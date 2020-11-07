DRACUT — Before Monday night's game, the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' soccer team has been getting their share of recognition as the Redmen earned some ink in a recent Boston Globe article.
Rightfully so the Redmen have been on fire — and Monday night was yet another dramatic victory. Nine days earlier the team knocked off Haverhill in a thriller as Victoria Catanzano nailed home the game winner in the final minute and this time on a chilly, windy evening, on the road against a team that frustrates you with their off-sides trap style of play, Daniela Almeida scored her second goal of the game, coming with two minutes left to unleash a 2-2 tie giving Tewksbury the 3-2 victory.
That win pushes the Redmen to a 6-0 start this abbreviated season.
“I had Daniela out as she has been battling shin splints so I tried to give her a little bit of a rest,” said coach Samantha Tavantzis. “Then I threw her right back in and she finished (her opportunity) with two minutes left on the clock. Gina Capachietti was playing the outside midfielder spot and she sent the ball in and Dani finished it. Dani had a lot of opportunities tonight and was finally able to make up for it with that second goal.”
It was an unimaginative start to the game before things really picked up with all five goals coming in the second half.
“We started off slow and the reason being is Dracut plays an offsides trap, so they play a very tight game,” said Tavantzis. “It is frustrating for teams that are used to moving the ball around. The only way to break it is to get the ball up and we basically have to beat them and run onto it. It's not like our regular play where we are looking for our outside players to cross it in, it's more of a simple pass and then a race to get to it. We were getting very frustrated. The first half we definitely outplayed them but we just couldn't finish.
“Then once the second half started, we got together and went through how to break the offsides trap and we scored two goals right away. We then started mixing them up a bit (with players and Dracut scored two goals). Dracut played tough, no doubt about it, but I thought we dominated play overall.”
Jordan Sheehan and Almeida scored the goals giving Tewksbury the lead in the early part of the third quarter. Dracut came back and tied the game on two goals, before Almeida tallied her second for the dramatic game winner.
“I'm really excited (to be 6-0),” said the coach. “I wish we had playoffs because this has been a really good season for us. We're doing really well and I wish we had the opportunity because I believe we would have gone pretty far in the tournament.”
Tavantzis said that Lexi Polimeno, Catanzano and Almeida played well up front, while in the back, Brenna Cassidy, Erin McIntyre, Rachel Picher and Ashlyn Nawn all had strong games.
Last Wednesday, Tewksbury blanked Haverhill 2-0 behind goals from Sheehan and Almeida. Goalie Kassidy MacDonald had arguably her best game of the season, posting a shut out while also stopping a breakaway late in the game.
Tewksbury faced Dracut again on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime before staying home on Friday to face Central Catholic (3:30 pm start).
“We'll have a big game with Central Catholic. If we're ready to play, it should be a great game but we have to come to play. We've been good teams. The MVC is a good league, but we haven't played any of the MVC D1 teams that we normally play.”
