Tewksbury will now have three games in five days. They faced Acton-Boxboro (4-8-1) on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and then will travel to face Boston Latin (8-4-2) on Saturday, before the Winchester game to be played on Sunday with the site and time yet to be announced. The Sachems are 6-8-2 overall but have given up just 28 goals this season, while they have been in some real good games with losses to Arlington (2-1) and Hingham (3-1), while beating St. Mary's of Lynn (2-0), Walpole and Natick.
