DANVERS – Before the field hockey season started last October, coach Jordan Buckland was asked who was going to replace the team's top scorer of the previous two years, Ryan Quinn.
"I have no doubt that (Alexis Raymond) will play even better this year. She won't have her friends to play underneath her, which is good because I don't want her to be friendly on the field anymore. She needs to be more aggressive and assertive. I think you'll see that from her this year."
That certainly happened. Raymond played extremely well all season for the 2-8 Redmen, and she led the team in scoring with five goals and eight assists coming in just ten games, all during a field hockey season that played games without offensive corners (which generates even more scoring) due to COVID-19.
That aggressiveness and offensive style carried over to the ice hockey rink where Raymond took a regular shift for the Red Rangers Co-Op team, who by the season's end was playing fantastic and lost in the MVC Finals to Andover.
Over the past six weeks or so, Raymond continued to put on the Redmen jersey, this time for lacrosse. While the team struggled at 2-11, she had a strong season from start to finish, including playing in her final game last Friday night, a 15-10 state tournament loss to Danvers.
While she didn't score any goals in this game, she played midfield, helping in transition, moving the ball up the field and then helped to slow down the opposing players through the middle of Tewksbury's end.
And she has done all of it – field hockey, ice hockey and lacrosse – while injured.
“You would never have know that she was playing hurt if she wasn't wearing that giant shoulder brace,” said lacrosse head coach Erin Murphy. “She never complains about it, it's never a thing, she plays pretty much all game, every game.”
The shoulder brace is for an injury that Raymond said is hard to explain.
“There's something underneath my rotator cuff that's either too big or too small, so that forces my rotator cuff to rub against something else,” she explains. “I have to find out if I need surgery. The pain switches. It'll be numb and sharp pains and then it'll go to kind of being OK or just numbness or just sharp pains. It's not fun.”
Certainly running up and down the length of the field wearing a giant brace, in hot weather and for a team that has struggled to win – and stay in games, isn't all that easy.
“It was a tough game but I felt like we hung in there. I kept looking at the scoreboard and was saying, wow, we're really just five (goals) away. That's pretty close, wow.”
Raymond said that the injury came in field hockey and she's had to deal with it now since October.
“It's been like nine months. I don't even know what it is, it's like shoulder impingement or like a rotator cuff injury,
“I had a little break where it felt a little better, but then it came right back when we were in the playoffs for hockey. It just took me out, so I had two months of physical therapy and going to the doctor, and then I came into this (lacrosse) season and was doing pretty good. I'm still in physical therapy now.”
All of that never stopped her. She continued to strap the helmet on every practice and game, no matter on the ice or the field and continued to play well, no matter the sport.
“She's one of the fastest players that we have so I had her play a lot of midfield today because we had lost Erin McIntyre for this game so I new that Alexis could step up and fill that spot for us,” explained Murphy. “Overall, Alexis just goes out there and gives it her all. She's been really passionate about the sport since I met her as a freshman, so counting the COVID year, she's been with us for four years.
“She always has a great attitude with the rest of the players, she's a great teammate and she's a very selfless player. She also has a really hard shot and she doesn't use it as much as she should. She looks for the opportunities and what's the best decision for the team as opposed to always taking it in (by herself).”
While Friday ended the career for Raymond at Tewksbury High, it's really is just opening the door for the next chapter in her life. She will be attending Fitchburg State College in the fall to play both field hockey and lacrosse, which will be quite the challenge that she’s ready for.
“I'm excited for her to keep playing lacrosse in college. I was surprised that she didn't pursue hockey, but I knew once she started playing field hockey, that she was really excelling in that, so being able to play both sports will be great for her,” said Murphy.
It certainly will be a great opportunity – as long as she can get completely healthy again.
“I have to start training soon. I was choosing between Fitchburg and URI for hockey but I kind of liked field hockey more and I just started playing it. I just need a little more time with it, so I figured I would go for it,” she said.
